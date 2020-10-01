PREP GIRLS GOLF: Portage's Denure sisters earn sectional spots at host regional

Aiding the Warriors’ team push was junior Elizabeth Fick, who crept in under the century mark with a 99. Like Ella Denure, Fick had some struggles on the front half with a 51 but was able to shake things off down the stretch with a 48, including a birdie on the par 5 11th.

“Elizabeth Fick played a really nice round of golf,” Carlson said. “She has really made great strides in all facets of her game this year, and she has also really learned to control her emotions. I absolutely love her competitive spirit and she has a ton of potential.”

Rounding things out for the Warriors were seniors Maddie Mumm and Mira Mickelson, who shot a 110 and 122, respectively. While they struggled at times, Carlson said the pair can “be proud of the way they finished.”

“They both hit some great shots out there today and they had a lot of fun,” he added. “I am going to miss them for sure.”

Despite finishing on the outside looking in as a team, Carlson knows how fortunate the group is considering the outlook for a season was in jeopady even as recently as a month ago with how much the pandemic has clouded daily life.