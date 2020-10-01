PREP GIRLS GOLF: Portage's Denure sisters earn sectional spots at host regional

Ask any sibling and they would tell you there's a special bond they have with their brother or sister.
For Portage senior Sophie Denure and sophomore Ella Denure, that sisterly connection grew a little stronger Thursday as each punched their ticket to next Monday’s WIAA Division 2 Tomah sectional. Sophie earned medalist honors at the regional the Warriors played host to at Portage Country Club with a 6-over-par 76, while Ella shot a 22-over-par 92 to finish tied for 17th and lock up the third of the four individual qualifier spots.
“Sisters just naturally have a rivalry. I mean you always want to beat your siblings, but they have a special relationship,” Portage coach Ed Carlson said. “Sophie has been a great leader to Ella, and years from now they will be talking about today. It is a pretty special memory.”
Sophie dominated the field as she won by three strokes to reach a fourth consecutive sectional. She rode plenty of ups-and-downs over the day but was composed and cool throughout, especially on the front nine as she hit the turn at an even-par 35.
After bogeying the opening three holes, she rattled off four straight pars before sinking an eagle on the par 5 eight and holing out from the fringe for a birdie on the par 5 ninth. That same success on the par 5s was on display on the back half as she birdied both the 11th and 14th to close her round with a 41.
“She really took advantage of her length off the tee to put her in position to make those birdies and eagle,” Carlson said. "Sophie was in complete control of her game and emotions today. She managed the course, saw shots clearly, and was nearly flawless in her execution. Sophie sure earned her regional championship today."
Ella dealt with her own struggles and success as she weathered a difficult start to earn her first-ever sectional appearance. After opening her day with a 49 on the front half, including a quadruple bogey on the par 4 fifth, she started to find a groove.
Following a double bogey on the par 3 10th, she rattled off two pars, a birdie and no worse than a double bogey over her final eight holes to close her day with a 43.
“Ella just seems to get better every time on the course,” Carlson said. “In addition to her improved ball striking and consistency, I really credit Ella's positive attitude. She has learned to accept bad shots, and she does a heck of a job staying focused through adversity.”
While the Warriors will be represented at sectionals, their hopes of qualifying as a team fell short as they finished in fifth place out of eight teams. Portage combined to shoot a 377, finishing 21 strokes behind Reedsburg (356) for the fourth and final team spot.
Waunakee came away with the team title shooting a 328, while Tomah (339) and Onalaska (347) rounded out the team qualifiers.
Aiding the Warriors’ team push was junior Elizabeth Fick, who crept in under the century mark with a 99. Like Ella Denure, Fick had some struggles on the front half with a 51 but was able to shake things off down the stretch with a 48, including a birdie on the par 5 11th.
“Elizabeth Fick played a really nice round of golf,” Carlson said. “She has really made great strides in all facets of her game this year, and she has also really learned to control her emotions. I absolutely love her competitive spirit and she has a ton of potential.”
Rounding things out for the Warriors were seniors Maddie Mumm and Mira Mickelson, who shot a 110 and 122, respectively. While they struggled at times, Carlson said the pair can “be proud of the way they finished.”
“They both hit some great shots out there today and they had a lot of fun,” he added. “I am going to miss them for sure.”
Despite finishing on the outside looking in as a team, Carlson knows how fortunate the group is considering the outlook for a season was in jeopady even as recently as a month ago with how much the pandemic has clouded daily life.
“It wasn't always smooth sailing for us this year, but we finished together as a team, playing on our home course at the regional,” he said. “We put up a team score that we are really proud of. We played our best golf as a team at the end of the year and had a lot of fun.
"It was a season we will always remember."
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
