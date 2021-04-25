PREP CHEERLEADING: Portage captures first-ever state title in Game Day portion of WACPC Spring Championships

It’s meant that the mother-daughter duo has had just four years to build the Warriors up to that top level.

“I think it’s even more amazing, and I really hope that there’s more people that will learn that about cheer, that we have these kids for such a short time, and in that short time, we won a state championship,” Engelhart said.

The Warriors should have a good chance at retaining their first-ever state title next year as the Game Day routine is only set to lose two seniors in Alaynna Breneman and Olivia Gramer. Engelhart described the pair as “really strong athletes that have put their heart and soul into the sport.”

“If there were two seniors in any of the last 10 years that deserved this, it was them,” she said.

The entire Warriors team, comprised of 20 girls this past winter, has truly given its all to prove is among Portage’s athletics teams in Engelhart’s eyes. And after finally breaking through to the top, the veteran head coach believes her team is “up there with the other sports and are equals.”

“It’s been a long time coming and I think it’s going to really trigger more people to think ‘Hey, this might be something I want to try,’ and we’re going to welcome them with open arms,” she said.

