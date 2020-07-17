PREP BASEBALL: Portage seniors enjoying one last ride together in Woodside Summer League

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With 11 returning seniors, plenty of skill and lots of optimism, 2020 looked to be a promising season for the Portage prep baseball team.

The COVID-19 pandemic had other plans however, but that didn’t strike out the Warriors. Following initial delays and an ultimate cancellation to the spring season, Portage is finally back on the diamond competing in the Woodside Summer Baseball League.

“It’s been amazing. Thanks to the efforts that have been done, we’ve had the opportunity to do this again and I didn’t think we’d be able to. Myself and a lot of the seniors were going to be doing Home Talent, and when that got canceled I lost a lot of hope with this,” Portage senior Ethan Bauer said.

“Thankfully we’re still going and we’re showing what we could have been.”

The Warriors varsity and JV teams are among 12 teams competing at both the Mauston and Wisconsin Dells Woodside Sports Complexes dating back to June 23. Portage varsity head coach Mike Hemming said he was contacted to have the Warriors’ varsity team join “specifically about older teams that had a lot of graduating seniors.”

After accepting on behalf of the seniors, Hemming saw an opportunity to get the remaining JV players, who were hungry to get on the field again, a chance to play.