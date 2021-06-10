PREP BASEBALL:

MAUSTON — A rough season got a little bit brighter for the Portage baseball team on Thursday evening, as the sixth-seeded Warriors got contributions from up and down their lineup on their way to an 11-4 victory over No. 3 seed Mauston in a Division 2 regional quarterfinal game at the Woodside Sports Complex.
With the victory, Portage (4-17) advances to play at top-seeded Columbus on Tuesday.
Portage got multi-hit games from four different players, but got some especially clutch hits from the bottom third of the order, as the No. 7, 8 and 9 spots in the lineup combined to drive in seven of the team’s 11 runs.
Portage got at least one hit from eight of the nine spots in the lineup and had just one strikeout at the plate.
“That’s what it is all about,” Portage coach Mike Hemming said. “We addressed that. It seems like two guys would get hot, and then three guys don’t get hot. Then two of those guys do well, but then someone else goes through a funk. But tonight we put the ball in play a lot of times and we didn’t have a lot of strikeouts.”
The Warriors struck first with three runs in the second inning and never looked back. Portage’s scoring started with an RBI single down the left-field line from No. 8 hitter Vaughn Tofson and then an RBI single to center by No. 9 hitter Keagan Hooker. Erik Brouette would then give Portage a 3-0 lead with an RBI single to right field.
Portage made it 4-0 in the third when Caleb Drew singled to open the inning before stealing second base and then later scoring on a grounder by Haakan Johnson.
Mauston got one run in the home-half of the third, but Portage answered with three runs in the fourth to take a 7-1 lead. Mauston had a pair of costly errors in the inning and Portage made the Golden Eagles pay with RBI singles by Cooper Roberts and Drew.
Mauston got to Portage starting pitcher Carson Bernat with five hits in the bottom of the fourth, but was able to score just two runs thanks in part to a 6-4-3 double play that helped limit the damage.
Mauston looked like it had a rally started in the bottom of the fifth with runners on first and third and just one out, but Mauston’s Nelson Brandt hit a line drive back up the middle that was snagged by Brouette, who was in to pitch in relief of Bernat. Brouette then threw to first to easily double off the runner, ending the threat and preserving Portage’s 7-3 lead.
“We talk about during the course of the game, we want to keep teams away from a big inning, and along the way, we can make a ‘wow’ play,” Hemming said of his team’s two double plays. “That 6-4-3 double play from Roberts to (Brett) Owen. And with what Erik did there, that was huge.”
Portage added a run in the sixth when Kaden Hooker doubled and later scored on a single to center by Keagan Hooker.
The Warriors padded their lead in the top of the seventh when Roberts led off with a triple to deep left field and then scored on Andrew Kopfhamer’s base knock. An RBI double by Johnson would make it 10-3 before a sacrifice fly by Sam Horn brought home Portage’s 11th run.
Mauston tried to rally in the seventh and did score a run on a groundout by Brandt, but Brouette squashed the rally and finished the game by striking out Aidan Saylor for the final out of the game.
“I’m just happy for the guys. We went through some tough times,” Hemming said after the win. “Before we took the field today, I said, ‘guys, we got a chance to build another memory,’ and they did that. And what’s neat is, this next game, technically speaking, is not on the schedule. It’s not a given that Portage should be playing in the game, but we earned it, and we’re playing on Tuesday against a very good Columbus team.”
Portage 11, Mauston 4
Portage 031 301 3 — 11 12 1
Mauston 001 200 1 — 4 9 5
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-k): Portage — Bernat (W, 4-9-3-2-2), Brouette (3-0-1-2-1). Mauston — Massey (L, 3.1-8-4-1-0), Haske (3.2-4-4-4-1).
Leading hitters (two or more hits): Portage — Roberts 2x3, Drew 2x5, Ka. Hooker 2x4, Ke. Hooker 2x5. Mauston — Massey 2x3, Baldwin 2x4