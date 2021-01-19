PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Freshman Drew explodes for 32 in Westfield win over Ripon

As just a freshman, Westfield’s Carly Drew has quickly made waves throughout the area and South Central Conference as one of its top scorers, averaging 15.2 points per game.
The forward eclipsed her average with ease on Tuesday night, pouring in 32 points to help the Pioneers cage Ripon, 61-48, in a non-conference tilt at Westfield High School. Drew, who added 11 points to finish off a double-double, did most of her damage in the second half to help keep the Tigers at bay.
After trailing 30-23 at halftime, Ripon looked to rally in the second half but Drew and the Pioneers shut the door on that as she scored 21 points, including three 3-pointers and all but one of Westfield’s eight field goals in the final 18 minutes.
Alongside Carly Drew, junior Trista Drew added 10 points and sophomore Brandi Lentz added eight. Junior Lucy Beuthin scored 13 points to pace the Tigers, but was the lone Ripon scorer in double-figures.
Since having its 10-game losing skid snapped, Westfield (13-3) has won three straight and will look to make it four on Friday when it travels to Nekoosa. A win over the Papermakers will bring the Pioneers within just one of clinching at least a share of its first SCC title since 2009-10.
WESTFIELD 61, RIPON 48
Ripon;23;25;—;48
Westfield;30;31;—;61
RIPON (fg ft-fta pts) — Kovalske 2 0-2 4, Lopez 3 0-0 6, Miller 1 1-2 3, Nodolf 3 0-0 7, Bradley 1 2-2 4, Tobin 1 0-0 2, Bauman 4 1-2 9, Beuthin 6 0-0 13. Totals 21 4-8 48.
WESTFIELD — T. Drew 3 4-4 10, C. Drew 11 6-8 32, Brakebush 1 2-4 5, Sengbusch 2 0-0 5, N. Hoffa 0 1-2 1, Lentz 2 4-8 8. Totals 19 17-26 61.
3-point goals: R 2 (Nodolf 1, Beuthin 1), W 6 (C. Drew 4, Brakebush 1, Sengbusch 1). Total fouls: R 21, W 12. Fouled out: R (Lopez).
Bulldogs pluck Falcons in double overtime
After dropping its opening five games of the season, Pardeeville has been on a rabid run as the Bulldogs had won six of their last seven entering Tuesday night’s game against Hustisford.
The Bulldogs got all they could from the Falcons but continued on their hot streak, gutting out a 61-55 non-conference road win in double overtime. Junior Savannah Manthey scored a team-high 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and was one of four Pardeeville scorers in double-figures.
While freshman Aubrey Maass wasn’t part of Pardeeville’s top quartet, the 5-foot-5 guard came up big when the Bulldogs needed it most. After helping force a second overtime, Maass took over in what proved to be the final four minutes scoring six of the Dawgs’ eight points to cage the Falcons for good.
Pardeeville (7-6) trailed by eight at halftime but rode its defense over the final 18 minutes, holding the Falcons to just 17 points. Junior Chase Lynch aided in that as she scored eight of her 10 points in the second half, while sophomore Jessilyn Ernst (11) and junior Sydnie Wheeler (10) also scored in double-figures.
Rylie Collien scored a game-high 27 points, including four 3-pointers, to pace Hustisford but no other Falcons player broke double-digits.
Pardeeville will look to stay hot on Thursday when it hosts Princeton/Green Lake.
PARDEEVILLE 61, HUSTISFORD 55 (2OT)
Pardeeville;21;25;7;8;—;61
Hustisford;29;17;7;2;—;55
PARDEEVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Maass 1 4-8 7, Manthey 6 2-4 17, Ott 2 0-0 4, Wheeler 4 0-2 10, Lynch 4 1-2 10, Breneman 0 2-2 2, Ernst 4 3-5 11. Totals 21 12-23 61.
HUSTISFORD — Bischoff 1 0-0 2, A. Hildebrandt 4 0-4 9, Kehl 3 1-2 7, Ewert 0 1-2 1, Collien 9 5-8 27, Snyder 1 0-0 2, Joeckel 1 1-1 3, Kuehl 1 2-2 4. Totals 20 10-19 55.
3-point goals: P 7 (Manthey 3, Wheeler 2, Maass 1, Lynch 1), H 5 (Collien 4, A. Hildebrandt 1). Total fouls: P 19, H 19. Fouled out: P (Lynch), H (Bischoff).
Warriors worked over by Golden Beavers
Despite its numerous injury woes, Beaver Dam poses an intimidating wall for any team to try and climb. Portage was left looking up at the imposing Golden Beavers on Tuesday as another struggle filled offensive performance weighed down Portage in an 86-11 loss at Beaver Dam High School.
Senior Paige Hodgson, a Division I Northern Kentucky recruit, scored a game-high 27 points and all seven Beaver Dam scorers had eight or more points to punish Portage. The Warriors slumped out of the gates trailing 44-4 at halftime and never getting into a groove with just five total field goals.
No Portage player scored over two points, while sophomore Kylie Wittnebel added 12 for Beaver Dam, ranked No. 6 in Division of the latest WisSports.net coaches poll after being bumped up due to the WIAA’s re-distribution for the postseason.
Portage, which fell to Nekoosa, 52-50, on Monday, will try to snap its eight-game losing skid on Friday when it travels to Poynette.
BEAVER DAM 86, PORTAGE 11
Portage;4;7;—;11
Beaver Dam;44;42;—;86
PORTAGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Garrigan 0 1-3 1; Krueger 1 0-2 2; Fick 1 0-0 2; M. McCall 1 0-1 2; Kreuziger 1 0-0 2; A. McCall 1 0-0 2. Totals 5 1-6 11
BEAVER DAM — Salettel 4 0-0 11; Wittnebel 5 2-4 12; Poels 4 0-0 10; Hodgson 12 1-2 27; Yagodinski 3 0-0 8; Lapen 4 1-1 10; Czarnecki 4 0-1 8. Totals 36 4-8 86.
3-point goals: P 0; BD 10 (Salettel 3, Poels 2, Hodgson 2, Yagodinski 2, Lapen 1). Total fouls: P 9; BD 10.
