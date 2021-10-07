Offensive woes continue for Portage/Poynette boys soccer in 4-0 loss to Watertown

While the United struggled to find the back of the net, it had its share of good opportunities.

Junior Gabe Tobin had the first chance on goal for the United with a breakaway chance just over 10 minutes in, but he was unable to pull the trigger before having the ball smothered by Goslings goalkeeper Wyatt Steffanus. Shortly after the Narkis goal, senior Mitchell Butson nearly curled a left-footed shot off a corner kick into the far net, but Watertown’s Nathan Pfeifer headed the ball off the line.

And with just under 15 minutes to go in the half, Mitchell Buston just missed getting a deflection on a curled in free kick from senior Riley Hibner.

The chances were few and far between after that however, as the United rarely threatened down the stretch. Still, Mayne was encouraged by the team’s finish despite failing to score again.

“I think once we get warmed up and into the game, we can’t do the long ball all the time and out run these defenders,” he said. “I was more impressed with some of the touches at the end and the balls we had off of the one-two touches on the sideline.”