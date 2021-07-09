COLLEGE WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL: Barreau continuing his calling with new opportunity at Illinois State

Oftentimes it’s not so much about the chance you get, but rather what you do with it.
When he was just a freshman at Portage High School, Jake Barreau sought out then Warriors volleyball coach Joann Armson for a chance to be the team’s manager.
The 2016 Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee obliged and, in Barreau’s words, “took a chance on a knucklehead who didn’t know anything about anything and kind of let me be a part of everything.”
Barreau has certainly made the most of that gamble, soaking up as much knowledge as possible and turning it into a fruitful collegiate coaching career. And now after stops at Wisconsin, Missouri State, and most recently Oklahoma, the 2008 grad has a new home at Illinois State as the Redbirds’ associate head coach and recruiting coordinator.
“I guess a blessing is the easiest way to describe it,” he said. “I’ve loved getting to coach volleyball as a career, for sure, and it’s taken me a lot of special places. I’ve met a lot of great people and I think this particular opportunity just ticked a lot of boxes for me.
“I got the opportunity to work for somebody that I feel very strongly about as a person and as a leader and coach, at a program that is winning at a very high level near my family, and that doesn’t happen very often in our profession. I’m very excited for the opportunity.”
Barreau’s road to the Redbirds, which was preceded by a three-year stint with the Sooners (2018-20) and four years with the Bears (2014-18), wouldn’t have started without that initial inquiry to Armson. While familiar with volleyball having seen his mom, Pam, and sister, Sara, plus three aunts and countless cousins all play under Armson during her 39-year career coaching the Warriors, Jake had never played himself.
Despite being green in terms of actually playing the game, Armson and assistant coach Terry Kibby saw a great opportunity for both Barreau and the team itself.
“We were looking at it like, ‘This is great. We have a guy that can block against the girls and do that stuff,’ and right from the get-go, he had such a great passion for the game,” Armson said. “And a knowledge for the game and a want to continue to learn.
“He wasn’t just a manager; he didn’t collect towels and do that stuff, but he had input into things that we had. It was really good and it was just a great experience all around, and I’m just so happy that we had him for those couple of years.”
“She made me feel like I was a coach...” Barreau added. “I got to feel like I could do it all.”
Immediately after his first season as manager, Barreau threw himself head-first into playing organized volleyball with a boys club team out of Madison and it’s only blossomed from there. Barreau admitted if it weren’t for Armson, he “would have never thought anything about getting into coaching.”
Learning from some of the best
Barreau’s early days alongside Armson were also just the start of his time spent alongside some incredibly gifted mentors and peers.
He’ll be the first to admit it.
“I’ve just been very lucky to work for, and with, a lot of amazing people,” he said.
Among them are current Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield, whom Barreau was a volunteer assistant under during his undergraduate years at UW, as well as former Missouri State coach Melissa Stokes. But it was during his time alongside Stokes when Barreau met his most impactful friend and mentor, and now colleague, Illinois State head coach Leah Johnson.
The pair met while Barreau coached for the Bears and Johnson was the head coach at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville during a “spring exhibition tournament.”
Johnson played under Stokes from 2000-03, and after being introduced, Barreau said the pair “just kind of hit it off.”
“We’ve stayed connected and she’s kind of become my person that we talk volleyball with all the time,” he added.
During those conversations arose the opening with the Redbirds, posing an opportunity that was too good to pass up for Barreau.
“I know her so well and I felt like I already knew her team because we talked about each other’s teams a couple times a week,” he said. “So yes, it’s a new experience, but also I feel like I’m kind of walking into something familiar.”
That familiarity also stems from the fact the pair got to coach against one another during Barreau’s final season with the Bears and Johnson’s first season with the Redbirds in 2017. It was then that Barreau said he “could already see what she was building,” with an Illinois State program that has captured each of the last two Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championships and two of the last three MVC regular season titles.
It also helps that Barreau’s now far closer to his family and believes the recent success by the Redbirds rivals that of the Sooners, despite not being a Power Five school.
“I don’t necessarily feel like I’m sacrificing anything by leaving Oklahoma, the Big 12 or a power five institution, because I think we can do it here as well, at a very, very high level,” he said.
Dominant on defense and the recruiting trail
That’s not to say the Sooners weren’t successful under Barreau’s tutelage. During his three seasons in Norman, Oklahoma became one of the best defensive sides in the Big 12 Conference, including in 2019 when the Sooners held opponents to a .177 hitting percentage, good for second in the league.
That number shrunk from 2018 in which the Sooners held foes to a .189 hitting percentage, best in the Big 12 and 14th nationally among Power Five schools. Oklahoma’s Keyton Kinley was also named Big 12 Libero of the Year in 2018 and 2019 under Barreau, a position he knows all too well as he played libero during his club days for the Badgers.
“I have a passion for that, for sure, but as coaches I think we all have coached every skill and every position,” he said. “That was the opportunity that was given to me from my very first paid, full-time gig at Missouri State and I’ve sort of just ran with it.”
Along with his success coaching defense, Barreau has become a premier recruiter, securing top-10 classes for the Sooners each of the last two seasons, including the No. 10 class in 2021 and the No. 8 class in 2022.
Similar to getting thrown into the defensive side of things, Barreau was given the reins of the Sooners recruiting efforts by coach Lindsey Gray-Walton. While he admits it’s a unique animal to handle, Barreau said he “really enjoys that part of my job.”
Talking to high schoolers is no stranger to Barreau either having spent three seasons as the varsity head coach at Monona Grove from 2010-12.
“I have worked in the club world and the high school world where you’re interacting with those high school players in a different way, so I think that’s one of the things that I’m able to do a little easier than some, maybe; just making that connection,” he said.
“Having had those experiences at different stops, has helped me shape what those conversations should feel like for an athlete when they’re talking to me about a college opportunity for the first time.”
While his prior experience certainly helps, Armson said that Barreau’s personable nature is one of his top qualities.
“When you talk to Jake, you will find he’s the same person if you’re sitting down and having a cup of coffee, as if you’re going into a gymnasium and he saw you and would come over. He’d be the same person,” she said.
“He doesn’t put on errors, he doesn’t try to impress you; he’s just a good hearted, good man. No matter where you see Jake, you will get to be genuine.”
Even with that familiarity, the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness policy has thrown Barreau and all other recruiters/coaches a curveball. With athletes now having a chance to profit off of themselves and varying frameworks to deal with, there are plenty of question marks for Barreau to try and navigate.
That sea of roadblocks has been alleviated by the openness shown by Illinois State athletic director Kyle Brennan and Johnson.
“Thankfully our athletic director and head coach here have been very vocal about ‘We don’t know what we don’t know yet because it is new, but we do know that we’re going to provide information, assistance and support to our student athletes in whatever endeavors they want to choose,’” Barreau said.
“If volleyball helps them find something, that’s phenomenal, but we also know it’s not going to necessarily affect how we compete, reach our goals, put our team together or anything like that.”
While there’s plenty of new to handle, Barreau is excited to get back to some hopeful normalcy regarding the 2021 season, especially with the prospects of fans and returning and restrictions continuing to be lessened. Regardless of how quickly those things happen, Barreau said he’s “just very much trying to live in this moment and enjoy this experience.”
Armson certainly is doing so seeing a hardworking person continue to make the most of their opportunity.
“There weren’t guys playing volleyball, but he knew that he loved the sport and he took his own initiative. That’s what was so cool about it” she said. “It was one of the great decisions I made to let him do that, and now to see him continue; it’s the love and passion for the game that he had for the game, and he’s continued to learn as he still does.”
