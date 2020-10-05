PREP GIRLS GOLF: Portage's Sophie, Ella Denure fall short of state at Div. 1 Tomah sectional

She quickly found a groove however, carding three pars and a birdie on the par-4 fifth over the next four holes and closed the round with no worse than a double bogey to sit in 11th place at the turn. The momentum didn’t last though, as she added eight strokes on the back nine, thanks in part to a pair of triple bogeys and a quadruple bogey on the par-3 16th.

“She has such a smooth swing, and it looks effortless when she gets a groove,” Carlson said. “She was really hitting it well off the tee and had many good approach shots, but she wasn’t able to convert that into success on the greens.”

After a strong freshman season in 2019, Ella Denure had a breakout campaign in the condensed fall slate, which has Carlson dreaming big about the future.

“She has the ability to take her game to an extremely high level in the coming years, and I am excited to see what she will do,” he said.

While the end of the wild ride that was this fall didn’t go according to plan, the Denure sisters were able to go out together in their final year playing together. Carlson knows they were just one piece of a much larger picture as well.