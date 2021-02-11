PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Portage tipped in another tight affair, falls to Oregon, 66-58

Oregon (7-6) responded immediately with a 3-point play by senior Isaac Gard, who finished with 15, before Roberts sank a pair of free throws with 5:09 to go. Within reach, the Warriors were unable to take the lead back, coming up empty on three of their next four possessions.

Portage missed on three 3-pointers, while junior Erik Brouette, who had 12 points on the night, split a pair of free throws with 2:38 remaining. In the meantime, the Panthers got a layup from junior Ryne Panzer, who scored a team-high 19, and Gard canned a right corner triple with just under 2 minutes remaining for a 58-53 lead.

Berger admitted he thought the Warriors “probably shot too many 3s tonight,” but credited the Panthers’ defense.

“They denied and switched a little bit, so it took some of our set plays away, and then within the framework of just our motion, we have to be willing to be patient enough to get a post touch or drive or whatever,” he said.

“Sometimes that’s hard and you never want to say ‘Don’t shoot,’ or ‘X number of passes,’ or anything like that. We’re just trying to learn what the best shots are, because when we can get the ball inside, then draw help and kick it out, we shoot those 3s at a better clip.”