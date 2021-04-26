PREP BOYS GOLF: Area teams combine for match play event in Wild Rock Cup

It's not often that prep golfers get to compete in match play events.

Six area boys golf teams were given that lucky chance to mix things up on Monday as Portage, Wisconsin Dells, Reedsburg, Westfield, Sauk Prairie and Baraboo met in the second annual Wild Rock Cup on Monday at Wild Rock Golf Course.

The half-dozen foes split off into two teams — Wisconsin Dells, Portage and Reedsburg as Team Granite, and Baraboo, Sauk Prairie and Westfield as Team Quartzite — formed nine separate pairs to meet in the same number of match play matches.

In the end, it was the trio of the Thunderbirds, Eagles and Pioneers that came out on top with a combined six points. While the Warriors, Chiefs and Beavers took the top two matches, Team Quartzite won five of the remaining seven matches and the two makeshift squads split the remaining pair to halve the final points.

Leading the way for Team Granite was the duo of Nic Nobbe and Brett Crary, of Reedsburg, as the Beavers top team defeated Baraboo's Charlie Gibbs and Luna Larson, winning 3 and 2.

Wisconsin Dells' Grant Marsich and Haakon Rosholt won by an identical margin over Westfield's Marcus Grant and Lucas Thompson in the second match, but Team Quartzite took control the rest of the way.