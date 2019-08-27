POYNETTE — Conceding an early goal can be difficult to come back from.
After getting scored on just 91 seconds in Tuesday’s non-conference season opener, the Portage/Poynette prep boys soccer team made it look easy.
The host United roared back from the early hole, scoring six second half goals for a convincing 6-1 non-conference win over Monroe. Junior Hunter Collins scored a pair of goals, while four other Portage/Poynette players found the back of the net and junior goalkeeper Garrett Lynch tallied nine saves in the victory.
“It’s awesome. A start like this is fantastic and we played well. It wasn’t a fluke goal here or a fluke goal there,” Portage/Poynette coach Mike Collins said. “We actually built attacks and worked the ball into the net. That’s what I’m most pleased with, and we actually got enough guys involved in the offense that we set multiple people up.”
After trailing the entire first half, the United (1-0-0) wasted little time pulling even. Just over 5 minutes into the second half, freshman Gabe Tobin tied the game at 1 with 50 minutes, 43 seconds played.
Getting on the end of a pass from junior Dacota Potter, Tobin drove down the right sideline before softly shooting over Monroe goalkeeper Julio Vasquez. After knotting the game up, Tobin helped give the United the lead by drawing a foul around 30 yards away from the goal just minutes later.
Hunter Collins stepped up to take the free kick and off a deflection from Monroe’s Charlie Frehner, the shot looped just inside the left post for a 2-1 lead at the 58-minute mark. The junior forward extended the lead to 3-1 with his second goal at 61:23 before the United turned things on later.
Portage/Poynette scored its final three goals in just over 10 minutes behind three separate goal scorers to finish things off. Sophomore Jack Zander made it 4-1 at 67:57 as he stole the ball from a Cheesemakers defender inside the 18-yard box before easily firing past Vasquez.
Freshman Ty Roghers made it 5-1 at 71:47 off an assist from sophomore Jacob Zajicek, before Zajicek assisted on the United’s final tally by junior John Willis at 78:27.
“These guys have worked hard; really worked on their touch, shot and finishing touch, and it’s showing,” Mike Collins said. “When that opportunity presents itself, rather than ping it off the bar or sending it wide, they’re putting it on frame and in the net.”
Helping preserve the lead was the Portage/Poynette defense and Lynch, who came up with six of his nine saves in the second half. Minutes after Collins’ free kick goal gave the United the lead, Lynch made a pair of huge saves. One was a sliding stop on Monroe’s Chris Ziolkowski, who scored the Cheesemakers’ lone goal.
Lynch later made a sprawling stop all the way across the goal to the back post at 70:30 following Zander’s score. Despite giving up the quality chance, Mike Collins was impressed with the group’s ability to spell the Cheesemakers momentum and keep the lead.
“We were able to keep the fire going and it worked in our favor,” he said.
With the win, Portage/Poynette has already matched its win total from last year after finishing the 2018 season 1-14-3 (0-6-1 Badger North Conference). With 12 returning varsity players back from that team — but with only one senior on the squad — Mike Collins admitted the United are focused on working some bugs out and “developing a great system of play” to take into next season.
Aiding in that will be a lot of interchangeable players among the team’s lone senior, Nelson Lu, seven juniors, four sophomores and seven freshmen. Without a JV team this season, the United played a lot of their younger athletes against the Cheesemakers, which Mike Collins expects to a common this season.
The coach admitted that getting those players up to the speed of the varsity game will take time. At the same time, he lauded the group for their positive attitude, something that should lead to more victories.
“I really think this group is going to do fantastic things this year,” Collins said. “We’ve kind of set a goal to go .500 or better. That’s what we’re shooting for and so far we’re perfect.”
PORTAGE/POYNETTE 6, MONROE 1</&hspag4>
Monroe 1 0 — 1
Portage/Poynette 0 6 — 6
First half: M — Ziolkowski, 1:31.
Second half: PP — Tobin (Potter), 50:43; Collins, 58:00; Collins (Willis), 61:23; Zander, 67:57; Roghers (Zajicek), 71:47; Willis (Zajicek), 78:27.
Saves: M (Vasquez) 6, PP (Lynch) 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)