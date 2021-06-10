PREP BASEBALL: Pitching carries Lodi by Wisconsin Dells in regional quarterfinal

Lodi broke the one-run pattern by putting up a pair in the top of the fifth. Keegan Fleischman and Ziegler were were hit by pitched before Possehl hit a run-scoring fielder's choice to the left side of the infield. Wisconsin Dells shortstop Braden Buss secured the out at first, allowing Fleischman to score to tie the game at 2. Melchior followed with an RBI double to right field that gave the Blue Devils a 3-2 advantage.

Wisconsin Dells threatened in the bottom half, putting a pair of runners on as Jared Nevar was hit by a pitch and Rockwell bunted for a single. But Melchior came on in relief and struck a batter out before picking a runner off at second base to get out of the fifth inning.

"That hurt us bad because we had our No. 3 hitter up to bat," Wisconsin Dells coach Mike Michalsky said. "We had No. 2 and No. 3 up with one out, and then No. 2 made an out so we had two outs and first and second, so getting picked off hurt."

Both teams went down in order in the sixth, including Melchior striking out the side to get the Blue Devils three outs away from advancing. He faced the minimum again in the bottom of the seventh, ending the game with a strikeout before the Blue Devils flowed onto the field in celebration.