COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Former Portage standout Melissa Leet learns through injury at North Dakota

“For us it was more that we were all excited to come back and start doing spring workouts,” Leet said. “We didn’t know what was going to happen, how fast they would get a new coach, and that was more up in the air that we were worried about.”

While the search for a new full-time coach is underway, the Hawks still began their postseason workouts. Obviously the change has been drastic, but Leet said she is still managing to put in the hard work while in her apartment in Grand Forks.

Leet said they’ve been given team specific workouts, and with the University’s facilities closed, she is making adjustments.

“It’s all body weight stuff and lunges are on there, so I can add books to my backpack and add weight instead of just doing body weight lunges,” she said. “For me it’s not what I’ve been used to and it’s kind of a bummer, but you just have to make do with what you have.”

Like the adjustments she’s made to her training, Leet was forced to adapt during the season following her injury. Leet got her season off to a strong start, playing in the Hawks’ first 15 games, including seven starts.