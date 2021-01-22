PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Poynette's speed, transition game trounces Portage, 69-47

POYNETTE — With a fourth different coach in four years, the Poynette girls basketball team had another overhaul on its hands this winter.
Add in a two-week quarantine after the opening week of practice, plus another 10 days of isolation over Christmas break and it was probably the least ideal start the Pumas and head coach Tom Mackey could have hoped for.
The disjointed beginning to the year made for some early hiccups as Poynette dropped its first five games, including four straight by double digits. Despite the road bumps, the Pumas have started to purr since the calendar turned, winning three of the last four games entering Friday night’s all-Columbia County tilt with Portage.
With a bevy of athleticism and a deep bench, the Pumas raced by the Warriors for a 69-47 win at Poynette High School. Senior Megan Reddeman scored a game-high 13 points as 13 separate Poynette players got on the stat sheet to pick up their fourth win in five games and second straight over the Warriors.
“I just thought that when we get some practice time under our belts, we’ll be good,” said Mackey, who spent the last two seasons at Green Bay West. “It’s a little different system I have running stuff; zone or man, whatever we’re in, and I teach different things, but I’m here and we have to do it my way. But these are the nicest kids on earth.”
After getting the lights shot out on them last night against Columbus — the Cardinals had 14 3-pointers in a 67-33 win — the Pumas flipped the script in the first half. Poynette (4-6) canned six 3-pointers en route to a 36-16 lead at the break.
As impressive as the shooting was, however, the Pumas defense and speed really did the talking as they forced 13 Portage turnovers and used their transition game to turn the tide with a dominant stretch. After three-point play by Portage freshman Stella Brees with 6 minutes, 30 seconds to go cut the lead to 21-13, the Pumas caged the Warriors with a 15-0 run.
Junior Rachel Yelk sparked things with a 3-pointer from the right wing, while seniors Katelyn Chadwick and Josie Wakefield also added triples. Reddeman added a transition layup while Yelk chipped in a layup off an inbounds play and sophomore Emma McGlynn got a putback to fall to help turn the tide in Poynette’s favor.
“When we brought it out there, I think we surprised them a little bit and we can run. We’re athletic as the dickens; I’ve got some really good athletes that I’m trying to help with their basketball IQ,” Mackey said of the momentum swinging run.
Portage coach Jessica Howe added: “You have a sense where you can start to feel overwhelmed with so many issues, but when you break it down its ‘Am I in the correct position for me and my abilities for what we’re trying to do?’ And on offense, ‘Am I confident in what I’m supposed to do with the ball.’
“Those two basic things could help us a lot more, so let’s keep it pretty simple now, break it down and try and fix those things.”
A 3-pointer by junior Lily Schwantz, who scored a team-high 12 points, snapped the Warriors’ drought with 16 seconds left and pulled Portage (1-15) within 36-16 at the break. Poynette snuffed out any chance of the Warriors riding that wave to start the second half though, opening the final 18 minutes on a 12-5 spurt, punctuated by a Yelk transition layup with 9:51 to go for a 48-21 lead.
The guard, who splits time on the varsity and JV, added 11 points off the bench and brought plenty of energy, much to the delight of Mackey.
“She’s a go-getter and she’s going to go. Plus she’s got a beautiful shot; she controls her body and can make that 3 as easily as she can make the steal and the layup,” he said.
The Pumas lead never ballooned higher, and despite a spirited push by the Warriors down the stretch, was never in doubt. Along with its top duo, Poynette got eight points from Chadwick and seven from sophomore Laken Wagner.
With a trip to Baraboo on tap Saturday before a hike to Wautoma on Monday, Mackey knows that depth will be pivotal looking ahead, as the Pumas will play their final eight games in just 13 days.
“I’m trying to give them a crash course, and sometimes I assume everyone knows what I’m talking about, but I know they don’t. I know we’re better than what our record shows, and some of the losses have been bad, but we need to learn,” he said.
Meanwhile for Portage, junior Cameran Ratz and sophomore Asja McCall each added six points, while four other Warriors chipped in five apiece. As encouraging as that depth is, Howe is aware of the teams’ lack of consistency.
“We’re missing that piece, so yes it’s super exciting and as a coach I think any single one of them can do that on a regular basis, but it’s whether or not do they think it,” she said. “That’s what matters.”
Portage will get the chance to prove her right Saturday when it heads to Horicon.
POYNETTE 69, PORTAGE 47
Portage 16 31 — 47
Poynette 36 33 — 69
PORTAGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Schwantz 4 0-0 12, Garrigan 2 0-0 5, Brees 2 1-1 5, Fick 1 2-2 5, M. McCall 1 2-4 5, Kreuziger 1 1-3 3, Ratz 2 2-4 6, A. McCall 1 4-10 6. Totals 14 12-24 47.
POYNETTE — Radewan 0 1-2 1, O. Ripp 1 3-3 5, Reddeman 4 4-6 13, Chadwick 3 0-2 8, Wakefield 2 0-0 6, Bruchs 0 1-2 1, Yelk 5 0-1 11, Woodward 1 2-2 5, McGlynn 1 2-4 4, Steinhorst 1 0-0 3, Meister 1 0-2 2, Wagner 3 1-1 7, Hutchinson 1 1-1 3. Totals 23 15-26 69.
3-point goals: Prt 7 (Schwantz 4, Garrigan 1, Fick 1, M. McCall 1), Poy 8 (Chadwick 2, Wakefield 2, Reddeman 1, Yelk 1, Woodward 1, Steinhorst 1). Total fouls: Prt 26; Poy 21. Fouled out: Prt (Brees, Kreuziger).
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.