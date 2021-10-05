Portage girls swim suffers loss to Oregon but continuing to remain positive, see growth

With just five members on the Portage girls swim team this fall, team wins haven’t been in the cards for the Warriors.
Portage failed to crack into the winning side of the ledger again on Tuesday night with a 124-34 loss to Oregon in a Badger West Conference dual meet. However, the string of defeats hasn’t sunk the Warriors’ hopes one bit this season.
First-year coach Christine Leising has put a prime focus on growth, improving individual times and becoming a better competitor, while the small, spirited group has kept morale high with plenty of positivity.
“To be honest, I feel like we hit a little bit of a bump with some outdoor meets where girls were still trying to sort out like, ‘What is this like? How serious do I take this? Do I arrive as a competitor?’” Leising said.
“I thought Oregon was a really good competitor for us tonight and I felt like the girls arrived with the mindset that, ‘Hey, we can really do this tonight.’”
It showed in the final results, as the Warriors hung with the Panthers throughout the meet. The most nail-biting finish came in the last individual event of the night — the 100-meter breaststroke.
As Portage's lone competitor in the event, freshman Elizabeth Youra nearly notched the team’s first win of the night. However, against Oregon’s Jane Ciambrone (1 minute, 35.86 seconds) and Hailey Sieren (1:36.53), Youra narrowly finished in third place by just over a second with a time of 1:37.05.
Along with Youra’s big push, senior Natalie Weidner took second in the 100 butterfly (1:27.88) and 200 individual medley (3:03.23), while freshman Meredith Shanks took second in the 400 freestyle with a time of 6:32.80.
The Warriors also got third-place finishes from Weidner in the 100 backstroke (1:22.73), and sophomores Addison Fahey (1:14.68) and Maggie Gladem (2:55.78) in the 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle, respectively. Portage’s 200 medley relay team of Weidner, Youra, Gladem and Fahey also finished third with a time of 2:36.83.
In Leising's mind, the improvement in the team’s competitive spirit turned a corner last week at Monroe. In the Warriors’ first indoor meet after a run of outdoor contests, and on Homecoming week no less, Portage made the 1-hour, 40-minute trek to take on the Cheesemakers and did so with plenty of fire.
“All of a sudden the girls flipped on a switch,” Leising said. “They’re validating themselves and coming out of the pool knowing, ‘I should have done this, I should have worked on this,’ and they’re coaching themselves in their event and what they’re doing.
“It’s ironic because usually during Homecoming week, I don’t see as much intensity out of the athletes, but overall it was a really positive week for the girls, and even team bonding, I felt like the girls became even closer.”
That team bonding has been a priority for Weidner, now in her final season. As one of the team’s leaders, Weidner admitted keeping morale high was difficult early on, but with the help of Fahey, the group has truly started to jell.
“Positivity has been up, we work really well together and everything is really fun. The smaller team helps with that, too, because then we can do everything together; we’re just way closer and it’s not hard at all to keep spirits up,” she said.
It’s certainly helped cultivate another family atmosphere among the Warriors, something that was always a chief concern for previous head coach Tammy Tollefson during her six-year run as Portage head coach. The camaraderie has even deeper ties this year.
While not a swimmer herself, Leising was taught swim lessons, and later to be a lifeguard, by Miranda Shanks, the mother of freshman Meredith Shanks. Leising later had Weidner’s mother, Jackie, as her sixth-grade teacher.
For Leising, paying it forward to her former mentor’s daughters is something she doesn’t take lightly.
“I’m that much more dedicated and wanted to see the growth out of those girls,” she said. “Understanding I want to push them, but taking a nurturing aspect with them. It’s just cool to see.”
Jackie Weidner certainly agrees.
“As a teacher, you always wish for the best for your students, and knowing she’s also a teacher, it’s always good to see them succeed and do what they love,” she said of Leising, who currently teaches her younger daughter, Samantha, as her seventh-grade physical education teacher.
The Warriors are hoping that the rejuvenated spirit can power them into a strong finish down the season’s home stretch, starting with next week’s home finale against Madison Edgewood.
“I think it’s going to benefit us really well,” Natalie Weidner said of the recent surge. “When we’re all happy we swim better, we perform better and when we have fun practices, the practices go by faster.
“We get more work done, we’re getting better with every meet and getting better at every practice. Just our positive attitudes are going to pull us through to the end.”
