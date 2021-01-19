PREP CURLING: Portage girls, boys wrap up sweep over Poynette at Arlington Curling Club

Added Poynette girls coach Tim Amundson: “It’s been absolutely great and they just love it. I’m glad that the schools and Arlington are open that we can do this, because I think a lot of people wrote it off this year.”

In the wake of the prep season potentially getting shelved, some of the Pumas and Warriors took things into their own hands. Portage girls coach Jim Shlimovitz said three of the four players from the Warriors varsity rink have been playing in a league in Arlington since November, while Poynette boys coach Mike Thurston said the Pumas found the same solution.

“The lag is not good, but our teams have all picked it up and curled in league so they’ve had a lot more ice time than probably most of the teams are having,” Thurston said.

That early time on the ice has proved beneficial for Portage so far given it has 10 players for just one sheet of ice during practice. It paid off again against the Pumas as the reigning state champions, after a 9-1 win in 7 ends in last Thursday’s opener against Pardeeville, pulled away for a 7-4 win over Poynette.