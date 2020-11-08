PREP GIRLS SWIMMING: Portage's Weidner, Kohn win sectional titles for first-ever state berths

Kohn turned things on after the first 50 with a strong turn off the second wall, and after heading into the home stretch in third, turned things up another notch. Kohn surged ahead with 12.5 yards to go and held on for the win.

“It was great and that’s how she swims the race, so when she swam in the 200 medley relay earlier, there were a couple girls that were against her in the 50 fly. Just watching it, I thought ‘Okay, she just needs to swim her own race here and once she gets to the 100, she just needs to focus on that,’” Tollefson said.

“They may be faster in the first 50, but I don’t think they’ll get her on the second, and that’s what happened. She just swam a smart race and her fly looked beautiful.”

Kohn wasn’t alone in making a big cut as Weidner followed suit in the 500. After entering seeded second with a 5:54.70, Weidner eviscerated her previous mark, dropping nearly 12 seconds with a winning time of 5:42.81.

The 500 had been a new event for Weidner as the season progressed, but Tollefson said the junior has truly bought in. It showed Saturday as she inched away from the pack at the 200 mark before creating a body length lead at the 400 and hammered home the final 50 yards.