PREP BOYS SOCCER: Miscues cost Portage in 2-0 loss to Madison Edgewood

WISCONSIN DELLS — Capitalizing on chances is the name of the game in soccer, and every missed opportunity can come back to haunt you.
The Portage boys soccer team experienced both of those things Tuesday night, falling to Madison Edgewood, 2-0, in a non-conference game at Woodside Sports Complex.
Portage senior goalkeeper Garrett Lynch had five saves for the Warriors, who lost their first game of the season following a 1-1 draw in last Tuesday’s season-opener against Watertown.
Portage (0-1-1) trailed 1-0 at halftime and hunted for a game-tying goal throughout the final 45 minutes. However, it was the Crusaders who extended their lead.
After winning a free kick just past midfield, Edgewood goalkeeper Grant Merckx sent a ball over the top for Ben Stitgen. The senior forward raced onto the pass and was able slot a shot under a charging Lynch with 81 minutes, 39 seconds played to stretch the advantage to 2-0.
“We did a bit of changing in positions to try and get a goal on the board, and it may have cost us that second goal, but that’s how it goes. You take your chances,” Portage coach Mike Collins said.
Unlike the Stitgen goal, the Warriors defense thwarted a number of Madison Edgewood chances over the course of the night. The Crusaders often times broke through with deep passes, but more often than not, the Portage backline held its own, clearing the ball and averting danger for Lynch.
“Luke Wilson and Ben Labarge in the center together are just absolute dynamite; Emmett Brockley and Jacob Zajicek played well on the outside as well, and those four are a pretty in sync defensive line right,” Collins said.
“They know where each other are at and are doing a pretty good job breaking up the attack.”
The Warriors didn’t help their cause by giving away a penalty kick in the opening 20 minutes for the Crusaders. After being put on the back foot early on, Portage junior Mitchell Butson was called for a handball just inside the 18-yard box at 19:10 in the first half.
Edgewood junior Jonathan Snell stepped up to the spot and coolly fired into the far right corner past a frozen Lynch for an early 1-0 hole. Portage eventually found its footing however, but still struggled to create many opportunities. The shots on goal they did muster were dangerous.
Senior Hunter Collins nearly pulled the Warriors level with 30 minutes played as he hammered a long range shot off the cross bar. After pulling a long free kick wide off a Crusaders handball, he fired minutes later from 25 yards out and stung the ball square off the frame.
Butson had a chance to redeem himself early in the second half as he curled a long shot on the far side of the box on goal but just over the cross bar. Hunter Collins again had another free kick look at goal with 75 minutes played after senior John Willis was taken down 28 yards from goal, but again he pulled the shot wide.
While Mike Collins was pleased with the team’s long range efforts, he knows getting deeper inside opponent’s boxes is going to be imperative to the Warriors’ success.
“We have to work that up the field and that’s something that we’re really working on at practice right now, trying to figure out a way to build that attack into the 18 and finish,” he said.
Despite that, he was also pleased with the team’s overall effort, especially given the group’s thin bench. After playing as a co-op with Poynette for a number of years, the Warriors are on their own this fall after the Poynette School District elected to move its “higher risk” sports to the alternative fall season next spring.
Portage is fielding a 21-man roster, with over half being underclassmen, despite the loss of the Poynette players. A majority of the players played little varsity soccer last season. And without more players, Portage is fielding just a varsity team this fall.
“A lot of them are going to be watching a lot of ball and learning through observation and practice. Their time on the field will come, but these close matches make it tough to get a lot of inexperienced players in at a single time,” Mike Collins said.
Overall though, he and the Warriors are just happy to be having a season after all, including Thursday’s trip to reigning Badger North Conference champion Sauk Prairie.
“We’re blessed to be able to play and we have to make the most of it; it’s not necessarily about winning every match. We’ve got to enjoy our time while we’re out here and hope that the season continues without a hitch,” Collins said.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 2, PORTAGE 0
Mad. Edgewood 1 1 — 2
Portage 0 0 — 0
First half: MEd — Snell, 19:10 (pk).
Second half: MEd — Stitgen (Dobrinsky), 81:39.
Saves: MEd (Merkcx) 3, Por (Lynch) 5.
