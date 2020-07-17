PREP BASEBALL: Portage seniors enjoying one last ride together in Woodside Summer League

With 11 returning seniors, plenty of skill and lots of optimism, 2020 looked to be a promising season for the Portage prep baseball team.
The COVID-19 pandemic had other plans however, but that didn’t strike out the Warriors. Following initial delays and an ultimate cancellation to the spring season, Portage is finally back on the diamond competing in the Woodside Summer Baseball League.
“It’s been amazing. Thanks to the efforts that have been done, we’ve had the opportunity to do this again and I didn’t think we’d be able to. Myself and a lot of the seniors were going to be doing Home Talent, and when that got canceled I lost a lot of hope with this,” Portage senior Ethan Bauer said.
“Thankfully we’re still going and we’re showing what we could have been.”
The Warriors varsity and JV teams are among 12 teams competing at both the Mauston and Wisconsin Dells Woodside Sports Complexes dating back to June 23. Portage varsity head coach Mike Hemming said he was contacted to have the Warriors’ varsity team join “specifically about older teams that had a lot of graduating seniors.”
After accepting on behalf of the seniors, Hemming saw an opportunity to get the remaining JV players, who were hungry to get on the field again, a chance to play.
“We wanted to get them in, but at the same time we thought it would still be a good opportunity for our other team as well,” he said. “We have about 12-15 kids there, and it shows me we have a lot of interest right now with baseball.”
The Portage varsity team has been proving it could have been a contender this spring, racking up an unbeaten 7-0 record through the first four weeks. The Warriors blanked Adams-Friendship, 7-0, in five innings in Tuesday night’s opening game before taking a 3-0 lead over Mauston through three innings in the night cap before rain ended the night’s festivities.
The success has been no shock to Bauer, who credits the team’s chemistry and camaraderie to its success, stemming from multiple years playing together, including a near perfect freshman season in 2017. Hemming lauded the group’s overall skills, from pitching depth to lights-out defense and sound hitting, despite limited practice.
“That was the one area we thought we might be a little behind, but credit to these guys that they did some things on their own. They got their swings and they stayed sharp,” Hemming said. “They all figured it out that they were going to stay sharp, at some point we were going to have a season and they’re getting what they deserve right now.”
“We really strive to have a really solid defense and great pitching, and that’s what we’ve shown so far, but we’ve had our bats going too,” Bauer added.
The Portage varsity team has been comprised of nearly all seniors, including Bauer, Brett Walker, Colton Brandsma, Matthew Miles, Kendal Thomson, Brooks Schrank, Delnato Sheppard Jr., Ryan Schultz, Logan Carlson and Andy Mittlesteadt. While all of the players enjoy playing once again, it’s a little sweeter for Walker, after he missed all of his junior season in the spring of 2019 due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
“Compared to them, they got to play last year and had a competitive season, and with this year, not being able to play, especially with the big group of seniors we had, it was kind of a downer for me, because I was looking to compete again,” Walker said. “It’s definitely extra sweet for me compared to the other guys I got to think.”
The JV team has also found some success against some difficult competition, posting a 2-5-1 record, including a 7-2 win over Mauston and an 8-6 win over Ithaca, as well as a 2-2 tie with River Valley. A pair of the Warriors JV’s losses are by a combined four runs and Hemming knows the group, comprised mostly of incoming juniors, will benefit greatly.
“They’ve been in a lot of games, we’ve gotten a good turnout every night and you’re only going to get better when you play tougher competition,” he said.
As for the seniors, they’re enjoying one final run together before going their separate ways in the fall. After having their hopes of both a senior high school season, and for most of the group, a Home Talent League season, cut down, Bauer said the group is “all pretty happy.”
That’s not to say it hasn’t been bittersweet. Hemming admits he and assistant coach Jerry Kabele often ponder the prospects of what could have been in the spring on their trips back to Portage, but he’s still thankful.
Walker said the lost opportunity in the spring has made this summer's success more sweet.
“I think a lot of us, now that we’re in the moment and having success no matter what the circumstances are, have flipped the switch that we’re lucky to even be playing now. We kind of put that into perspective,” Walker said.
The Portage varsity team will close out the regular season on Tuesday with games against River Valley and Ithaca before the season-ending three-day tournament starting on July 28. Meanwhile, the Portage JV squad will finish out with Sun Prairie and Adams-Friendship.
Even though the pandemic will be the memory most associated with the abbreviated season, Walker said the players are enjoying their chance to get some closure, with each other, as well as with Hemming and Kabele. The group has developed a close bond with Hemming, who said he taught some of them during their time at John Muir Elementary School.
“It is bittersweet, there’s no question about it, because you’re going to say ‘What if?’” Hemming said. “But on that night when you’re coaching them, everything goes away because you’re enjoying being around them.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
