 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mitchell Butson tallies hat trick but Portage/Poynette settles for draw in 5-5 thriller with Monroe
0 Comments
alert
PREP BOYS SOCCER | PORTAGE/POYNETTE 5, MONROE 5

Mitchell Butson tallies hat trick but Portage/Poynette settles for draw in 5-5 thriller with Monroe

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jacob Trudell (copy)

Portage/Poynette's Jacob Trudell fights through a tackle attempt by a Mauston defender during a non-conference game on Monday.

 SEAN DAVIS/Daily Register

Often low-scoring, sometimes a soccer game can turn into a goalfest.

It did Tuesday night for the Portage/Poynette prep boys soccer team.

Following a 7-2 victory over Mauston on Monday, the United had its hands full with Monroe in a Badger West Conference opener at Veterans Memorial Field. The action was constant between the Cheesemakers and United with seven first half goals in a matter of 24 minutes, but neither team could find the winner in what resulted in a 5-5 draw.

Senior Mitchell Butson tallied a hat trick while senior Jacob Zajicek notched a goal and an assists to lead the United in its second tie of the season.

It looked like it was going to be all Cheesemakers early however, as Monroe seized a 3-1 lead behind a first-half hat trick by senior Luis Torres, capped off by his third goal in the 24th minute. Portage/Poynette answered though, as Butson fired home an assist from Dylan Trudell a minute after Torres’ tally, and two minutes later Zajicek knotted things up at 3.

Torres got the last laugh in the opening 40 minutes though, as he scored again in the 35th to give Monroe a 4-3 lead at the break.

That margin was quickly erased just a minute into the second half as Jacob Trudell scored off a Gabe Tobin assist to tie the game at 4. The Cheesemakers retook the lead in the 52nd as Torres found John Reinders for a 5-4 advantage, but Butson and Zajicek connected three minutes later to force another deadlock at 5.

With plenty of time left however, neither team tickled the twine the rest of the second half. Along with the impressive offensive output, Griffin Butson made three saves in goal for the United, which hosts Nekoosa on Thursday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News