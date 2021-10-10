Portage volleyball closes strong to finish Badger West Conference tournament 1-3

The Portage prep volleyball team didn’t let a poor start get it down at Saturday’s inaugural Badger West Conference tournament.

The Warriors dropped their opening two matches to Madison Edgewood and Reedsburg convincingly, but responded with a grind-it-out loss to Oregon before beating Monroe in their final match of the day to finish in 1-3 overall.

The Crusaders went on to win the tournament by topping Sauk Prairie in three sets, 23-25, 25-21, 15-7, to earn a share of the league championship. The Eagles went unbeaten in conference play during the regular season, including a 25-21, 14-25, 25-17, 25-13 win over Edgewood.

After some early struggles, Portage put everything together in the seventh-place match to close out the day as the Warriors rolled to a 25-14, 25-20 win over the Cheesemakers. Sophomore Estella Brees logged a team-high five kills to go with eight assists and six digs in the win, while senior Emma Colling had 10 digs and senior Sydni Kratz notched nine assists.

Senior Felicia Sanders had a pair of blocks, senior Madelyn Johnson had two aces and senior Olivia Jones added four kills for the Warriors.