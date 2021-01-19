PREP CURLING: Portage girls, boys wrap up sweep over Poynette at Arlington Curling Club

ARLINGTON — With the Portage, Poynette and Pardeeville Curling Clubs remaining closed this year, there was speculation the prep curling season may not come to fruition.
Enter the Arlington Curling Club.
With three sheets of ice, the club generously opened its doors to the Warriors, Pumas and Bulldogs boys and girls teams for not only practice, but their Southern Wisconsin High School Curling League season. While the normal season — which would begin with practice in early November before moving into a league slate starting in early December — has been considerably condensed, down to just four games, the area prep curlers are taking advantage of the club’s generosity.
Portage and Poynette were the beneficiaries on Tuesday evening as the Warriors and Pumas met for the first time in the league’s round robin schedule. It was the Warriors that came out on top, sweeping both matches, including a girls state title rematch from last year; however, there weren’t really any losers if you ask Portage boys coach Mike Charles.
“I was trying to get ice in Portage, but due to COVID-19 restrictions and the numbers, that didn’t work,” he said. “Thankfully, Arlington had ice and they’re being very gracious to let all the area high school teams practice, and hold our games here.
“It’s just been awesome being able to put them back on the ice this year.”
Added Poynette girls coach Tim Amundson: “It’s been absolutely great and they just love it. I’m glad that the schools and Arlington are open that we can do this, because I think a lot of people wrote it off this year.”
In the wake of the prep season potentially getting shelved, some of the Pumas and Warriors took things into their own hands. Portage girls coach Jim Shlimovitz said three of the four players from the Warriors varsity rink have been playing in a league in Arlington since November, while Poynette boys coach Mike Thurston said the Pumas found the same solution.
“The lag is not good, but our teams have all picked it up and curled in league so they’ve had a lot more ice time than probably most of the teams are having,” Thurston said.
That early time on the ice has proved beneficial for Portage so far given it has 10 players for just one sheet of ice during practice. It paid off again against the Pumas as the reigning state champions, after a 9-1 win in 7 ends in last Thursday’s opener against Pardeeville, pulled away for a 7-4 win over Poynette.
The Warriors team, skipped by junior Lauren Hein, used the hammer to great effect in the opening end, striking for two before stealing a point in the second for a 3-0 lead. After the Pumas rink, led by junior Jess Riedasch, answered with two in the third, Portage began to inch away.
The Warriors, who also have senior third Aubrey Rietmann, senior second Anna Tamboli and senior lead Emma Meicher, scored one in the fourth before stealing points in each of the next three ends for a 7-2 cushion.
“Getting that stone and stealing, stealing and stealing is great. They really played well and took the momentum away from them and we were able to capitalize,” Shlimovitz said.
The Pumas, which also feature junior Abby Klink (third), sophomore Peyton Kolberg (second) and freshman Savannah Koch (lead), closed out on a high note, scoring two in the last end. With an entirely new roster from last year’s state runner-up squad, Amundson has been pleased with the Pumas’ 1-1 start.
“There were some nice shots made and that’s going to boost their egos more than scoring the two points. Just making a couple shots that they missed before,” he said of Tuesday’s action.
The boys match was also a spirited affair as the Warriors boys tipped the defending state champion Pumas, 6-3. The two teams traded single points over the first three ends as Portage, which started with the hammer, took a 2-1 lead.
The Warriors, skipped by senior Joe Charles, gained a slight edge as they stole a point in the fourth, but the Pumas countered right back. Skipped by senior Ian Pahman, Poynette (1-1) scored one in the fifth and stole another in the sixth to even things at 3-3.
Portage (2-0) ultimately pulled things out, however, as the Warriors, who also featured seniors Braeden Schiebach (third), Joe Brom (second) and Nick Straka (lead), scored one in the seventh and stole two more in the eighth behind a solid guard, sealing the win.
“We got a couple into the house and then started protecting everything out in front of the house with guarding, and they just weren’t able to penetrate through what we had built up,” Mike Charles said. “It was a very solid way of clinching a win. I figured Poynette would be our toughest game, so I’m very pleased with the outcome.”
Despite coming out on the short end, Thurston echoed his counterpart’s sentiments.
“We may not have won tonight, but you’ll learn a lot more out of a close game than by beating people handily,” he said. “It’s huge that they can have a competitive game and they learn a lot even though they lost. We’re really happy about that.”
Given the accelerated campaign — regionals begin on Feb. 12 — everyone is just happy to be playing again. Poynette will look to rebound next Tuesday when it takes on Pardeeville, while the Warriors will meet the Bulldogs next Thursday.
PORTAGE 7, POYNETTE 4</&hspag4>
Portage 2101 1110 — 7
Poynette 0020 0002 — 4
PORTAGE (lineup) — Lauren Hein (skip), Aubrey Rietmann (third), Anna Tamboli (second), Emma Meicher (lead).
POYNETTE — Jess Riedasch (skip), Abby Klink (third), Peyton Kolberg (second), Savannah Koch (lead).
PORTAGE 6, POYNETTE 3</&hspag4>
Portage 1011 0012 — 6
Poynette 0100 1100 — 3
PORTAGE (lineup) — Joe Charles (skip), Braeden Scheibach (third), Joe Brom (second), Nick Straka (lead).
POYNETTE — Ian Pahman (skip), Manning Wheeler (third), Clayton Nehls (second), Matthew Lannoye (lead).
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.