COLLEGE MEN'S GOLF: Portage golfer Dayne Hensler fine tuning from home after COVID-19 ends freshman season early

“For baseball you can still hit baseballs into a net and softball you can still throw a softball and you can still go to a tennis court,” he said. “But with golf, and with all the courses shutdown in the state, there’s nothing we can really do aside from putting in your living room and chipping in your yard.”

Even with the limited resources, Hensler is making the best of this difficult situation. Helping him get through it is staying in contact with his teammates, but continuing to improve on his own isn’t that bad.

Hensler admitted the individual aspect of playing golf was what drew him to the game.

“I could do it all by myself and it didn’t matter what anyone else was doing, I could work on things by myself,” he said.

That dedication wasn’t any different while on campus. Hensler said he used the Knights’ hitting bay “just about every day” like the rest of the team. Whether or not he’ll get to put that to use for a fifth season is still up in the air.

While the NCAA granted all spring athletes across all three divisions an extra year of eligibility, Hensler said he would have to comeback for an entire fifth year. Currently planning to finish in four years, the biology and business administration double-major doesn’t see another year as realistic.