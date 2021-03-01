PREP CHEERLEADING AND DANCE: Portage teams shine at Spring Showcase and Senior Night

The cheer team shined on its own as well, with both the five-person stunt group and stunt quad teams performing strong routines. The Warriors also performed their Game Day and Non-Tumble competition routines.

The Non-Tumble performance earned first place at the UW-Stevens Point “It’s Showtime” Virtual Competition on Feb. 13 and 14, while the Game Day routine earned second place. While the Non-Tumble performance wasn’t the group’s cleanest, just performing in front of people was a benefit for senior Olivia Gramer.

“It was great, especially because we haven’t been able to perform in front of a live audience at all for competition, so far, and a lot of people don’t realize how some of our stunts are so technical, that if you mess up a tiny bit or change it even a little bit, it won’t work out,” the four-year member said.

“Being able to practice more and perform in front of people with it is nice to be able to work out nerves for state.”

Engelhart even admitted the team — her “most skilled group” she’s ever had — struggled, but continued to show their improvement in handling struggles ahead of the upcoming spring state competition on April 17.