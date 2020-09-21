PREP GIRLS GOLF: Tough Wild Rock course trips up Portage in 396-427 loss to Wisconsin Dells

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WISCONSIN DELLS — The combination of quick greens and tight pin hole locations can be a golfer’s worst nightmare.

The Portage girls golf team got caught in a trance Monday afternoon as a difficult Wild Rock Golf Course tripped up the Warriors in a 396-427 loss to Wisconsin Dells in a non-conference dual meet. Portage senior Sophie Denure and Wisconsin Dells senior Kayla Gray shared medalist honors on the day as they were the only two to shoot under 90 with a pair of 18-over-par 89s.

“We played much better than our scores showed today,” Portage coach Ed Carlson said. “Wild Rock had the greens rolling really quick, and there were some pin placements that really gave us trouble. Overall, I thought our ball striking was pretty solid, and we gained some experience on a very good test of golf.”

Denure started her day off strong as she was even through the opening four holes, including a birdie on the par-4 fourth, en route to a 5-over-par 41 on the front nine. Things started to unravel a bit on the back half, however, as a quadruple bogey on the par-4 12th and a triple bogey on the par-4 18th outweighed another two birdies.

“Sophie had a few holes that really cost her, but overall she played a good round of golf,” Carlson said. “There were a lot of positives shown by her today.”