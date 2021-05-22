COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Former area standouts Brandner, Fountain help continue Madison College's success

Among those bonds for Fountain was the one shared with Brandner. Despite the girls growing up in neighboring towns, neither played each other often aside from occasional games in tournaments. That carried over into club ball, where Brandner played with the Badger Blitz and Fountain as a member of the Poynette Crush.

The pair’s paths narrowly crossed with Fountain joining Brandner on the Blitz in some tournaments, but the two had never truly been teammates for an extended amount of time.

“It was only a couple of times that I’d played with her, but she amazes me. She’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever seen and one of the best pitchers I’ve ever had the pleasure to play with,” Brandner said.

“I think it’s just pretty cool that since we both lost our senior seasons we get to compete at the next level, but together at the same time,” Fountain added. “She’s doing amazing and it’s pretty cool to be able to work together towards the national championship.”

The duo certainly had their hands all over Madison College’s win that punched its ticket back to the big dance. Fountain picked up the complete game win while Brandner delivered the walk-off single in the WolfPack’s 5-4 extra-innings win over Kankakee Community College in the Division IV championship game on May 16.