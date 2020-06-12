COLLEGE SWIMMING: Portage's Brooklyn Miller finds perfect fit at Carthage College

With an inability to hit the water, or workout at La Vita at Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage, Miller, like the rest of student-athletes around the United States, was forced to make the best of what she had. Given she has no weights at home, Miller said she tried to run three to four times a week, while keeping up with regular body weight training, like pushups and core workouts. Miller admits she wasn’t perfect in her goals, especially with her disinterest in running, but she’s grateful for the chance to work on her mental toughness and enjoy other things.

“Doing things I don’t usually get to do, like read and take walks with my family at night, that was really important to try and learn how I want to spend my free time, and to kind of calm myself down during stressful situations,” she said.

“It was nice to spend that time doing those things, because it made me super ready to get back in the pool. I was excited and ready.”

That time eventually came on June 1 when Miller and the rest of the Badger Aquatics Club Baraboo team got back into the water at the Reedsburg Municipal Pool. Miller said she’s incredibly grateful to have the ability to swim once again, unlike most other clubs currently, but she isn’t rushing into things too quickly.