PREP GIRLS SWIMMING: Portage's positive attitude pays off with sectionals on Saturday

“We didn’t taper to that, we didn’t wear our tech suits and we were still hoping, because they were trying to move forward,” Tollefson said. “We were still hoping we would have the meet and we’ve been fortunate.”

That’s not to say things have been easy. Tollefson and assistant coach Christine Pariso approached the team about practicing with their eyes still on the postseason, which they ultimately elected to do. It played to their favor; however, not in the moment, as the Warriors’ times lagged behind.

“It was frustrating for some of them at the mini-conference, and again we weren’t viewing it that way, but again, you get in to swim and everyone else is tapered and they’re dropping a lot,” Tollefson said. “We’re telling our kids, ‘We’re not going to drop here. You’re doing peak yardage,’ and that’s hard mentally.”

Even with the aggravation, the Warriors have weathered the storm and are finally on the downturn heading into sectionals. According to Tollefson, the team has started to see the fruits of its labor as the girls "bodies are more rested, they’re swimming powerfully, they’re getting out earlier and you see more energy.”

That timing has helped provide a sense of normalcy to a season that’s been anything but.