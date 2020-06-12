COLLEGE SWIMMING: Portage's Brooklyn Miller finds perfect fit at Carthage College

Throughout her four years on the Portage girls swim team, family meant more than anything to Brooklyn Miller.
When her decorated career ended last November, Miller had plenty of collegiate suitors from around Wisconsin contacting her. Ultimately one stood out above the rest for the recent Portage graduate, who committed to NCAA Division III Carthage College in early April.
“I did an overnight with the team in December and it just went really well. I enjoyed my experience, I enjoyed the team and who I met, and I felt I really belonged on that team,” Miller said. “It sounds cheesy, but the first time I toured there, I was like, ‘This is where I can see myself going to school. I can see myself walking to class, having friends here and doing cool things here.’”
For Miller, who plans to double major in biology and Spanish, the size of the 3,000-student private liberal arts college located in Kenosha fit in with her personality. The faculty’s dedication to its students, and their futures, was also a key draw, as well as Miller’s shared values with head swim coach Beth De La Rosby.
“She sees it as not just a competition, but a way to grow and learn, and also to just have fun. She’s competitive and has that competitive grind like I do, and I think we just really melded well together,” Miller said.
De La Rosby has had plenty of success in her 12 season at the helm of the Lady Reds. Carthage made waves on the national level in De La Rosby’s first three seasons, placing in the top 10 of the NCAA Division III women’s championships in each of those three seasons.
That success has also been on display in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, with Carthage winning each of the last three CCIW championships. De La Rosby’s ability to churn out success, including four swimmers earning All-American honors from the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America last season, was another big selling point.
“I think it shows she’s dedicated to the team and wants the team to do well. I have a lot of goals for my college career and I know she’ll help me get there, because she’s been able to get other swimmers to get their goals. It’s cool to see a coach help swimmers do well and to do well herself,” Miller said of De La Rosby, who was named CCIW Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year five times.
Miller said that she and De La Rosby have yet to talk about what exactly she’ll be swimming when she gets on campus this fall, but the two have discussed “practices and how they divide those up for different specialties.” Miller’s actual stroke and technique also haven’t come up in conversation, and for good reason, as it hasn’t been easy for Miller to prepare for her freshman season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following her Portage program record third consecutive trip to the WIAA Division 2 state swimming and diving meet last November, and a career filled with 12 school records, Miller took the winter season off due to shoulder soreness. About a week before she was set to get back into the pool for the first time however, Gov. Tony Evers’ initial safer-at-home order was put in place and kept Miller from getting into the pool.
With an inability to hit the water, or workout at La Vita at Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage, Miller, like the rest of student-athletes around the United States, was forced to make the best of what she had. Given she has no weights at home, Miller said she tried to run three to four times a week, while keeping up with regular body weight training, like pushups and core workouts. Miller admits she wasn’t perfect in her goals, especially with her disinterest in running, but she’s grateful for the chance to work on her mental toughness and enjoy other things.
“Doing things I don’t usually get to do, like read and take walks with my family at night, that was really important to try and learn how I want to spend my free time, and to kind of calm myself down during stressful situations,” she said.
“It was nice to spend that time doing those things, because it made me super ready to get back in the pool. I was excited and ready.”
That time eventually came on June 1 when Miller and the rest of the Badger Aquatics Club Baraboo team got back into the water at the Reedsburg Municipal Pool. Miller said she’s incredibly grateful to have the ability to swim once again, unlike most other clubs currently, but she isn’t rushing into things too quickly.
“As far as practice goes, we’re really focusing on technique and how your body feels in the water,” Miller said of the team’s practices four times a week. “All of the fundamentals, because coach Brenda (Erdman) said, ‘We’re not going to take things fast. You guys are not ready for that yet, but you need to start thinking about the things that were kind of second nature before all of this happened.’”
While it feels great to be back in the water, it’s come with its challenges. Having a goal or a big meet to work for has always been a big motivator for Miller. That’s been all the more difficult with a season of likely just practices on tap this summer.
“Having that uncertainty of when you don’t know when your next meet is going to be, that was hard for me to get over and to understand I’m doing this for myself now,” she said.
Despite those challenges, Miller has persisted and is confident the experience this summer will pay dividends at Carthage. Being able to sharpen her technique, namely her bodyline in relation to her speed on flip turns, has been a major focus. Especially when Miller eventually gets on campus and she will be forced to think about those things during difficult sets in a workout.
“Getting those two things separate as you get in the water, I think, is important, especially because I took a long break, so I’m really happy I have the ability to think about that and slow down my technique before I get on campus,” she said.
Even though it’s been a longer wait than she anticipated to get back into the pool, Miller said its “made me so much more ready to be part of a college team, working hard and getting better.” The fact it will be with a team she feels is the perfect fit, is just icing on the cake.
“I’m just excited to make new friends and be in a new atmosphere. I’ve been to Kenosha for a couple days and I love the city, everything about the town, but I’m excited most about being part of a college team and the atmosphere I’ve seen,” Miller said. “Carthage’s swim team has such a great bond, and I can tell that I’m going to really love it there.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
