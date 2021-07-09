COLLEGE WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL: Barreau continuing his calling with new opportunity at Illinois State

Barreau’s road to the Redbirds, which was preceded by a three-year stint with the Sooners (2018-20) and four years with the Bears (2014-18), wouldn’t have started without that initial inquiry to Armson. While familiar with volleyball having seen his mom, Pam, and sister, Sara, plus three aunts and countless cousins all play under Armson during her 39-year career coaching the Warriors, Jake had never played himself.

Despite being green in terms of actually playing the game, Armson and assistant coach Terry Kibby saw a great opportunity for both Barreau and the team itself.

“We were looking at it like, ‘This is great. We have a guy that can block against the girls and do that stuff,’ and right from the get-go, he had such a great passion for the game,” Armson said. “And a knowledge for the game and a want to continue to learn.

“He wasn’t just a manager; he didn’t collect towels and do that stuff, but he had input into things that we had. It was really good and it was just a great experience all around, and I’m just so happy that we had him for those couple of years.”

“She made me feel like I was a coach...” Barreau added. “I got to feel like I could do it all.”