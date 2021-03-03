PREP BOWLING: Portage boys team, Janisch thrilled to make state debuts this weekend

With just three players to start the season, on top of the COVID-19 pandemic to deal with, there was a lot of uncertainty whether or not the Portage bowling team would field a full boys squad this season.
Insert Poynette junior Brady David and Pardeeville freshman Peyton Dahlke, and a brand new tri-op formed to allow the Warriors boys to keep rolling. The group won’t be stopping anytime soon either as the Portage/Poynette/Pardeeville team will make its team debut at the Wisconsin High School Division 1 state bowling championships on Friday at The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley in Green Bay.
On top of the team qualifying, Portage junior Jeremy Janisch will make his individual state debut, only adding to the program’s history-making season.
“I think it’s really impressive how our team actually came together and we were able to put up enough numbers so we could actually make it to state,” Janisch said.
“Honestly, it’s pretty awesome,” Portage senior Michael Mootz said. “I didn’t think it was going to happen, but I’m glad we’re being able to go. It’s pretty nice.”
Mootz played a pivotal role in helping preserve the Warriors’ hopes of a season as he was able to recruit Dahlke, his cousin, to join the fold. And after bowling in youth leagues for years, David decided he wanted to take to the lanes again.
Despite the limited interaction together, coach Jeff Bender has been impressed by the team’s cohesiveness in a “rebuilding year.”
“We lost some seniors last year, a few before that, and we struggled to get a couple kids but Mike came through and got his cousin. We got another one out and they’re learning; they’ve been great,” He said.
That’s especially true given the group’s trials and tribulations this season.
While the Warriors qualified for state, they did so with a 0-12 record in District 9A play against the likes of Div. 2 state qualifier Baraboo, as well as Wisconsin Dells and Westfield. That’s not to say the group didn’t give it their all.
“Even though the Dells and Baraboo have had great teams over the last couple years, we gave them a run for their money every time we played them,” Bender said.
“Even with our ups and downs, we were right there with them and I hope they understand that they made it there, and it doesn’t matter how they made it there or what, because they can excel.”
Helping to spearhead that charge was Janisch, who will compete in Saturday’s individual competition after finishing second in the district with an 85.19 fill percentage. While he finished tied for third in with 99 strikes, Janisch was clinical in cleaning things up with a district-best 85 spares and just 32 open frames out of 216 bowled.
Avoiding open frames has been paramount for Bender, as Janisch said the coach would preach “Strikes always help, but spares are what win the game.”
“Any time you get a spare, it’s just as good as a strike in a frame,” he added, noting the Warriors team as a whole has played just as integral a role in his success.
“They carry me; anytime I was bowling bad, they got me out of my own head, allowed me to get on my mark and lifted me up. They kept my percentage up and allowed me to get to state.”
It hasn’t gone unnoticed for Bender, who said Janisch “just keeps getting better and better,” in now his third year. The biggest area in which the coach has seen Janisch progress however, is in his leadership skills.
“He’s taken charge of the team as far as being a captain; helping the other ones if they’re struggling, supporting them and he’s been a great kid,” he said. “A great athlete, he has excellent skills and excellent sportsmanship.”
He isn’t alone in showing great skills as the duo of Mootz and David turned in solid individual seasons. Mootz racked up 91 strikes and 61 spares in 216 frames this season (64 open), good for a fill percentage of 70.37.
Meanwhile, David was nearly even with 62 strikes and 60 spares in 216 frames, accounting for a 56.48 fill percentage. Rounding out the group are Dahlke (26 strikes, 53 spares, 36.57 fill) and Sauer (15, 36, 28.33).
While the success hasn’t fully added up as a team, Mootz said the group has just tried to have fun.
“We try to focus as much as we can, but also try not to get angry or something if we don’t get the right pin fall,” he said.
Having fun is Mootz’s main objective in his final go-around this weekend. Janisch is also looking forward to his first-ever individual state appearance competing against fellow friends from around the district. It won’t be a new environment either as Janisch was in the crowd at state in 2019 when Portage grad Hunter Lawless finished second in Div. 2
“I was looking up to these guys, seeing how good they were and thinking ‘I want to be that good.’ Now that I’ve made it to that point, it’s humbling,” Janisch said. “This year is going to be a lot different, but being able to know what the atmosphere is like going into it, that definitely dulls the nerves.”
As for the rest of the first-timers, Bender knows how important the experience will be looking ahead to next season when four of the five are set to return.
“I think it will do them really well to make it to the state tournament and give them some confidence they made it there,” he said. “I want them to excel, but I want them to understand that this is what it’s all about next year, and that we want to go back next year.”