Portage volleyball closes strong to finish 2-2 at Iowa-Grant Invite; Rio finishes 1-2 at Fall River

After a slow start, the Portage prep volleyball team had a strong close to its day at Saturday’s Iowa-Grant Invite.

Following a pair of losses to Mineral Point and Highland, the Warriors closed out the tournament by picking up wins over Seneca and Albany to finish 2-2 on the day and improve to 4-18 on the season.

Slow starts hurt Portage in their opening matches against the Pointers and Cardinals as the Warriors suffered consecutive sweeps. Against Mineral Point, Portage failed to find a groove, dropping the first set, 25-11, and a spirited effort in the second fell short as it lost 25-19.

Senior Emma Colling had five digs while sophomore Estella Brees had three assists, two aces and two digs to help lead the way.

It was more of the same against the Cardinals as the Warriors fell 25-15 in the opening stanza before nearly forcing a third set. The push fell flat however, as Highland held on for a 26-24 win to finish off the sweep.

Brees and senior Olivia Jones each had five kills, while Colling had 10 digs and a pair of aces, and senior Sydni Kratz had nine assists.