Portage volleyball ends lengthy conference losing streak with sweep over Monroe
PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL | PORTAGE 3, MONROE 0

Portage volleyball ends lengthy conference losing streak with sweep over Monroe

Sydni Kratz, Felicia Sanders (copy)

Portage seniors Sydni Kratz, left, and Felicia Sanders get up to try and block a kill attempt by Baraboo's Tenley Scott during a match last season. The pair stepped up big Tuesday night in the Warriors' 25-19, 25-19, 25-17 sweep over Monroe.

 DAILY REGISTER ARCHIVES

Insight into this year's Portage prep volleyball team from senior Felicia Sanders.

Wins in league play have been hard to come by for the Portage volleyball team in recent years.

The difficult Badger North Conference has been unkind to the Warriors’ with their last conference win coming just under five years ago. However, with the Badger Conference as a whole shifting to a new East/West realignment, the Warriors have three new foes to deal with this fall.

Portage handled the first with ease Tuesday night, and in the process snapped a lengthy conference losing skid, as it rolled to a 3-0 sweep over Monroe in a Badger West tilt.

Senior Felicia Sanders had eight kills while senior Sydni Kratz tallied 14 assists, five digs, two aces and a block to help lead the Warriors to their first league win since Oct. 6, 2016.

Portage got off to a strong start pulling away for a pair of 25-19 wins in the opening two sets to seize a two-set lead. With a chance to polish off the sweep, the Warriors didn’t let it slip as they tallied a 25-17 win to move to 2-10 on the year after going 1-10 in last weekend’s Janesville Invite.

Along with Sanders, seniors Cameran Ratz and Madelyn Johnson each had three kills, while seniors Olivia Jones and Emma Colling had five digs apiece. Sophomore Madison Maass also tallied two blocks for the Warriors, who will try to keep things rolling at next Tuesday’s Badger West North Division quad at Reedsburg against the host Beavers, Baraboo and Sauk Prairie.

