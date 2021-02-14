PREP BOYS CURLING: Portage, Poynette finish 1-2 at Southern Regional Playdowns, headed back to state

The Poynette and Portage boys curling teams comprised half of the semifinalists at last year’s Wisconsin State High School Curling Championships.

The Pumas went on to capture their second title in four years — the last coming in 2017 — while the Warriors bowed out in the semifinals. Portage will have a chance to atone for last year’s loss while Poynette look to defend its title as the rivals finished first and second in the Southern Division Regional Playdowns on Saturday.

The Warriors went a perfect 4-0 in the five-team round robin tournament, while the Pumas were second at 3-1 in the two-day event held at Arlington Curling Club. Along with the top-two teams, Pardeeville, Waupaca and Kimberly competed for the right to go to state.

Ultimately, it was the meeting between the Warriors and Pumas on Saturday morning that proved to be the decider as Portage rallied for a 9-7 win.

The Warriors rink, skipped by Braeden Scheibach, started with the hammer but allowed the Pumas to steal single points in the second and third ends for a 2-0 lead. Portage, which also included third Joe Charles, second Joe Brom and lead Emmett Benck, responded with a four-spot in the fourth frame for a 4-2 cushion.