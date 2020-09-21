PREP GIRLS GOLF: Tough Wild Rock course trips up Portage in 396-427 loss to Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS — The combination of quick greens and tight pin hole locations can be a golfer’s worst nightmare.
The Portage girls golf team got caught in a trance Monday afternoon as a difficult Wild Rock Golf Course tripped up the Warriors in a 396-427 loss to Wisconsin Dells in a non-conference dual meet. Portage senior Sophie Denure and Wisconsin Dells senior Kayla Gray shared medalist honors on the day as they were the only two to shoot under 90 with a pair of 18-over-par 89s.
“We played much better than our scores showed today,” Portage coach Ed Carlson said. “Wild Rock had the greens rolling really quick, and there were some pin placements that really gave us trouble. Overall, I thought our ball striking was pretty solid, and we gained some experience on a very good test of golf.”
Denure started her day off strong as she was even through the opening four holes, including a birdie on the par-4 fourth, en route to a 5-over-par 41 on the front nine. Things started to unravel a bit on the back half, however, as a quadruple bogey on the par-4 12th and a triple bogey on the par-4 18th outweighed another two birdies.
“Sophie had a few holes that really cost her, but overall she played a good round of golf,” Carlson said. “There were a lot of positives shown by her today.”
Finishing closely behind Sophie Denure was sophomore Ella Denure, who carded a second-best 95. After shooting a 49 on the front half, she shaved off three strokes on the back following a difficult start.
A quadruple bogey and triple bogey back-to-back on the 12th and 13th provided a rocky start on the back, but Ella Denure caught fire to close her round. After a par on the par-3 15th, she sank back-to-back birdies before bogeying the 18th.
“Ella had a real tough stretch in the middle part of her back nine that cost her quite a few strokes, but she recovered and had one heck of a finish,” Carlson said, noting that Denure’s second shot from 160 yards out on the par-4 17th lipped out for a would-be eagle.
Behind Portage’s top duo, junior Elizabeth Fick carded a 105 while senior Mira Mickelson finished her day with a 138. Fick played pretty even on the day, shooting a 53 on the front nine before heading into the clubhouse with a 52. Mickelson cut off eight strokes on the back half from her opening 73.
Carlson lauded Fick for her improved shot selection and growing confidence, while praising the entire Warriors team for a positive attitude.
“They don’t take anything for granted, and they persevere through tough situations,” he said. “We are looking to keep improving and play our best golf down the stretch.”
Portage returns to action Wednesday when it heads to a quadrangular at Lake Windsor Country Club between rivals Baraboo and Reedsburg, as well as host DeForest.
Wisconsin Dells: Kayla Gray 89, Gracie Walker 95, Libby Walker 101, Lauren Eck 111, Madchen Ewig 112, Olga Hernandez 124. Portage: Sophie Denure 89, Ella Denure 95, Elizabeth Fick 105, Mira Mickelson 138. At Wild Rock G.C., par 71.
