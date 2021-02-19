PREP BOYS CURLING: Poynette tops Portage on fourth try, captures second straight state title

It was a full display of Columbia County’s curling prowess as the pair of rivals both got through difficult semifinals to reach the championship tilt.

In the opening semifinal, Portage rallied past host Stevens Point for a 5-4 win behind some late heroics. The Warriors started with the hammer and the teams traded points through the first seven ends, utilizing the final throw to ultimately deadlock at 4.

Portage broke that habit however in the final end to snatch a win away from the Panthers, stealing a point to punch their ticket to the championship. The victory was especially sweet for the Warriors, who had been eliminated in the semifinals each of the last two seasons.

The Pumas followed a different path in the second semifinal racing out to an early lead before holding off Wausau West, 6-5. Poynette started with the hammer and got off to a great start, scoring a pair in the first end before stealing two more in the second for a fast 4-0 lead.

The Pumas remained on the prowl, stealing another point in the third before the teams traded points in the fourth and fifth ends as Poynette seized a 6-1 lead. Wausau West countered with two points in the sixth but couldn’t get all the way home.