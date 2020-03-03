PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Portage can't keep up with McFarland down stretch in season-ending loss

The Warriors were also spurned by missed chances in the first half as they went into the break trailing 31-24. The teams traded punches over the opening six-plus minutes before McFarland opened up a 21-13 lead with 7:02 to go on a pair of free throws.

Portage pushed back and pulled with 31-24 on a jumper by Sheppard Jr. with 1:20 to go until the intermission, but neither team scored before the horn. The Warriors turned the ball over twice in that span and also went 3-for-8 from the free throw line.

“We left some free throws on the table, some turnovers and we don’t have that margin of error,” Berger said. “We were close, but just needed to be better in a couple areas when we weren’t.”

Along with Walker and Sheppard Jr., Miles added nine points and Roberts chipped in eight for the Warriors. Albeit a brief end to their postseason, Berger praised the group, including its eight seniors, for continuing to battle through it all.