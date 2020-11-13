PREP GIRLS SWIMMING: Portage's Kohn, Weidner relish first-ever state appearances

WAUKESHA — As any swimmer and coach will tell you, it’s hard to re-taper after giving it your all.
Portage’s Rubie-Ann Kohn proved it was possible Friday night as the Warriors senior dropped time again at the WIAA Division 2 state girls swimming and diving championships. Kohn cut nearly a second off her seed time in the 100-yard butterfly to finish her Warriors career with a new personal record time of 1 minute, 4.19 seconds.
While the time didn’t move her up the leaderboard — Kohn finished 16th, as well as junior Natalie Weidner in the 500 freestyle — it was a memorable experience the long-time friends will never forget.
“It’s exhilarating. I’m pretty much speechless; it’s amazing and I love it,” Kohn said of her state debut.
“It was amazing and it was totally worth it. Everything that we’ve been working for put us here, and no matter how we finished, we definitely deserved it, I think,” Weidner added.
The pair of 16th-place finishes put the Portage pair in 28th at the 28-team meet with two points, while Rhinelander (255) held off runners-up Shorewood (228) and third-place Greendale (202) to take the team title. The finish couldn’t dampen the spirits of head coach Tammy Tollefson.
“We’re so pleased, and to have two of them come, especially in a year like this when they’re not surrounded by the rest of the team, was really important,” she said. “And they earned it; they laid it down at sectionals and here they are at state.”
Kohn laid things down again in her final competitive prep race. Following last week’s sectional title time of 1:05.13, Kohn pushed her way to a new personal best time of 1:04.19. While back of the main pack in her opening heat, Kohn said swimming her own race was the only thing on her mind in order to end her career with a great time.
“That was my goal, just to drop one second. I was thinking in my head ‘Just do your best. Swim your race. This is the last one,’” she said. “As we say on swim team, ‘Last one, fast one.’ I just loved it.”
Kohn admitted that her acceleration into the walls wasn’t what she had hoped for, but aside from that thought “it was a really strong race.” Tollefson shared those sentiments, as the senior mesmerized her after a short turn around.
“You just really don’t know at state when they’ve tapered for sectionals. I talked to both of them beforehand to say ‘Yeah, it’s tough when you go back out there. The race is going to feel tougher than it did at sectionals, so just enjoy your time out there,’” Tollefson said.
“It was impressive watching her and knowing her time was going to drop.”
Conversely, Weidner had a tough time finding a rhythm in her first-ever state appearance as the junior couldn’t keep pace in the 500 freestyle. In just her fifth time competing in it this season, Weidner added just over 12 seconds on to her seed time to finish in 16th with a mark of 5 minute, 55.14 seconds.
With nothing left to lose, Tollefson said she pushed the pace with Weidner on some splits due to the fact “it was state and we were trying to see if she had a little extra in there.” The plan ultimately didn’t work out, but it didn’t’ go for naught, with Weidner viewing the first taste of state as just an appetizer for the future.
“Heading into this we were super pumped, super excited for it and happy to be here. The times really didn’t make a difference for us,” she said. “It’s amazing. We’re looking at this year as more practice for next year’s season; everything that we’ve been through, especially here, has prepared us even more.”
While it was ultimately uneventful for the pair of childhood friends who have been swimming together for a decade, it was special to spend a final race together. And while they were the only two Warriors swimmers in attendance, they weren’t alone.
The rest of the Portage team was there in spirit — and via FaceTime video call — to cheer the pair on and provide words of encouragement. For Tollefson, it was no surprise.
“Every time they’re on the phone, you hear somebody say ‘I’m proud of you, I love you.’ It warms your hear because they are so very close, and they just go out of their way to support each other and take care of each other,” she said.
Weidner was just as amazed, but not stunned, at the outpouring encouragement, and Kohn said it’s one of the things she’ll take away most from her four years as a Warrior.
“Hard work pays off and friendship is everything. Having a good support system with you is crucial to living life, being happy and setting your goals. You need that good team to support you,” she said.
