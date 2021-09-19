Portage volleyball closes strong to finish 2-2 at Iowa-Grant Invite; Rio finishes 1-2 at Fall River

After a slow start, the Portage prep volleyball team had a strong close to its day at Saturday’s Iowa-Grant Invite.
Following a pair of losses to Mineral Point and Highland, the Warriors closed out the tournament by picking up wins over Seneca and Albany to finish 2-2 on the day and improve to 4-18 on the season.
Slow starts hurt Portage in their opening matches against the Pointers and Cardinals as the Warriors suffered consecutive sweeps. Against Mineral Point, Portage failed to find a groove, dropping the first set, 25-11, and a spirited effort in the second fell short as it lost 25-19.
Senior Emma Colling had five digs while sophomore Estella Brees had three assists, two aces and two digs to help lead the way.
It was more of the same against the Cardinals as the Warriors fell 25-15 in the opening stanza before nearly forcing a third set. The push fell flat however, as Highland held on for a 26-24 win to finish off the sweep.
Brees and senior Olivia Jones each had five kills, while Colling had 10 digs and a pair of aces, and senior Sydni Kratz had nine assists.
The tight loss to the Cardinals propelled the Warriors over their final two matches as they swept both Seneca and Albany. Against the Indians, Portage pulled away in both sets as they earned a 25-17, 25-20 win.
Senior Felicia Sanders had a team-high six kills and a block, while three others had three kills apiece to lead a balanced block. Meanwhile, Kratz had 12 assists, Colling tallied six digs and sophomore Madison Maass had three aces.
Things were even tighter against the Comets as both sets were ultimately decided by a pair of points. The Warriors edged out a 25-23 win in the opener before pulling away in extra points in the second set, 30-28.
Kratz notched seven kills while Jones and senior Cameran Ratz each had four putaways. Brees had 13 assists and Colling tallied 10 digs in the win. Portage will try to continue that momentum Monday night as the Warriors host Adams-Friendship for a non-conference tilt.
Vikings battle all day in Fall River
Rio had its hands full Saturday as it grinded out a 1-2 day at the Fall River Invite.
The Vikings, who moved to 11-8 overall, were just a matter of points away from a perfect day as they dropped both their second and third matches to Westfield and Marshall in three sets. After disposing of Dodgeland, 25-14, 25-17, in their opener, the Vikings took on the surging Pioneers.
Rio took the opening set 25-18 but couldn’t finish things off, suffering a 25-19 defeat in the second to force a decisive third set. Westfield continued its comeback in the third, pulling away for a 15-12 victory.
The shoe was on the other foot for the Vikings against the Cardinals as Marshall gritted out a 25-22 win in the opening set. The second was all Rio however as it rolled to a 25-10 win, but the Vikings couldn’t polish off the win, suffering a 15-13 loss in the third set.
Emily Loging and Anna Benisch provided a strong 1-2 attacking punch as they tallied 24 and 23 kills, respectively, through the three matches, while Vivian Hoene had 51 assists, 29 digs and 12 aces on the day.
Benisch also had a team-high 38 digs to go with seven aces, while Kayla Staveness tallied 27 digs. Rio returns to action Thursday as it takes on Randolph in a match-up of the final two unbeaten in Trailways West Conference play.