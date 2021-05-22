COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Former area standouts Brandner, Fountain help continue Madison College's success

Columbia County has produced its fair share of stellar prep softball stars over the last decade-plus that have advanced to the collegiate level.
One school in particular has been a top landing spot however, in Madison College. Those joining the ranks of the WolfPack, especially in recent seasons, have helped to transform the program into one of the best in all of the National Junior College Athletic Association in Division II.
Both trends continued this spring as former Poynette and Portage standouts Casey Fountain and Brianna Brandner became the ninth and 10th players to don royal blue and silver in the last decade. The pair have helped give the WolfPack even more to howl about, as well, helping Madison College qualifying for a third consecutive NJCAA Div. II national tournament.
“When we lost our season in Poynette last year, it really hit hard; we were kind of a really close knit group, not even just the fact that we lost our softball season but the fact we lost our last year playing together,” Fountain said. “So I think it’s pretty special I have the opportunity play at the next level and create this special bond with all of these new girls.”
“Even this year, it was a tough year with all the quarantines and cancellations we had, but this is one of the hardest working teams I’ve been on. We worked every single day, hours on end, to get to where we were and I really appreciate the opportunity to play beyond high school.”
Among those bonds for Fountain was the one shared with Brandner. Despite the girls growing up in neighboring towns, neither played each other often aside from occasional games in tournaments. That carried over into club ball, where Brandner played with the Badger Blitz and Fountain as a member of the Poynette Crush.
The pair’s paths narrowly crossed with Fountain joining Brandner on the Blitz in some tournaments, but the two had never truly been teammates for an extended amount of time.
“It was only a couple of times that I’d played with her, but she amazes me. She’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever seen and one of the best pitchers I’ve ever had the pleasure to play with,” Brandner said.
“I think it’s just pretty cool that since we both lost our senior seasons we get to compete at the next level, but together at the same time,” Fountain added. “She’s doing amazing and it’s pretty cool to be able to work together towards the national championship.”
The duo certainly had their hands all over Madison College’s win that punched its ticket back to the big dance. Fountain picked up the complete game win while Brandner delivered the walk-off single in the WolfPack’s 5-4 extra-innings win over Kankakee Community College in the Division IV championship game on May 16.
With the game knotted at 4 at the end of the seventh inning, Fountain retired the Crusaders in order in the top of the eighth before Brandner laced a one-out, walk-off single to left field for the game-winning run. Fountain allowed three earned runs on nine hits and three walks with five strikeouts in the victory, while Brandner went 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored.
“I just knew with the situation I was in, I just had to get a single so I just had to breathe through it and have confidence,” Brandner said. “I knew I could hit the ball, and with my teammates hitting the ball, I knew I could do it.”
Growing both on and off the field
That trust was a staple for Fountain during her days as a Puma. Playing together since their youth days, she and the rest of the 13-player senior class captured consecutive state titles in 2018 and 2019, including a perfect 30-0 season in 2019.
Saying goodbye to her former teammates from both high school and club ball, was a stark shift for the right-hander; however, it’s one she didn’t look down upon.
“It was just such a cool opportunity to come in and make new friendships and be able to improve together this year with a whole different group of girls,” Fountain said. “I barely knew any of them coming in, so I think it was super cool to have that opportunity.”
Even with those freshly made friendships, the trust hasn’t wavered in the field according to Fountain.
“I think it’s so cool that I’m on another team where I don’t have to worry about when a girl hits the ball; I know I have a tight defense behind me, and even going in to batting, I know I have people that can pick me up even if I let some runs score in the field,” she said.
Fountain added that it’s made her even more confident in the circle, something that’s shown through in her stats. The former WFSCA Div. 3 Player of the Year has been the ace of a deep WolfPack rotation, going 13-2 in 18 appearances and 14 starts, while adding a save to boot.
She’s tallied a 1.56 earned run average in 98.2 innings of work, best among the WolfPack pitchers with at least 40 innings under their belts, and has piled up 102 strikeouts with just 22 earned runs on 80 hits and 26 walks.
Helping put Fountain’s mind at ease in both the field and at the plate has been Brandner. The center fielder has been a constant force in the WolfPack lineup with a second-best .457 batting average with 59 hits in 129 at-bats. Brandner has tallied 24 RBIs with eight doubles and five triples, as well as 47 runs scored with a .593 on-base percentage.
Similar to Fountain, Brandner didn’t change much at the plate as she’s continued her slap hitting style, but she’s certainly honed her craft.
“I think the biggest thing would be knowing to hit where the pitch is pitched, which is something I struggled with in high school; I didn’t have the confidence in myself because I didn’t really know exactly how slapping worked,” she said.
“That’s what’s helped me the most, just getting that one-on-one coaching time because a lot of high school coaches (don’t know).”
Brandner’s also heightened her skills on the base paths and in the field. She’s utilized her speed for a team-high 31 steals on 32 attempts and said while on the base paths she’s “thinking through every single situation.” Meanwhile, in the outfield, she said her approach has improved thanks to knowing where Fountain and the other WolfPack pitchers are firing over the plate.
“I get to know if it’s an inside pitch or an outside pitch, and I know if I should lean one way or the other so that’s helped me with my first step to get to the ball quicker,” she added.
Enjoying the moment, eyeing the next step
As special as the season has been for the duo, Fountain and Brandner said the WolfPack have no plans of slowing down. After reaching the fourth round of the consolation bracket in 2018, Madison College went 1-2 in 2019, bowing out in the second consolation round against Kirkwood (Iowa) Community College.
The WolfPack (39-7), who received the No. 11 seed, will again meet the Eagles (52-10), this time in the opening round next Tuesday at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Ala. Playing on the big stage will be nothing new for neither Fountain or Brandner, as both have WIAA state tournament appearances on their résumés.
It should help calm the nerves, that’s for sure; however, both expressed plenty of excitement towards the challenge being among the top-16 teams in the country presents.
“It’s cool to win games, too, that don’t have as much competition, but when you’re playing at that high level of softball, that’s the most fun games you’re ever going to play,” Fountain said. “So I’m just even excited to play in those types of games against teams that are ready to compete.”
“We’re just so excited to play against the best teams in the country; we knew we had that talent, we just had to work for it,” Brandner added.
The pair is also excited about the prospects of playing at a four-year school. Former Portage standout Alli Walker helped lead the WolfPack to their first-ever NJCAA Div. II national tournament appearance in 2018. The remarkable year, which earned Walker the program’s first-ever first-team All-American honors among a slew of other accolades, led to her transferring to Michigan State.
The righty just wrapped up a stellar career with the Spartans and has given Brander and Fountain plenty of drive and hope to reach the next level. While those plans are very much up in the air — Fountain tentatively plans to transfer to UW-Madison after next year and Brandner is potentially pursuing a career in nursing — neither have shut the door just yet.
“People think of junior colleges as maybe not as good as DI or DII schools, but it just shows there’s such amazing athletes on my team and other teams I’ve been on the field with,” Brandner said. “You can really go anywhere from here, it’s virtually up to yourself and how hard you want to work for it.”
“Honestly, I’m sure you could ask every 10-year old girl in the city what their dream is and a lot of them would say ‘Playing at the collegiate level.’ That’s always been my dream,” added Fountain, who is among four other Pumas to play at Madison College in the last decade.
“It’s so cool that girls from such a small town and such a close-knit town, have the opportunity to play at that next level and the people behind them to support them at the next level, too.”
GALLERY: Poynette softball wins program's 5th state title
Poynette celebrates
Lucy Cuff bunt
Fountain leaps
Fountain double
Poynette's Casey Fountain
Genz and Hellenbrand
Hellenbrand and Fountain
Hellenbrand and Fountain celebrate
Brianna Kowald
Poynette Pumas celebrate
Poynette team photo
Tomlinson and LaBlanc
Poynette hoists trophy
Poynette trophy
POYNETTE WINS NO. 5
GALLERY: Portage softball bounced by Evansville in Division 2 regional final
Katelyn Belleau
Joia Simonson
Brianna Brandner
Sydni Kratz
Olivia Limmex
Anna Tamboli
Anna Kratz
Gabrielle Garrigan
Payton Woodhouse
Sydni Kratz
McKenzie Brown
Portage coach Connie Wampler
Joia Simonson
Katelyn Belleau
Anna Tamboli
Olivia Limmex
Lacy Chappell, Brianna Brandner and Anna Kratz
Gabrielle Garrigan
Payton Woodhouse
McKenzie Brown
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.