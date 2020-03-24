COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Area foursome staying busy after COVID-19 pandemic abruptly ends season

“I’m just trying to get outside as much as possible,” Witt said. “It’s just to try and keep some regularity to our schedule, whether it’s throwing tennis ball against the garage door or taking some infield.”

The group has also said they continue to stay in touch with their teammates. Witt said the Blugolds have a daily video call at 2:30 p.m. when they’d normally have practice, while Simonson and the Scots have a nightly team dinner video.

While both Walker and Radewan admitted the Spartans and Eagles haven’t set anything of that sort up yet, Michigan State has 12 players that live outside of Michigan and Wisconsin, while UW-La Crosse has player from Arizona.

“We’ve still stayed in contact with our coach to keep her updated on if we’re going home, but it happened so abruptly I’m sure she’ll plan something,” Walker said.

“Right now we don’t have anything really set up, but we have a group chat and still talk to each other every single day. I think we’re just trying to separate ourselves from the situation and focus on what we need to do to make sure we’re succeeding in school,” Radewan added.

Eligibility up for discussion