Denure earns medalist honors as Portage girls golf narrowly topped by Madison Edgewood

After some early season lopsided losses, the Portage girls golf team put together its best performance to date this season against some premier competition.

The Warriors varsity group combined to shoot a 210, losing by just nine strokes to perennial WIAA Div. 2 state title contender Madison Edgewood in a Badger West Conference dual meet on Monday at Portage Country Club.

Junior Ella Denure carded a 6-over-par 41 to earn medalist honors, much to the delight of Portage coach Ed Carlson.

"Ella played an awesome and complete round of golf. She was solid in all parts of her game and was consistent all day,” he said.

Close behind Denure was senior Elizabeth Fick, who shot an 11-over-par 46 to tie for runner-up alongside the Crusaders’ Jacklyn Thao. Madison Edgewood’s depth ultimately won out however, as Jacklyn Thao, Allyssa Thao (47) and Sarah Nakada (49) all shot sub 50 to just Denure and Fick.

Naomi Saalsaa shot a 60, while Gracie Kohn and Ally Saloun shot a 63 and 68, respectively, to round out the Warriors.

Despite another loss, it didn’t dampen Carlson’s spirits.

“Overall this is by far our best team performance. We had a lot of PR's and it is just really cool to see the team having fun and progressing,” Carlson said. “Coach Maass and I are just so proud of how we keep positive and look to learn something new every time we play."

