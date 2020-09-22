PREP BOYS SOCCER: Madison Edgewood cashes in on Portage miscues in 2-0 loss

“Luke Wilson and Ben Labarge in the center together are just absolute dynamite; Emmett Brockley and Jacob Zajicek played well on the outside as well, and those four are a pretty in sync defensive line right,” Collins said.

“They know where each other are at and are doing a pretty good job breaking up the attack.”

The Warriors didn’t help their cause by giving away a penalty kick in the opening 20 minutes for the Crusaders. After being put on the back foot early on, Portage junior Mitchell Butson was called for a handball just inside the 18-yard box at 19:10 in the first half.

Edgewood junior Jonathan Snell stepped up to the spot and coolly fired into the far right corner past a frozen Lynch for an early 1-0 hole. Portage eventually found its footing however, but still struggled to create many opportunities. The shots on goal they did muster were dangerous.

Senior Hunter Collins nearly pulled the Warriors level with 30 minutes played as he hammered a long range shot off the cross bar. After pulling a long free kick wide off a Crusaders handball, he fired minutes later from 25 yards out and stung the ball square off the frame.