Offensive woes continue for Portage/Poynette boys soccer in 4-0 loss to Watertown

POYNETTE — Scoring slumps are nothing foreign to soccer.
Sometimes teams just struggle to put the ball into the back of the net.
For the Portage/Poynette prep boys soccer team, slump may not be the best way to describe the United's current woes. Since a 10-0 romp over Nekoosa on Sept. 2, there's been a virtual barrier over the goal for the United.
Portage/Poynette has scored just five goals in the 11 games since their rout of the Papermakers, suffering seven shutout losses, a scoreless draw and notching just a 3-1 win over Beaver Dam on Sept. 16.
However, oftentimes all it takes is one goal to change around a team's fortunes. The United’s luck didn’t turn Thursday night as Portage/Poynette suffered a 4-0 shutout loss to Watertown in a non-conference game at Poynette High School.
“Every game we’ve played it’s been the early start,” Portage/Poynette coach Cody Mayne said. “We’ve had opportunities right away in the game, but it seems like every time we have a fast break or something like that, it’s quick answer from the other team.
“Then we don’t have our heads up and there’s not quite the same momentum moving forward.”
That momentum shift came early in the second half as Goslings senior Dillon Vazquez finished off a hat trick in the first five minutes of the second half.
Portage/Poynette (5-11-3) hung within just 2-0 at halftime but things quickly turned after the intermission. It started with a wonder goal from Vazquez as he fired home a bicycle kick from inside the 18-yard box. United goalkeeper Griffin Butson made the initial save but the rebound caromed to Vazquez, who got over the ball and looped a shot into the far left side with 42 minutes, 35 seconds played for a 3-0 lead.
Vazquez, who scored the opening goal at 15:31 after a back pass skipped over Butson’s foot, finished his hat trick quickly after as a shot from his knees on the edge of the 6-yard box slipped through Butson’s hands at 44:42.
“Griffin has played excellent all year and he’s faced some really tough opponents that just have amazing shots,” Mayne said of Butson, who made six saves in the loss.
Like the start to the second half, Watertown (7-8-1) kept the foot on the gas after its first goal. After Vazquez tapped in after the miscue, senior Jacob Narkis scored just under three minutes later as he sent a shot from near midfield into an open goal after cutting off a low cross from a drawn out Butson.
“I think the guys came out with a lot of excitement tonight for senior night, but those two, especially in the first half, changed the momentum of this game,” Mayne said. “I really felt like we could have been in it the whole game and it would have been a good competitive game, but I think it really changed the attitudes of all the guys.”
While the United struggled to find the back of the net, it had its share of good opportunities.
Junior Gabe Tobin had the first chance on goal for the United with a breakaway chance just over 10 minutes in, but he was unable to pull the trigger before having the ball smothered by Goslings goalkeeper Wyatt Steffanus. Shortly after the Narkis goal, senior Mitchell Butson nearly curled a left-footed shot off a corner kick into the far net, but Watertown’s Nathan Pfeifer headed the ball off the line.
And with just under 15 minutes to go in the half, Mitchell Buston just missed getting a deflection on a curled in free kick from senior Riley Hibner.
The chances were few and far between after that however, as the United rarely threatened down the stretch. Still, Mayne was encouraged by the team’s finish despite failing to score again.
“I think once we get warmed up and into the game, we can’t do the long ball all the time and out run these defenders,” he said. “I was more impressed with some of the touches at the end and the balls we had off of the one-two touches on the sideline.”
Along with Griffin Butson, Mason Bolgrein made six saves for the United, who will look to close the season strong next week with a pair of games. Portage/Poynette will first face off in the Badger Conference championship series, likely against Monroe, next Tuesday before a non-conference tilt with Wisconsin Dells next Thursday.
Having played six games to just two practices in the last two weeks, Mayne knows some more practice time will do the United some good as they aim to build some steam ahead of the playoffs.
“Hopefully we can capitalize and get some momentum in the last two games,” he said.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.