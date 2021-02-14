PREP BOYS CURLING: Portage, Poynette finish 1-2 at Southern Regional Playdowns, headed back to state

The Poynette and Portage boys curling teams comprised half of the semifinalists at last year’s Wisconsin State High School Curling Championships.
The Pumas went on to capture their second title in four years — the last coming in 2017 — while the Warriors bowed out in the semifinals. Portage will have a chance to atone for last year’s loss while Poynette look to defend its title as the rivals finished first and second in the Southern Division Regional Playdowns on Saturday.
The Warriors went a perfect 4-0 in the five-team round robin tournament, while the Pumas were second at 3-1 in the two-day event held at Arlington Curling Club. Along with the top-two teams, Pardeeville, Waupaca and Kimberly competed for the right to go to state.
Ultimately, it was the meeting between the Warriors and Pumas on Saturday morning that proved to be the decider as Portage rallied for a 9-7 win.
The Warriors rink, skipped by Braeden Scheibach, started with the hammer but allowed the Pumas to steal single points in the second and third ends for a 2-0 lead. Portage, which also included third Joe Charles, second Joe Brom and lead Emmett Benck, responded with a four-spot in the fourth frame for a 4-2 cushion.
The teams then traded two-point ends before Poynette seized the lead with three points in the seventh to go up 7-6. Portage stayed calm however, responding with a three-spot of their own in the eighth to take the match.
It was a major spark for Portage as it went on to blank the Bulldogs, 11-0, in four ends, before topping Kimberly, 8-2, to finish off an unbeaten tournament. Portage, which received the first draw bye before topping Waupaca, 12-3, on Friday was rarely tested.
Likewise, the Pumas top team faced little adversity aside from the Warriors. Poynette opened its regional with dominant wins over Kimberly (9-2) and Pardeeville (7-2) on Friday before the loss to the Warriors.
The Pumas received their bye following the loss and responded with a win over Waupaca to keep their state title defense alive.
That will take place this weekend in Stevens Point when the boys compete on Friday night, while the Pardeeville and Portage girls will hit the ice on Saturday.