PREP BASEBALL:

MAUSTON — A rough season got a little bit brighter for the Portage baseball team on Thursday evening, as the sixth-seeded Warriors got contributions from up and down their lineup on their way to an 11-4 victory over No. 3 seed Mauston in a Division 2 regional quarterfinal game at the Woodside Sports Complex.

With the victory, Portage (4-17) advances to play at top-seeded Columbus on Tuesday.

Portage got multi-hit games from four different players, but got some especially clutch hits from the bottom third of the order, as the No. 7, 8 and 9 spots in the lineup combined to drive in seven of the team’s 11 runs.

Portage got at least one hit from eight of the nine spots in the lineup and had just one strikeout at the plate.

“That’s what it is all about,” Portage coach Mike Hemming said. “We addressed that. It seems like two guys would get hot, and then three guys don’t get hot. Then two of those guys do well, but then someone else goes through a funk. But tonight we put the ball in play a lot of times and we didn’t have a lot of strikeouts.”