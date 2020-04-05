COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Former Portage standout Melissa Leet learns through injury at North Dakota

Throughout her four years as a member of the Portage girls basketball team, Melissa Leet was never hindered by any sort of major injury.
Despite suffering a broken right hand and being sidelined 10 games, that didn’t stop the former Warriors standout from posting her best season with the Fighting Hawks. Leet averaged a career-high 7.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, led the Hawks with a team-high 51 blocks and helped North Dakota to its best record since the 2016-17 season.
“It was fun because my teammates are really supportive and knowing you play with a team where it’s their choice to be there,” Leet said. “They all want it as much as the next person, so it’s fun having them around because your personal successes mean more.”
Leet and the Hawks, who finished the year 15-15 overall, including 6-10 in the Summit League, were able to finish their season before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NCAA to shut down the remainder of the 2019-20 athletics season. North Dakota went out on a sour note as the seventh-seeded Hawks fell to South Dakota State, 72-43, in the Summit League Tournament quarterfinals.
As important as the coronavirus response has been, Leet said the Hawks had other things on their mind as they returned to Grand Forks, N.D. following the loss. According to the 6-foot-6 junior center, former head coach Travis Brewster was relieved of his duties after eight seasons at the helm of the Hawks following the season-ending defeat.
“For us it was more that we were all excited to come back and start doing spring workouts,” Leet said. “We didn’t know what was going to happen, how fast they would get a new coach, and that was more up in the air that we were worried about.”
While the search for a new full-time coach is underway, the Hawks still began their postseason workouts. Obviously the change has been drastic, but Leet said she is still managing to put in the hard work while in her apartment in Grand Forks.
Leet said they’ve been given team specific workouts, and with the University’s facilities closed, she is making adjustments.
“It’s all body weight stuff and lunges are on there, so I can add books to my backpack and add weight instead of just doing body weight lunges,” she said. “For me it’s not what I’ve been used to and it’s kind of a bummer, but you just have to make do with what you have.”
Like the adjustments she’s made to her training, Leet was forced to adapt during the season following her injury. Leet got her season off to a strong start, playing in the Hawks’ first 15 games, including seven starts.
She scored a career-high 15 points twice, including a 67-61 win over Rhode Island in which she recorded five blocks. Leet, who also recorded a career-high 13 rebounds in a 74-42 loss to Arizona on Nov. 5, nearly had back-to-back double-doubles on consecutive nights during the stretch.
After scoring 13 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in a 95-53 win over South Carolina State on Nov. 29, Leet finished a point shy of a double-double in North Dakota’s 73-57 win over Charleston Southern the following night with 10 rebounds and 9 points.
“Probably during the games I didn’t even realize what’s going on because I’m focused on the game plan, but in hindsight it’s an added bonus of playing. It’s cool in that aspect, but I can still improve because there’s always room for improvement,” she said.
Just over a month later, Leet broke her right hand the practice following the Hawks’ 91-85 win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Jan. 5. The injury sidelined Leet for 10 games, but there were still some positives.
Despite being relegated to the bench, Leet was able to help turn mentor for the Hawks’ group of underclassmen post players. In her first two seasons at North Dakota, Leet said she received plenty of guidance from Lexi Klabo, who is currently playing for Kangoeroes Basket Mechlen in Belgium.
“She kind of forced me to use my size instead of playing like I was 5-10. Having her the last two years and this year, I wouldn’t say take over her role, but to be demanded upon more like her was nice,” Leet said.
After sustaining her injury, Leet took it upon herself to follow in Klabo’s footsteps.
“It was nice because they would take what I said (to heart) and there was evidence they’d try to apply it,” Leet said. “I wasn’t named a captain, but having an injury forced me to talk more, and hopefully next year I can talk while playing.”
Ultimately Leet recovered from her injury and played in the Hawks’ final five games, averaging 4.4 points in 17.6 minutes per game. While she didn’t fully return to the level at which she was playing at before her injury, Leet looks back fondly at the situation.
After never being hindered by an injury before, Leet said “it was kind of a reality check,” and that “there was support all around.”
“It was nice, especially towards the end when I was ramping up to come back, because my teammates wanted for me to come back, just as much as I did,” she said.
That camaraderie is still going on despite the Hawks’ current situation. Despite being the lone player back on campus, Leet said the team has a group Snapchat that gets used weekly to remain social and held some video calls with interim coach Mallory Bernhard to discuss the offseason.
The Hawks’ solidarity should pay dividends next season. North Dakota will lose only one senior and was forced to play a number of underclassmen next season, something Leet views as a big advantage ahead of her final season.
“It should be fun because the first half of the season, I wouldn’t say we were dominating, but we were doing well,” she said.
“They didn’t get to watch from the bench, they had to perform and so they know what that’s like, to play from the get-go other than maybe getting in once for two minutes. That’s nice for us next year because everyone will know what it’s like to play in the college game and they’re all phenomenal basketball players.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
