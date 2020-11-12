PREP GIRLS SWIMMING: Portage's Weidner, Kohn ride bond, friendly rivalry to state

That unshakable attitude was central to the Warriors all season, alongside their usual swim family atmosphere. During her tenure as head coach, Tollefson has worked diligently to instill a sense of camaraderie and togetherness among the Warriors as the team’s participation numbers have diminished in recent seasons.

According to Tollefson, this year’s group truly exemplified that by spending countless time together out of the pool and “more time doing that than our other groups.” It carried over into practice.

The rigors of the regular season and the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic forced Tollefson to incorporate more rest and activities, including water polo one day, to bring down the team’s level of fatigue — both mentally and physically.

“I feel like the right call was made on that and we just had to trust instinct on it and say ‘I hope this works, but this is what we’re going to do because this looks like what they need in this moment in time,’” Tollefson said.

Both Kohn and Weidner agreed.

“We always try to keep it lighthearted, as well as pushing each other, so we always have games and we’re always making little jokes and comments to keep it going. It’s been very important to us,” Kohn said.