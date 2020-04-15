COLLEGE MEN'S GOLF: Portage golfer Dayne Hensler fine tuning from home after COVID-19 ends freshman season early

While collegiate golf is a team game, at the heart of it are individuals fine tuning and playing their own rounds.
Dayne Hensler is once again on his own after his freshman season on the Wartburg College men’s golf team was stopped before it could restart due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The former Portage golfer and the Knights were set to restart official practices on March 16, however, the novel coronavirus had other plans.
“We were ready to start our season, had finished our winter workouts and the day they announced it, it had been really nice the two days before,” Hensler said. “It was wild.”
Prior to the season getting shut down, Hensler said the team had went out to the Knights home course and held four straight days of captain’s practices. Wartburg failed officially play a round, however, as the university canceled the season, and within a matter of days, sent students back home from the campus located in Waverly, Iowa.
“It obviously wasn’t a fun process; we went from being a full-time student to packing up our stuff and going back home. Everything just developed so fast,” Hensler said.
Being told to return home and having their season stopped before they can restart was disheartening for Hensler and the Knights. Unlike other collegiate sports, half of the men’s and women’s golf season is conducted in the fall, and Wartburg put together some strong scores as the leaves began to change.
Among its four fall invites, Wartburg finished in third or better in three of them, including winning their host Fall Invite on Sept. 27. Hensler said that spirited start had the Knights entering the vital part of their season with tons of optimism.
“We obviously had pretty high expectations, had a good fall and we were just ready to compete. We had put in all the work over the winter and everything came to a halt immediately. One day we were ready for practice and the next our season was completely canceled,” he said.
“To have that taken away from us was definitely a bummer.”
While the Knights were collecting hardware, Hensler was stuck watching from the sidelines. Despite being unable to crack the starting lineup, Hensler enjoyed being able to compete for one of those spots, and looks forward to doing so in the future.
“It’s not exactly high school anymore so everybody is a little bit better, and I just enjoyed the competition. It was definitely a big step up in terms of the competition on the team,” he said.
In the meantime, Hensler is closing out the remainder of his semester’s worth of schoolwork, and trying to stay on top of his game. The latter has been more of a challenge however due to Wisconsin’s current “Safer at Home” order.
With the current mandate, all golf courses throughout the state are closed to the public, making things difficult for Hensler and company. Unlike other sports, Hensler knows that golfers are “in a unique situation.”
“For baseball you can still hit baseballs into a net and softball you can still throw a softball and you can still go to a tennis court,” he said. “But with golf, and with all the courses shutdown in the state, there’s nothing we can really do aside from putting in your living room and chipping in your yard.”
Even with the limited resources, Hensler is making the best of this difficult situation. Helping him get through it is staying in contact with his teammates, but continuing to improve on his own isn’t that bad.
Hensler admitted the individual aspect of playing golf was what drew him to the game.
“I could do it all by myself and it didn’t matter what anyone else was doing, I could work on things by myself,” he said.
That dedication wasn’t any different while on campus. Hensler said he used the Knights’ hitting bay “just about every day” like the rest of the team. Whether or not he’ll get to put that to use for a fifth season is still up in the air.
While the NCAA granted all spring athletes across all three divisions an extra year of eligibility, Hensler said he would have to comeback for an entire fifth year. Currently planning to finish in four years, the biology and business administration double-major doesn’t see another year as realistic.
With the NCAA’s eligibility relief probably off the table, Hensler has three more seasons with the Knights, which could be filled with more success. Wartburg is set to lose just two seniors this season, and the returning competitive roster has Hensler eager for next season.
“I feel really bad for those guys, but knowing we’re returning so many different guys, it was really exciting to see everyone was doing so well,” he said. “It was a pretty tight race for the top spots that we send to meets; just about every week we had a playoff and everybody’s scores are pretty tight.”
