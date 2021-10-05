Portage girls swim suffers loss to Oregon but continuing to remain positive, see growth

With just five members on the Portage girls swim team this fall, team wins haven’t been in the cards for the Warriors.

Portage failed to crack into the winning side of the ledger again on Tuesday night with a 124-34 loss to Oregon in a Badger West Conference dual meet. However, the string of defeats hasn’t sunk the Warriors’ hopes one bit this season.

First-year coach Christine Leising has put a prime focus on growth, improving individual times and becoming a better competitor, while the small, spirited group has kept morale high with plenty of positivity.

“To be honest, I feel like we hit a little bit of a bump with some outdoor meets where girls were still trying to sort out like, ‘What is this like? How serious do I take this? Do I arrive as a competitor?’” Leising said.

“I thought Oregon was a really good competitor for us tonight and I felt like the girls arrived with the mindset that, ‘Hey, we can really do this tonight.’”

It showed in the final results, as the Warriors hung with the Panthers throughout the meet. The most nail-biting finish came in the last individual event of the night — the 100-meter breaststroke.