PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Poynette's speed, transition game trounces Portage, 69-47

“Those two basic things could help us a lot more, so let’s keep it pretty simple now, break it down and try and fix those things.”

A 3-pointer by junior Lily Schwantz, who scored a team-high 12 points, snapped the Warriors’ drought with 16 seconds left and pulled Portage (1-15) within 36-16 at the break. Poynette snuffed out any chance of the Warriors riding that wave to start the second half though, opening the final 18 minutes on a 12-5 spurt, punctuated by a Yelk transition layup with 9:51 to go for a 48-21 lead.

The guard, who splits time on the varsity and JV, added 11 points off the bench and brought plenty of energy, much to the delight of Mackey.

“She’s a go-getter and she’s going to go. Plus she’s got a beautiful shot; she controls her body and can make that 3 as easily as she can make the steal and the layup,” he said.

The Pumas lead never ballooned higher, and despite a spirited push by the Warriors down the stretch, was never in doubt. Along with its top duo, Poynette got eight points from Chadwick and seven from sophomore Laken Wagner.

With a trip to Baraboo on tap Saturday before a hike to Wautoma on Monday, Mackey knows that depth will be pivotal looking ahead, as the Pumas will play their final eight games in just 13 days.