PREP GIRLS GOLF: Portage's Sophie, Ella Denure fall short of state at Div. 1 Tomah sectional

TOMAH — Every extra stroke in a round of golf has heightened importance when playing against a loaded field.
Additional shots came back to haunt Portage’s Sophie and Ella Denure on Monday at blustery Hiawatha Golf Course as the sisters struggled at the WIAA Division 1 Tomah sectional tournament.
Sophie shot a 22-over-par 94 to finish in a three-way tie for 20th place, while Ella finished four strokes back in a three-way tie for 26th after carding a 98.
The host Timberwolves won the team title with a 341, edging out runner-up Waunakee (344) by three strokes to qualify for next week’s team state tournament at Blackwolf Run Golf Course in Kohler. The top four teams were separated by just 18 strokes.
New Richmond’s Lanie Veenendall earned medalist honors as the Tigers junior was the lone golfer to shoot under 80 with a 6-over-par 78, earning one of the three individual state qualifying spots
“That was one tough test of golf today,” Portage coach Ed Carlson said. “With the wind blowing the way it was, it was hard to get comfortable, especially with all the crosswind shots that were demanded today. The wind also really can really impact chips and putts. People don’t think of that a lot when talking about the wind, but it was a huge factor.”
Those difficult conditions took a toll on Sophie Denure as the Warriors’ senior was unable to get into a groove all day in her fourth straight sectional appearance. She opened with a 49 on the front nine, including a triple bogey on the par-4 fifth hole. Denure answered with a par on the ensuing par-3 sixth, but closed her opening nine holes with a double bogey and a bogey in consecutive order.
“It was really a strange round. Her ball striking was good right from the start. You could tell she had good command of her swing,” Carlson said of Denure, who shot an even par on the front nine at last Thursday’s regional at Portage Country Club. “She just could not get anything going on and around the greens and eventually she got a bit frustrated and started to press and lose a bit of focus.”
Denure’s focus was right on coming out of the turn as she birdied the par-3 10th to start the back nine off with a bang. It quickly faded however, as she was kept without a par or better the final eight holes despite shaving off four strokes for a 45.
Despite the disappointing finish to her career, Carlson applauded her ability to keep moving forward, something that didn’t come as a surprise.
“It is hard to sum up how much she has meant to this program. It is amazing how fast four years go,” Carlson said. “Beyond all of the accomplishments on the course, Sophie is a true team leader. She genuinely cares about all her teammates and Warrior golf. Simply put, she is truly special, and she is going to do so many great things in the future.”
Conversely, Ella Denure started to fade away down the back half after opening her day with a 45 on the front nine. She got off to a difficult start opening with a quadruple bogey and double bogey back-to-back.
She quickly found a groove however, carding three pars and a birdie on the par-4 fifth over the next four holes and closed the round with no worse than a double bogey to sit in 11th place at the turn. The momentum didn’t last though, as she added eight strokes on the back nine, thanks in part to a pair of triple bogeys and a quadruple bogey on the par-3 16th.
“She has such a smooth swing, and it looks effortless when she gets a groove,” Carlson said. “She was really hitting it well off the tee and had many good approach shots, but she wasn’t able to convert that into success on the greens.”
After a strong freshman season in 2019, Ella Denure had a breakout campaign in the condensed fall slate, which has Carlson dreaming big about the future.
“She has the ability to take her game to an extremely high level in the coming years, and I am excited to see what she will do,” he said.
While the end of the wild ride that was this fall didn’t go according to plan, the Denure sisters were able to go out together in their final year playing together. Carlson knows they were just one piece of a much larger picture as well.
“My biggest takeaway is what an amazing group of girls we were blessed to have on the team,” he said. “They certainly represent Portage High School well, and the community has a lot to be proud of.”
Note: The top two teams, along with the top three individuals not part of a qualifying team, advance to state.
Team scores: Tomah 341; Waunakee 344; Onalaska 356; New Richmond 359; River Falls 381; Hudson 387; Reedsburg 394; Menomonie 470.
Individual sectional qualifiers: Veenendall, NR, 78; Nguyen, O, 83; Nolan, NR, 83.
Top five individuals: 1, Veenendall, NR, 78; 2, Zingler, T, 80; 3, Shipshock, W, 81; 4, Neumann, T, 82; 5 (tie), Nguyen, O, and Nolan, NR, 83.
Area results
Portage: Sophie Denure 49-45 94, Ella Denure 45-53 98. Reedsburg: Ashleigh Johnson 46-44 90, Grace Benish 45-47 92, Elizabeth Carey 55-49 104, Sienna Gronley 54-54 108, Lily McPherson 58-51 110. Baraboo: Sadie Schlender 53-57 110. At Hiawatha GC, par 72.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
