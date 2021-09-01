Mitchell Butson tallies hat trick but Portage/Poynette settles for draw in 5-5 thriller with Monroe

Often low-scoring, sometimes a soccer game can turn into a goalfest.

It did Tuesday night for the Portage/Poynette prep boys soccer team.

Following a 7-2 victory over Mauston on Monday, the United had its hands full with Monroe in a Badger West Conference opener at Veterans Memorial Field. The action was constant between the Cheesemakers and United with seven first half goals in a matter of 24 minutes, but neither team could find the winner in what resulted in a 5-5 draw.

Senior Mitchell Butson tallied a hat trick while senior Jacob Zajicek notched a goal and an assists to lead the United in its second tie of the season.

It looked like it was going to be all Cheesemakers early however, as Monroe seized a 3-1 lead behind a first-half hat trick by senior Luis Torres, capped off by his third goal in the 24th minute. Portage/Poynette answered though, as Butson fired home an assist from Dylan Trudell a minute after Torres’ tally, and two minutes later Zajicek knotted things up at 3.

Torres got the last laugh in the opening 40 minutes though, as he scored again in the 35th to give Monroe a 4-3 lead at the break.