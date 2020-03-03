PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Portage can't keep up with McFarland down stretch in season-ending loss

McFARLAND — As the old adage goes, “Speed kills.”
Portage boys basketball coach Darrin Berger said that was the main concern facing his team entering its Division 2 regional quarterfinal game against McFarland. While the Warriors were able to slow the Spartans, they couldn’t fully put them in park, suffering a season-ending 68-54 loss on Tuesday night at McFarland High School.
Senior Brett Walker scored a team-high 17 points and senior Delnato Sheppard Jr. added 10 points to pace Portage in the defeat.
“I thought before the game that if we were able to keep their quick guards out of the paint and our turnover count down, we would have a chance. We struggled in both of those areas,” Berger said.
“We were going to give up some things in both of those spots, but if we were a little bit better taking care of the ball and keeping the drive in front of us, we could have had a shot.”
The No. 11 seed Warriors (2-20) had exactly that as the second half wore down. After trailing by seven at the break. Portage’s deficit ballooned to as many as 16 at 54-38 following a wide-open layup by McFarland senior Ethan Nichols with 7 minutes, 25 seconds to play.
The easy drive forced a Berger timeout and the Warriors were able to get their feet under themselves and regroup. Portage answered with a 13-4 run of their own, including a three-point play by sophomore Isaac Paul, and punctuated by a 3-pointer by Walker to pull within 58-51 with 4:35 to go.
The sixth-seeded Spartans (12-11) answered right back however as junior Jackson Werwinski scored a layup 10 seconds later to undercut the Warriors’ momentum. Portage failed to respond from McFarland’s lightning-quick response as it went empty on its ensuing possession.
Despite Portage countering back with a steal from Cooper Roberts on the Spartans next trip up the floor, the sophomore’s scramble takeaway bounced out of bounds off an official and back to McFarland. The Spartans seized on the chance as junior Pete Pavelec buried a corner 3-pointer for a 63-51 lead with 3:15 to go.
“That was one of those plays we needed to fall our way. It’s hard to play from behind a team with quick good guards,” Berger said. “That’s an uphill battle and I thought we fought, which was nice to see. We didn’t fold, we kept battling.”
The Warriors continued to push, pulling within 66-54 on a layup by Paul with 1:02 to go, but time was not on their side and eventually the rally ran out. Pavelec and Werwinski punished Portage over the final 18 minutes, combining for 30 second half points to finish with 23 and 20.
You have free articles remaining.
“Those two guys especially could handle the ball, were very quick and good shooters. They were able to get into the paint and kick it out to the other when they were open,” Berger said.
Portage was also forced to fight through its own foul troubles in the second half. Seniors Matthew Miles and Logan Breunig were each saddled with four fouls before both ultimately fouling out.
The Warriors were also spurned by missed chances in the first half as they went into the break trailing 31-24. The teams traded punches over the opening six-plus minutes before McFarland opened up a 21-13 lead with 7:02 to go on a pair of free throws.
Portage pushed back and pulled with 31-24 on a jumper by Sheppard Jr. with 1:20 to go until the intermission, but neither team scored before the horn. The Warriors turned the ball over twice in that span and also went 3-for-8 from the free throw line.
“We left some free throws on the table, some turnovers and we don’t have that margin of error,” Berger said. “We were close, but just needed to be better in a couple areas when we weren’t.”
Along with Walker and Sheppard Jr., Miles added nine points and Roberts chipped in eight for the Warriors. Albeit a brief end to their postseason, Berger praised the group, including its eight seniors, for continuing to battle through it all.
“I told them in the locker room, sometimes when you have a season where you’re not very successful, it can be a miserable time and be a long season,” he said. “I never felt like that and I never didn’t enjoy going to practice. That was because we had a great attitude and always came to battle. The last few weeks, it would have been really easy to fold it in, but we competed really hard every night and still got after it.”
McFARLAND 68, PORTAGE 54</&hspag4>
Portage 24 30 — 54
McFarland 31 37 — 68
PORTAGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Walker 6 2-4 17, Roberts 3 2-3 8, Paul 2 2-3 6, Mittlesteadt 1 0-0 2, Miles 4 1-3 9, Breunig 1 0-0 2, Sheppard Jr. 3 4-6 10. Totals 20 11-19 54.
McFARLAND — E. Nichols 3 1-4 7, Z. Nichols 0 1-2 1, Pavelec 9 1-1 23, Werwinski 6 5-8 20, Kes 2 5-8 9, Larson 2 0-1 4, Hanson 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 13-24 68.
3-point goals: P 3 (Walker 3); McF 7 (Pavelec 4, Werwinski 3). Total fouls: P 21; McF 18. Fouled out: P (Miles, Breunig).
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.