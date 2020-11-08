PREP GIRLS SWIMMING: Portage's Weidner, Kohn win sectional titles for first-ever state berths

WHITEWATER — The Portage girls swim team has become a regular fixture at the WIAA Division 2 state meet over recent years, qualifying an individual for the big dance in five of the previous seven years, including each of the last three.
The Warriors continued that streak and made some history on Saturday as senior Rubie-Ann Kohn and junior Natalie Weidner each claimed individual titles at the Div. 2 Whitewater sectional to advance to Friday’s Div. 2 state meet at Waukesha South High School. Kohn won the 100-yard butterfly while Weidner took the 500 freestyle to become the first-ever pair of Portage state qualifiers in a record-setting day for the program.
“It was incredible. It was the best case scenario for us, and we just wanted the girls to feel like it could be done. To have it happen was just an amazing day for everyone,” Portage coach Tammy Tollefson said.
The Warriors totaled nine top-10 finishes on the day, including six podium trips, and finished seventh overall as a team with 161 points, just eight shy of sixth-place Black River Falls/Blair-Taylor. Elkhorn claimed the team title with 385 points, well out of reach of the runner-up host Whippets (282).
In the thinned out field, Kohn entered Saturday with the top seed time in the 100 butterfly with a mark of 1 minute, 7.83 seconds. The senior easily washed out that mark Saturday as she fended off Black River Falls/Blair-Taylor’s Jenna Beam with a winning time of 1:05.13.
Kohn turned things on after the first 50 with a strong turn off the second wall, and after heading into the home stretch in third, turned things up another notch. Kohn surged ahead with 12.5 yards to go and held on for the win.
“It was great and that’s how she swims the race, so when she swam in the 200 medley relay earlier, there were a couple girls that were against her in the 50 fly. Just watching it, I thought ‘Okay, she just needs to swim her own race here and once she gets to the 100, she just needs to focus on that,’” Tollefson said.
“They may be faster in the first 50, but I don’t think they’ll get her on the second, and that’s what happened. She just swam a smart race and her fly looked beautiful.”
Kohn wasn’t alone in making a big cut as Weidner followed suit in the 500. After entering seeded second with a 5:54.70, Weidner eviscerated her previous mark, dropping nearly 12 seconds with a winning time of 5:42.81.
The 500 had been a new event for Weidner as the season progressed, but Tollefson said the junior has truly bought in. It showed Saturday as she inched away from the pack at the 200 mark before creating a body length lead at the 400 and hammered home the final 50 yards.
“The first half of the 500 we just let her swim it, and she was doing a good job with her pacing. Then we started shaking her to see what she could do and she rose to the occasion,” Tollefson said.
“They always start out very strong and I just felt confident she would be able to stay in it. She had that strong start, and the top-three girls, of course, were going to be looking to see what the others were doing because that would be the race. She was just really solid in it and dropped appropriately at the end to secure it.”
Along with her victory in the 500, Wiedner added a third-place finish in the 200 individual medley with another personal-record time of 2:28.94, breaking her seed time by just over six seconds. Kohn narrowly missed the podium out on a second podium finish in the 100 backstroke as she took seventh with another PR of 1:14:54.
Kohn was narrowly edged out by Portage freshman Addison Fahey (1:13.15), who reached the podium in her sectional debut. Fahey added a 10th-place finish in the 500 freestyle (6:27.35), while freshman Maggie Gladem also finished in the top-10 in her first-ever sectional meet, taking ninth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:06.33.
Tollefson was impressed by the duo in their first sectional trips, especially Gladem, but knows the pair is still coming along.
“Addison was pushing herself harder as well and she’s one too where we have to say ‘You can’t be holding back; you have to be brave enough to risk having an ugly swim or ugly back half of a swim to learn to push yourself,’” Tollefson said.
Coupled with the top-10 finishes, senior Madi Routson (:31.91) and junior Paige Edwards (:32.01) finished 20th and 21st in the 50 freestyle, while junior Trinity Muente (:33.97) and freshman Lili Jones (:34.48) were 27th and 28th, respectively. On the relay side, the team of Kohn, Gladem, Fahey and Weidner led the way with a third-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:13.46.
With sectionals now in the rear view mirror, the Warriors will now set their sights on the state meet. Given the unique nature of this season, that’s always been the light at the end of the tunnel for Tollefson, and it’s all the more sweet that Kohn and Weidner will get to end there after such an uncertain season.
“They were really feeling how special it was. It’s been such an unusual year and I told them at the start we’re going to go through this season as if there will be a sectional, and as if there will be a state (meet),” she said.
“They bought into it; it was hard at times, but we kept our eye on the prize and ended up with two sectional champions that are going to state. We couldn’t be more thrilled.”
