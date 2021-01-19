PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Freshman Drew explodes for 32 in Westfield win over Ripon

As just a freshman, Westfield’s Carly Drew has quickly made waves throughout the area and South Central Conference as one of its top scorers, averaging 15.2 points per game.

The forward eclipsed her average with ease on Tuesday night, pouring in 32 points to help the Pioneers cage Ripon, 61-48, in a non-conference tilt at Westfield High School. Drew, who added 11 points to finish off a double-double, did most of her damage in the second half to help keep the Tigers at bay.

After trailing 30-23 at halftime, Ripon looked to rally in the second half but Drew and the Pioneers shut the door on that as she scored 21 points, including three 3-pointers and all but one of Westfield’s eight field goals in the final 18 minutes.

Alongside Carly Drew, junior Trista Drew added 10 points and sophomore Brandi Lentz added eight. Junior Lucy Beuthin scored 13 points to pace the Tigers, but was the lone Ripon scorer in double-figures.

Since having its 10-game losing skid snapped, Westfield (13-3) has won three straight and will look to make it four on Friday when it travels to Nekoosa. A win over the Papermakers will bring the Pioneers within just one of clinching at least a share of its first SCC title since 2009-10.

WESTFIELD 61, RIPON 48