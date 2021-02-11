PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Portage tipped in another tight affair, falls to Oregon, 66-58

A heartfelt trend that’s taken place this basketball season has been home teams hosting opponent Senior Nights for those Dane County schools that can’t play in their home gyms.
It was the Portage boys basketball team’s honor to do so Thursday night, welcoming Oregon in a non-conference affair. While the Warriors allowed the Panthers to honor their upperclassmen, they couldn’t spoil the occasion, suffering a 66-58 loss at Portage High School.
Junior Cooper Roberts scored a game-high 20 points but it wasn’t enough as the Warriors suffered another tight loss. Portage dropped its ninth game by single-digits this season, falling to 6-15 with one final regular season game to go.
“It was a good game and I think they’re a good team. We’re trying to be better at some of those little things that give us a chance,” Portage coach Darrin Berger said. “You just can’t make mistakes to beat a good team and we just made a few too many, but some of that was because they’re a good team, too.
“Our guys played hard and then it’s just trying to be mentally focused, all the time, and that’s hard to do.”
That focus faded down the stretch with both teams jostling for the lead in the final minutes of a tight second half. Neither team led by more than four until the last seconds and it was tied three times, with the last of those times when it was knotted at 50 following a 3-pointer by Portage freshman Johnathan Stout with 5 minutes, 35 seconds to play.
Oregon (7-6) responded immediately with a 3-point play by senior Isaac Gard, who finished with 15, before Roberts sank a pair of free throws with 5:09 to go. Within reach, the Warriors were unable to take the lead back, coming up empty on three of their next four possessions.
Portage missed on three 3-pointers, while junior Erik Brouette, who had 12 points on the night, split a pair of free throws with 2:38 remaining. In the meantime, the Panthers got a layup from junior Ryne Panzer, who scored a team-high 19, and Gard canned a right corner triple with just under 2 minutes remaining for a 58-53 lead.
Berger admitted he thought the Warriors “probably shot too many 3s tonight,” but credited the Panthers’ defense.
“They denied and switched a little bit, so it took some of our set plays away, and then within the framework of just our motion, we have to be willing to be patient enough to get a post touch or drive or whatever,” he said.
“Sometimes that’s hard and you never want to say ‘Don’t shoot,’ or ‘X number of passes,’ or anything like that. We’re just trying to learn what the best shots are, because when we can get the ball inside, then draw help and kick it out, we shoot those 3s at a better clip.”
Despite slipping behind, the Warriors pulled within three at 59-56 after a Roberts 3-point play with 54.1 seconds left. Oregon junior Deaken Bush then traded two free throws with a Brouette runner with 38 seconds left, but the Panthers pulled away from there.
After Panzer split two foul shots, Roberts was called for a carry violation with 28 seconds left and the Warriors never scored the rest of the way. Senior Ben Statz added 14 points for the Panthers, while Stout gave the Warriors a nice lift off the bench with nine points on three 3-pointers.
Stout’s first triple helped spark a 9-0 run by the Warriors just past the midway point of the first half. The freshman’s 3 was followed by back-to-back triples from Roberts and Brouette that gave Portage a 25-20 lead with 5:53 remaining.
It was a chance the Warriors ultimately squandered as they couldn’t seize on their momentum. Stantz canned a 3-pointer of his own out of an Oregon timeout with 5:45 left, and the Panthers ultimately took a 33-30 lead into the break.
“We were just never quite able to have a really long stretch doing what we wanted to do. In the first half it was sort of rag-tag and there was maybe an opportunity there,” Berger said. “But I always think about the whole game, so it’s not necessarily one spot where they made a big play.
“They made the plays when they needed to.”
Despite suffering another tight loss, Berger views it as invaluable experience, with two more expected back-and-forth affairs coming up. The Warriors close out the regular season at Watertown on Saturday before hosting Reedsburg in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.
Portage, which received the No. 4 seed, lost to both the Goslings (58-47) and Beavers (58-57) this season and will have an eye on exacting revenge to keep their season alive.
“You can’t simulate that level of stress so it’s good,” Berger said. “We just hope to be mentally tough when it counts. We expect to have a close one Saturday and a close one next Tuesday, so it’s good for us, no doubt about it.”
OREGON 66, PORTAGE 58</&hspag4>
Oregon 33 33 — 66
Portage 30 28 —58
OREGON (fg ft-fta pts) — McCorkle 1 0-0 2, Statz 4 3-3 14, Panzer 7 4-5 19, Gard 5 1-1 15, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Bush 1 6-6 8, Taylor 1 0-0 3, Brockman 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 15-17 66.
PORTAGE — Mael 2 0-0 5, Brouette 3 4-6 12, Reichhoff 1 0-0 2, Stout 3 0-0 9, Hensler 2 3-3 7, Michael 1 0-0 3, Roberts 6 5-5 20. Totals 18 12-14 58.
3-point goals: Or 9 (Gard 4, Statz 3, Panzer 1, Taylor 1); P 10 (Stout 3, Roberts 3, Brouette 2, Mael 1, Michael 1). Total fouls: Or 16; P 14.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.