Krueger notches lone win as Portage girls tennis falls to Reedsburg, 6-1

The Portage prep girls tennis team couldn’t keep up with Reedsburg on Tuesday, suffering a 6-1 loss to the Beavers in a Badger West Conference match at Reedsburg Area High School.

The Warriors were swept in the doubles flights but got a big win from senior Izzy Krueger at No. 1 singles for their only victory on the day. Krueger has continued to thrive in the top spot since making the jump this season and it showed against Gabby Weis as she rolled to a 6-1, 6-3 win.

Riley Wood nearly gave the Warriors another win at the No. 2 singles flight, but suffered a tiebreaker loss to Katelyn Wilhelm, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Also on the singles side, Ruby Atkinson fell to Emma Rockweiler, 6-0, 6-1, at the No. 3 flight, while Hannah Kallungi suffered a 6-2, 6-2 defeat to Halle Hahn at the No. 4 flight.

In the doubles flights, the best showing of the day came from Emily Brees and Lauren Hein at No. 2 as the pair lost to Yerly Rothwell and Ashley Crary, 6-2, 6-2. Portage’s top doubles team of Molly Voigt and Allison Kallungi fell to Sophie Tourdot and Emily Wood, 6-1, 6-1, while Thea Laffin and Sophia Brenemen were swept at No. 3 doubles by the Beavers’ Maria Ruiz and Stephanie Torres, 6-0, 6-0.