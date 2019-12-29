PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Portage downs Living Word Lutheran for first win at Kiel Holiday Tournament

The Portage girls basketball team put together its best game of the season Saturday, rolling to a 76-30 win over Jackson Living Word Lutheran in the consolation game of the Kiel Holiday Tournament.

Senior Katelyn Belleau scored a career-high 17 points, including three of the Warriors’ 11 made 3-pointers, to help spearhead Portage to its first win of the season. The Warriors (1-10) put the clamps down on the Timberwolves (1-7) in the first half, using their press to create a comfortable 29-12 halftime lead.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Portage kept pouring things on in the second half, scoring 47 points to put the game out of reach. Along with Belleau, senior Brianna Brandner added 13 points and sophomore Cameran Ratz chipped in 12, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Things weren’t as kind for the Warriors in Friday’s semifinal as they were bowled over by Kewaskum in a 62-25 loss. Turnovers again weighed down Portage as the Indians (6-2) darted out to a 29-15 lead at the break.

Things continued to break down for the Warriors in the second half as they scored just 10 points over the final 18 minutes. Juniors Makenna Bisch and Emma Kreuziger each scored seven points to lead Portage, while Kewaskum had four scorers in double-figures, led by Megan Winkler’s 15 points.

Portage will look to get back into the win column Friday when it heads to rival Baraboo.

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.