Portage volleyball closes strong to finish Badger West Conference tournament 1-3

The Portage prep volleyball team didn’t let a poor start get it down at Saturday’s inaugural Badger West Conference tournament.
The Warriors dropped their opening two matches to Madison Edgewood and Reedsburg convincingly, but responded with a grind-it-out loss to Oregon before beating Monroe in their final match of the day to finish in 1-3 overall.
The Crusaders went on to win the tournament by topping Sauk Prairie in three sets, 23-25, 25-21, 15-7, to earn a share of the league championship. The Eagles went unbeaten in conference play during the regular season, including a 25-21, 14-25, 25-17, 25-13 win over Edgewood.
After some early struggles, Portage put everything together in the seventh-place match to close out the day as the Warriors rolled to a 25-14, 25-20 win over the Cheesemakers. Sophomore Estella Brees logged a team-high five kills to go with eight assists and six digs in the win, while senior Emma Colling had 10 digs and senior Sydni Kratz notched nine assists.
Senior Felicia Sanders had a pair of blocks, senior Madelyn Johnson had two aces and senior Olivia Jones added four kills for the Warriors.
Portage had its hands full with the Crusaders in the teams’ opening match, suffering a 25-12, 25-11 loss. Things didn’t go much better in the following tilt against Reedsburg as the Beavers raced away to the tune of a 25-12, 25-12 straight-sets win.
Senior Felicia Sanders had a combined four kills in the pair of loss while Colling had 12 digs.
The Warriors didn’t waste time shaking the pair of defeats as they went toe-to-toe with Oregon. Portage put up its best but couldn’t close out the Panthers, suffering a 25-23, 25-22 defeat. Colling had six digs, Kratz dished out seven assists and Brees had six kills and four assists.
Portage, which improved to 7-30 on the year, will head to fort Atkinson Thursday night for a Badger Conference Challenge matchup.