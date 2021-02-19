PREP BOYS CURLING: Poynette tops Portage on fourth try, captures second straight state title

STEVENS POINT — The Poynette and Portage boys curling teams were incredibly familiar with one another having met three times already this season.
Each of those matches went the way of the Warrirors; however, the Pumas shut the door on a fourth Friday. Meeting in the Wisconsin State High School Curling Championship game, defending champion Poynette thrived with its back against the way, grinding out an 8-4 win over Portage to capture its second straight state title at Stevens Point Curling Club.
“It was absolutely great. It wasn’t expected; the competition was really good, so we weren’t 100% expecting to win but the kids did great. We’re really happy about winning, obviously,” Poynette coach Mike Thurston said.
Fast starts propelled the Pumas in their two matches, as the group skipped by senior Ian Pahman, got off to a dynamite start in the title match. Using the hammer, Poynette hung a four-spot in the first end for a quick 4-0 lead. The Warriors, led by senior skip Braeden Scheibach, stayed calm however, answering with a pair in the second to trim the lead into half.
Portage than stole a point in both the third and four ends to knot things at 4.The Pumas, who also included senior Manning Wheeler (third), junior Clayton Nehls (second), freshman Matthew Lannoye (lead) and junior William Plenty (alternate), punched right back however.
Poynette scored one in the fifth and stole another in the sixth to go up 6-4. The Warriors had a chance to force a blank end — where neither team finishes with a rock in the house — in the sixth, but their final throw failed to clear the Pumas’ lone rock, gifting Poynette a two-point lead.
The Pumas added to their total stealing another point in the seventh by millimeters inside the 8-foot ring before finishing things off with another stolen point in the eighth.
“That kind of made it a little more special, especially getting a big start. It was a little tough for us in the middle, but in the end, they figured it out and pulled through,” Thurston said, admitting two of the teams’ previous matches came down to the final shot.
“So it wasn’t 100% unexpected we wouldn’t win against them, but that we finally got over that hump is a big thing,” he added.
Despite the loss, Portage coach Mike Charles lauded the group’s persistence and perseverance.
“They kept their heads high that whole time; I didn’t see them get down on themselves out there and they were trying hard right up until the end of the eighth end,” he said, noting just some shots fell short.
“It wasn’t any single individual player. Everybody on the team missed some shots during that game. Braeden actually helped save quite a few ends, but you can’t pull them all out.”
It was a full display of Columbia County’s curling prowess as the pair of rivals both got through difficult semifinals to reach the championship tilt.
In the opening semifinal, Portage rallied past host Stevens Point for a 5-4 win behind some late heroics. The Warriors started with the hammer and the teams traded points through the first seven ends, utilizing the final throw to ultimately deadlock at 4.
Portage broke that habit however in the final end to snatch a win away from the Panthers, stealing a point to punch their ticket to the championship. The victory was especially sweet for the Warriors, who had been eliminated in the semifinals each of the last two seasons.
The Pumas followed a different path in the second semifinal racing out to an early lead before holding off Wausau West, 6-5. Poynette started with the hammer and got off to a great start, scoring a pair in the first end before stealing two more in the second for a fast 4-0 lead.
The Pumas remained on the prowl, stealing another point in the third before the teams traded points in the fourth and fifth ends as Poynette seized a 6-1 lead. Wausau West countered with two points in the sixth but couldn’t get all the way home.
The teams played a blank end in the seventh, forcing Wausau West to score three in the eighth to force an extra end. The Pumas prevented that however as they cleared one of West’s three rocks in the house to surrender two and seal the win.
While the Pumas ended with a third state championship in five years, it was the Warriors’ best finish since they captured their last state title in 2014. Charles was proud of the way Portage played, and as a whole, the county rivals, with the Portage and Pardeeville girls team having a shot to follow suit today.
“It’s great that 1 and 2 on the boys side are from Columbia County and we’ll see how it goes tomorrow; hopefully that’s how it ends up as well,” he said.