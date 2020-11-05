PREP GIRLS SWIMMING: Portage's positive attitude pays off with sectionals on Saturday

For much of the fall, the prospects of a culmination to the prep girls swimming season have been up in the air.
Despite the uncertainty, it never shook the hope of the Portage girls swim team and coach Tammy Tollefson. The Warriors’ faith and hard work will ultimately be rewarded on Saturday when they compete in the WIAA Division 2 sectional meet at Whitewater High School.
For Tollefson, now in her sixth year at the helm, there was no other way to approach this season than going about things as normal as possible.
“It’s great and it’s also a surprise, because it has been a challenging year,” she said of being able to compete in Saturday’s penultimate meet. “But we’ve set our sights on working through to the end, and I really didn’t know how we would approach it any other way.
Tollefson and the Warriors are the lone area team that will make the trek down to the home of the Whippets, as fellow Badger North Conference foes Baraboo and Sauk Prairie, perennial state competitors, opted out of the untraditional postseason. The Warriors closed out their regular season against the Sauk County foes as well as River Valley/Richland Center in a pseudo Badger North Conference meet on Oct. 22, where they finished fourth.
Unlike the T-Birds and Eagles, the Warriors and Blackhawks didn’t intend to end their seasons early.
“We didn’t taper to that, we didn’t wear our tech suits and we were still hoping, because they were trying to move forward,” Tollefson said. “We were still hoping we would have the meet and we’ve been fortunate.”
That’s not to say things have been easy. Tollefson and assistant coach Christine Pariso approached the team about practicing with their eyes still on the postseason, which they ultimately elected to do. It played to their favor; however, not in the moment, as the Warriors’ times lagged behind.
“It was frustrating for some of them at the mini-conference, and again we weren’t viewing it that way, but again, you get in to swim and everyone else is tapered and they’re dropping a lot,” Tollefson said. “We’re telling our kids, ‘We’re not going to drop here. You’re doing peak yardage,’ and that’s hard mentally.”
Even with the aggravation, the Warriors have weathered the storm and are finally on the downturn heading into sectionals. According to Tollefson, the team has started to see the fruits of its labor as the girls "bodies are more rested, they’re swimming powerfully, they’re getting out earlier and you see more energy.”
That timing has helped provide a sense of normalcy to a season that’s been anything but.
“They can start to see and everything becomes very real at this point in the year,” Tollefson said. “You’ve been working extremely hard, you’ve been putting in all the hours and you’re worn out, but now the big meet is here and they’re used to, at this point, taking things step-by-step.”
Safety protocols pave way
While the preparation has nearly returned to center, the set-up for Saturday’s meet will be nothing traditional. Due to Baraboo, Sauk Prairie and Platteville/Lancaster dropping out, only seven teams will participate, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
Each team will have its own assigned locker room and rest space in the Whitewater gymnasium, while no spectators will be allowed on deck. In fact, only the current racers and two coaches, as well as timers and officials, will be in the pool at any given time as the heats for every event will be staged, with swimmers departing the pool after they swim to make way for the next wave.
For Tollefson, the strict protocols, much in-line with the Warriors’ safety guidelines they’ve been following all season, helped alleviate any stress she and the team had.
“They’re taking it seriously and it matched what we’d been doing, and because it went on that long before we knew it was going to happen, it very much felt like a relief,” she said.
State return in the cards?
Now all the Warriors have to do is put their hard work to good use. Helping lead that charge will be the foursome of seniors Rubie Kohn and Madi Routson, junior Natalie Weidner and freshman Addison Fahey.
Weidner has two prime opportunities to reach the podium as she’s seeded second in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5 minute, 54.70 seconds, and third in the 200 individual medley (2:35.10). Right by her side is Kohn, as she’s seeded first in the 100 butterfly (1:07.83) and eighth in the 100 backstroke (1:15.72).
Tollefson is hopeful Kohn can cut time off her mark in the 100 fly, while she’s also in high spirits for Weidner in the 500, as the pair has pushed all season.
“Natalie just goes in and is driving hard every single minute of practice, because she will do above and beyond what’s put on the board, as Rubie does as well. They start driving hard all the time,” she said.
Fahey is seeded sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:13.85) and 10th in the 500 freestyle (6:38.51), while Routson will look to move into the top-16 as she’s seeded 20th in the 50 freestyle (:32.77). Tollefson noted that Routson is “feeling much stronger in a lot of different aspects now, and that’s good to see,” while Fahey is continuing to come into her own.
That’s also the case for the rest of the Warriors as juniors Paige Edwards and Trinity Muente, and freshmen Maggie Gladem and Lily Jones will get their first taste of the sectional meet. While it will be far from the regular environment, Tollefson still recognizes the importance of the meet for the newcomers.
“Even though it’s going to feel different if we return to what we did before, it still is the idea of sectionals,” she said.
While it comes down to individual success on Saturday, Tollefson has still put a major emphasis on the team aspect, something that’s persisted throughout her tenure. So should the Warriors get a representative among the 16 qualifiers per event — the four sectional winners and next 12 fastest times — to the WIAA Div. 2 state championships for the fourth straight season, it would still be seen as a team accomplishment.
“We’re a small team, so we don’t have depth; we don’t go into most meets thinking we’re going to win, we go into most meets knowing what we can do against our opponent, hoping we can do that and a little more,” she said.
“To have that come out of it would just be rewarding to the entire team and for that athlete as well. We’ll just have to wait and see because it feels so different in that respect.”
