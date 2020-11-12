PREP GIRLS SWIMMING: Portage's Weidner, Kohn ride bond, friendly rivalry to state

Since their early years swimming for the Portage Youth Swim Team, senior Rubie-Ann Kohn and junior Natalie Weidner have been thick as thieves.
From their 8-and-under days all the way to this season on the Portage prep girls swim team, the pair’s friendship has blossomed in the Rusch Elementary School pool. A bit of a friendly rivalry budded throughout that bond as well, but it’s been central to the pair’s success this season.
The competitive cooperation helped the duo navigate the rocky road that was the 2020 season, which will culminate with Kohn and Weidner competing in the WIAA Division 2 state championships. The twosome will make history as the first pair of Portage swimmers to ever compete at the state meet together when they hit the water at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium at 6 p.m. on Friday.
“We’re really proud of it. Just for Portage to get one to state, much less two, is really awesome for our school, and we’re very glad we get to be those two people,” Weidner said.
“I think it’s incredibly special because this year has been challenging," Portage coach Tammy Tollefson added. "Both of them work so hard at practice — day in and day out — and they’re champions of all the other swimmers on the team."
While the road to state started out bumpy, as the postseason was still up in the air when the 2020 campaign began, the home stretch was smooth. Kohn and Weidner had little worry as to whether or not they made the 16-member field in each event as both captured sectional titles at last week’s Div. 2 Whitewater sectional.
Entering as the No. 1 seed, Kohn won the 100-yard butterfly in a personal-record time of 1 minute, 5.13 seconds. Weidner followed suit two events later, improving upon her No. 2 seed time in the 500 freestyle by trimming off nearly 12 seconds to win with a personal-best mark of 5:42.81 in just her fourth time competing in the event this fall.
After watching former teammate Brooklyn Miller, now swimming at NCAA Div. III Carthage College, wait out the results each of the last three seasons, Kohn said it was a relief to know the pair punched their tickets immediately.
“I would describe it as magical; touching that wall, looking up at the board and seeing you’re the first one there, it’s very different,” she said. “I feel like it lifted off some anxiety.”
“For these two to have earned sectional championships, it feels like this great gift to our team; that their hard work paid off,” Tollefson added.
Finding ordinary in unfavorable conditions
As different as the automatic qualification was, it was just another notch in the belt of a strange season. Without a conference schedule and much of the postseason in doubt, 2020 was unlike any previous season for Tollefson, now in her sixth year leading the Warriors.
The veteran coach knew the team couldn't let all the change dictate their focus. Tollefson, assistant coach Christine Pariso and the entire Warriors team, even in the face of doubt, continued to stay fixed on sectionals.
“We really had to proceed as if sectionals was going to happen, and hope we would get to state. For most things, everything proceeded as usual as far as training went; obviously there were all the different safety precautions, but everything we were doing in the water was the same,” Tollefson said.
“We just had to keep our eyes on the prize and working towards that, no matter what doubts come into our mind, it’s just a matter of mindfulness, helping others and increasing positivity within our team,” Kohn said.
That positivity was necessary after a difficult performance at the Baraboo Invitational on Oct. 21. The Warriors finished fourth in the four-team “mini-conference” meet hosted by the Thunderbirds. Portage was one of two schools alongside River Valley/Richland Center to not taper out for the meet, and it showed.
While the slower times were tough to swallow, Weidner knows how impactful the meet was in hindsight.
“That mini-conference brought us down for a couple days, but once we realized sectionals was really happening, it was probably best that we weren’t tapered for that,” she said. “We weren’t wearing tech suits for that, and we wouldn’t have been able to swim as well as we could have if that mini-conference hadn’t been another meet in the books.”
Swim family holds strong
That unshakable attitude was central to the Warriors all season, alongside their usual swim family atmosphere. During her tenure as head coach, Tollefson has worked diligently to instill a sense of camaraderie and togetherness among the Warriors as the team’s participation numbers have diminished in recent seasons.
According to Tollefson, this year’s group truly exemplified that by spending countless time together out of the pool and “more time doing that than our other groups.” It carried over into practice.
The rigors of the regular season and the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic forced Tollefson to incorporate more rest and activities, including water polo one day, to bring down the team’s level of fatigue — both mentally and physically.
“I feel like the right call was made on that and we just had to trust instinct on it and say ‘I hope this works, but this is what we’re going to do because this looks like what they need in this moment in time,’” Tollefson said.
Both Kohn and Weidner agreed.
“We always try to keep it lighthearted, as well as pushing each other, so we always have games and we’re always making little jokes and comments to keep it going. It’s been very important to us,” Kohn said.
“We wouldn’t be where we are right now without our team," Weidner added. "They’ve been pushing us to the max, they’ve been our biggest encouragement throughout all of it, and to just be able to keep swimming together has really motivated us to try to finish this season out strong."
Like the good old days
At the heart of that has been the state-bound duo. Tollefson said the pair has embodied the ability to promote each other’s success. That’s just an extension from their childhood days as part of the Piranhas youth team.
According to Kohn, the pair would sprint against each other — both at meets and practices — in a tradition that has carried over into practices this season.
“Every time there’s hard sets, or even something that’s remotely hard, we’re at each other; we’re using each other to push ourselves, to go as fast as we can,” Weidner added. “And yeah, we have to remind ourselves that what’s easy doesn’t have to be won.”
The influence of one another hasn’t been the only thing helping drive the pair to the big dance. Weidner and Kohn were alongside Miller each of the last two seasons — three for Kohn — as the current Lady Reds swimmer became the first three-time state qualifier in Portage history.
Like this season with the rest of the Warriors, Weidner and Kohn worked alongside Miller leading up to the state meet despite their campaigns coming to a close. Tollefson knows how much trying to keep alive the Warriors' current “winning tradition” enhanced the drive in both girls.
“Natalie and Rubie swam beside her, they know what hard work looks like, and they know what hard work feels like,” she said. “They took advantage of every single opportunity that was put down before them, and that’s what Brooklyn did.”
Their final opportunity will come Friday night as they look to improve upon their respective No. 16 seeds. Regardless of whether or not a big time drop leads to a spot on the podium, both girls are relishing their final chance to swim together, and build on Portage’s newfound swimming success as the Warriors are back at state for the sixth time in eight seasons.
“The best part about this is going to be able to finish out the year strong. This isn’t my last year of swimming, but I’m very glad I get to finish out this last week with the seniors we have this year,” Weidner said.
“I think the best part is just me being able to give my all in this last race — my favorite race — and to be able to get my last final time within my high school career," Kohn added. "It’s a really strong way to end it all."
