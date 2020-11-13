PREP GIRLS SWIMMING: Portage's Kohn, Weidner relish first-ever state appearances

With nothing left to lose, Tollefson said she pushed the pace with Weidner on some splits due to the fact “it was state and we were trying to see if she had a little extra in there.” The plan ultimately didn’t work out, but it didn’t’ go for naught, with Weidner viewing the first taste of state as just an appetizer for the future.

“Heading into this we were super pumped, super excited for it and happy to be here. The times really didn’t make a difference for us,” she said. “It’s amazing. We’re looking at this year as more practice for next year’s season; everything that we’ve been through, especially here, has prepared us even more.”

While it was ultimately uneventful for the pair of childhood friends who have been swimming together for a decade, it was special to spend a final race together. And while they were the only two Warriors swimmers in attendance, they weren’t alone.

The rest of the Portage team was there in spirit — and via FaceTime video call — to cheer the pair on and provide words of encouragement. For Tollefson, it was no surprise.