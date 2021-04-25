PREP CHEERLEADING: Portage captures first-ever state title in Game Day portion of WACPC Spring Championships

With varied availability of her team during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Portage cheerleading coach Carrianne Engelhart just wanted to give the Warriors a chance to compete.
That search ultimately led to Engelhart and assistant coach Hayley Wolfe coordinating a Game Day routine. The new sequence allowed for more flexibility and netted early results throughout the season, including a runners-up finish at the UW-Stevens Point “It’s Showtime” virtual competition in early February.
The awards kept rolling in for the Warriors on Saturday as Portage won the Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches’ Spring Championships for the first time in program history. The Warriors, who placed first out of seven teams in the varsity competition, also finished second in the varsity Non-Tumble competition for a pair of best-ever finishes for the program, which had never placed better than third.
“It was incredible,” Engelhart said of seeing Portage announced as the team champion during Saturday’s live stream.
“Actually, in the two categories we were competing in, we thought the outcome might be the opposite and we would have gotten first in Non-Tumble and second in Game Day.
“We’ve never competed in Game Day and it’s a really popular category with a lot of teams in it. We weren’t sure what to expect, so when we saw that come across the screen, we were in shock. We were really excited.”
While the Warriors are no stranger to the Non-Tumble category, having competed in it for a number of years during Engelhart’s 16-year tenure as head coach, the Game Day competition was a completely new venture. Engelhart described the Game Day routine as a “simulation of a football game,” featuring a band dance, sideline chant, cheer and performance to the school song.
“We’re supposed to simulate like we’re at a football game, pumping up the crowd,” she said.
The Warriors, along with the rest of the competitors, submitted a taped version of their routine to the judging panel. According to Engelhart, the routine is judged on its various components, with each being based on separate rubrics.
The levels within said rubric are broken down into novice, basic, advanced, intermediate and elite stunting. In order to have any shot at a state championship, Engelhart said “you have to be up there at that elite category.”
It’s exactly what she and Wolfe set out to do when they first began constructing the team’s routine.
“We never wanted to start at the bottom and work our way up,” Engelhart said. “Our goal was to get these girls in there, work and figure out the ways we could stay up there and have a chance at the title.”
Cultivating that elite level skill set hasn’t necessarily come easy. Unlike other sports in the Portage area, the Warriors cheerleading program traditionally hasn’t had a youth program, something Engelhart and Wolfe intend to change this summer.
It’s meant that the mother-daughter duo has had just four years to build the Warriors up to that top level.
“I think it’s even more amazing, and I really hope that there’s more people that will learn that about cheer, that we have these kids for such a short time, and in that short time, we won a state championship,” Engelhart said.
The Warriors should have a good chance at retaining their first-ever state title next year as the Game Day routine is only set to lose two seniors in Alaynna Breneman and Olivia Gramer. Engelhart described the pair as “really strong athletes that have put their heart and soul into the sport.”
“If there were two seniors in any of the last 10 years that deserved this, it was them,” she said.
The entire Warriors team, comprised of 20 girls this past winter, has truly given its all to prove is among Portage’s athletics teams in Engelhart’s eyes. And after finally breaking through to the top, the veteran head coach believes her team is “up there with the other sports and are equals.”
“It’s been a long time coming and I think it’s going to really trigger more people to think ‘Hey, this might be something I want to try,’ and we’re going to welcome them with open arms,” she said.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.