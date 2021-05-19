PREP BOYS TENNIS: Portage sweeps singles matches to beat Mauston

The Portage High School boys tennis team didn't field a full team on Wednesday.

It didn't matter, as the Warriors swept singles play to claim a 4-2 non-conference dual-meet win over visiting Mauston.

Emmett Benck won the closest, longest match of the day. The junior went the distance to record a 6-4, 4-6, 10-5 win over Zach Lund at No. 1 singles.

Owen Benck added a 6-1, 6-0 win over Mason Hawkins at No. 2 singles, while Alex Rietmann notched a 6-0, 6-1 win over Aidan Rasmussen at No. 3 singles; and Kyle Kinzler earned a 6-1, 6-4 win over Ethan Mould at No. 4 singles.

The singles sweep clinched a dual that had just five contested matches. The final one came at No. 1 doubles, where Mauston's Airic Jopling and Sean Muchenberger picked up a 6-2, 6-1 win over Cooper Atkinson and Andrew LaCrosse.