After going winless in its season-opening Lodi quad, the Portage girls tennis team got into the win column for the first time Wednesday.
The Warriors went 1-2, earning a 4-3 dual team win over Ripon at the Oregon quad at Oregon High School.
Portage (1-5) rode its singles players past the Tigers in its final dual of the day, sweeping all four flights to edge out the win. Leading the way for the Warriors was Kylie Owens, as the junior didn’t drop a set against Ripon’s Emma Mott at the No. 4 flight for a 6-0, 6-0 win in straight sets.
Junior Makenna Bisch also made easy work of Elizabeth Grewal at No. 3 singles with a 6-1, 6-1 win while sophomore Riley Wood took care of Halle Hadel, 6-4, 6-0, at No. 2 singles.
In No. 1 singles, Portage junior Britta McKinnon fended off Ripon’s Lexi Tebon in straight sets as well, but not without some drama. McKinnon narrowly edged out Tebon in the opening set, 7-5, before picking up steam for a 6-2 win in the second set.
On the doubles side, the No. 3 team of sophomores Molly Voigt and Ruby Atkinson had the closest match of the day, falling to Ripon’s Danica Anderson and Grace Kouba, 6-2, 6-4.
It was a difficult start to the day for Portage as it was swept 7-0 by the host Panthers; however, the Warriors came close to notching wins in two individual matches.
In No. 1 singles, McKinnon roared back after dropping the opening set to Oregon’s Jordana Burkeland, 6-0, to take the second set 6-1. In the tiebreaker, though, McKinnon faded and lost 10-3. Along with McKinnon, the No. 3 team of Voigt and sophomore Allison Kallungi went to three sets against Oregon’s Carleigh Roberts and Emma Yeakley.
The Warriors duo won the opening set 6-4 before dropping the second 6-3 to force a tiebreaker. The two teams traded blows but eventually Roberts and Yeakley won 15-13 to take the match.
After getting swept by the Panthers, the Warriors found some success against McFarland, falling to the Spartans, 6-1. Earning the lone win for Portage was the No. 2 doubles team of senior Katelyn Gulrud and sophomore Izzy Krueger.
The Warriors duo edged out a 6-4 win in the first set before cruising home in the second, 6-1, over Sadie Bartzen and Sarah Kopp. On the singles side, Owens had the best performance, falling 6-4, 6-2 to Laura Maudlin.
Portage returns to action Friday with the two-day La Crosse Invite.
PORTAGE 4, RIPPON 3
SINGLES: No. 1 — McKinnon, P, def. Tebon, R, 7-5, 6-2; No. 2 — Wood, P, def. Hadel, 6-4, 6-0; No. 3 — Bisch, P, def. Grewal, 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 — Owens, P, def. Mott, 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES: No. 1 — Lewis/Neper, Rip, def. Tamboli/Gulrud, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 — Nuennfeldt/Cody, Rip, def. Krueger/Kallungi, 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 — Anderson/Kouba, Rip, def. Voigt/Atkinson, 6-2, 6-4.
OREGON 7, PORTAGE 0
SINGLES: No. 1 — Burkeland def. McKinnon, 6-0, 1-6 (3); No. 2 — Donovan def. Wood, 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 — Koopman def. Owens, 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 — Sommers def. Atkinson, 6-1, 6-0.
DOUBLES: No. 1 — Gragg/Schulz def. Tamboli/Bisch, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 — Streiff/Schaefer def. Gulrud/Krueger, 6-3, 6-4; No. 3 — Roberts/Yeakley def. Voigt/Kallungi, 4-6, 6-3 (13).
MCFARLAND 6, PORTAGE 1
SINGLES: No. 1 — Butcher, McF, def. McKinnon, 6-1, 6-3; No. 2 — Olson, McF, def. Wood, 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 — Maudlin, McF, def. Owens, 6-4, 6-2; No. 4 — Mazzara, McF, def. Atkinson, 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES: No. 1 — Henes/Corcoran, McF, def. Tamboli/Bisch, 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 — Gulrud/Krueger, P, def. Bartzen/Kopp, 6-4, 6-1; No. 3 — Pournik/Sheilds, McF, def. Kallungi/Voigt, 6-1, 6-1.
