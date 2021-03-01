PREP CHEERLEADING AND DANCE: Portage teams shine at Spring Showcase and Senior Night

As important as the players, coaches, officials and fans are to prep sports, just as integral are the cheerleading and dance teams.
Hyping up the crowd, cheering on the players and providing entertainment during timeouts and halftime, cheerleaders and dancers leave a pivotal footprint. It’s one that’s been largely missed most of this winter season, especially in Portage.
The Warriors’ cheerleading team wasn’t at any basketball games this winter, while the dance team routines were held in front of largely empty stands. It still never deterred the teams’ desire to compete and perform.
That hard work, which started with virtual tryouts in May and gradually led to three practices a week for the cheer team, received a sweet payoff Monday night as the pair of teams held their Spring Showcase and Senior Night at Portage High School to a crowd of family, friends and community members.
“They didn’t think they were going to have the opportunity, so when we started talking about the showcase they thought it would be a livestream thing,” Portage cheer team coach Carrianne Engelhart said.
“But I said ‘No, we’re actually going to have a crowd for you guys,’ and they were ecstatic. Most other sports got a chance to be in front of someone, so they were very, very excited.”
The sets of teams combined for 13 performances, with four by the cheer squad and the other nine by the dance team, including three solos, a duet and a quartet. Among those with one of the busiest schedules was Alyanaa Breneman.
The senior and four-year cheer/dance member was part of three of the four cheer performances, the quartet dance routine, a solo to “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman, and the four complete dance team numbers. While it made for a hectic night, replete with a bevy of costume changes, Breneman was thrilled to perform and thankful for the added time between thanks to emcee, athletic director Ed Carlson.
“They made sure I had plenty of time and Mr. Carlson was great with announcing. I’m so glad he was able to announce since we love him at football games,” she said.
Along with Breneman, freshman Lily Hebel and sophomore Izzy McReath each performed solo routines, with the latter taking the Portage High School gymnasium floor alongside freshman Heidi Cuff for a duet. As a whole, the Warriors dance team opened the show with its heartfelt performance to “Is There Still Hope” and closed with a high-energy routine to Lady Gaga’s “Marry The Night.”
Given the team hasn’t performed in front of a lot of live audiences, Breneman felt they handled themselves well.
“The dance team, I feel like, did a really great job. We’ve only been able to perform for nobody, so having an awesome is really great to have back because we’re so used to performing with one,” she said.
The cheer team shined on its own as well, with both the five-person stunt group and stunt quad teams performing strong routines. The Warriors also performed their Game Day and Non-Tumble competition routines.
The Non-Tumble performance earned first place at the UW-Stevens Point “It’s Showtime” Virtual Competition on Feb. 13 and 14, while the Game Day routine earned second place. While the Non-Tumble performance wasn’t the group’s cleanest, just performing in front of people was a benefit for senior Olivia Gramer.
“It was great, especially because we haven’t been able to perform in front of a live audience at all for competition, so far, and a lot of people don’t realize how some of our stunts are so technical, that if you mess up a tiny bit or change it even a little bit, it won’t work out,” the four-year member said.
“Being able to practice more and perform in front of people with it is nice to be able to work out nerves for state.”
Engelhart even admitted the team — her “most skilled group” she’s ever had — struggled, but continued to show their improvement in handling struggles ahead of the upcoming spring state competition on April 17.
“They’ve really come a long way; when something doesn’t go right, instead of getting flustered and showing it on their faces, they’ve really learned to calm down, find your spot and start again, and at least finish the routine,” she said. “They did that tonight and I was really proud of that.”
To help break up the performances, the teams held a Senior Night ceremony to honor Breneman, Gramer and foreign exchange seniors Sofie Bulk and Agathe Puel. Given the disjointed season, Engelhart was thrilled to honor the group, especially Breneman and Gramer for their four years of hard work.
“They deserve it and with the year we’ve had, this turned out great and I know they’re very thankful for it,” Engelhart said.
It’s certainly a special way to end their careers, something that won’t go unnoticed for Gramer.
“At the beginning I was a pretty shy person, but I feel like cheer gave me a lot of confidence and I was able to make a lot of friends. And it was a lot of fun, so that’s a good thing,” she said.
