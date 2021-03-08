PREP BOWLING: Portage, Janisch's state debuts abrupt as both bow out in qualifiers

It was a quick exit for the Portage boys bowling team and junior Jeremy Janisch as both failed to advance past the qualifiers at last weekend’s Wisconsin State High School Bowling Championships.

The Warriors team, making its first-ever state appearance, finished last out of 24 Division 1 participants, while Janisch was 60th out of 98 competitors in the entire boys field with a 553 series. Janisch got his day off to a good start on Friday, opening with a 204 in his first game as one of just 32 to break 200 out of the gates.

Things started to slip from there however, as he bowled a 196 in the middle game before finishing his debut out with a 153. It’s still a great step in the right direction for Janisch, who was just 15 pins away from cracking the top-50 and 50 pins shy of reaching the semifinals.

As for the team, the Warriors group comprised of Janisch, Portage’s Michael Mootz and Austin Sauer, Poynette’s Brady David and Pardeeville’s Peyton Dahlke finished with a 15-game total of 2,333. The group did improve over the course of the day however, rolling an 883 series over its middle five games and an 825 over the final five games, a welcome improvement over the opening 625.

It should also bode well for next year as the group returns four of the five bowlers, with Mootz as the lone graduating senior.

