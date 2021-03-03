PREP BOWLING: Portage boys team, Janisch thrilled to make state debuts this weekend

While the success hasn’t fully added up as a team, Mootz said the group has just tried to have fun.

“We try to focus as much as we can, but also try not to get angry or something if we don’t get the right pin fall,” he said.

Having fun is Mootz’s main objective in his final go-around this weekend. Janisch is also looking forward to his first-ever individual state appearance competing against fellow friends from around the district. It won’t be a new environment either as Janisch was in the crowd at state in 2019 when Portage grad Hunter Lawless finished second in Div. 2

“I was looking up to these guys, seeing how good they were and thinking ‘I want to be that good.’ Now that I’ve made it to that point, it’s humbling,” Janisch said. “This year is going to be a lot different, but being able to know what the atmosphere is like going into it, that definitely dulls the nerves.”

As for the rest of the first-timers, Bender knows how important the experience will be looking ahead to next season when four of the five are set to return.