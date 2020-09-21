PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Super tiebreaker losses sink Portage in 5-2 defeat against Tomah

“I think going into Baraboo tomorrow, it will be a great advantage for us,” Pulliam said of Arocena Blanco’s victory. “And then with Kylie, it’s her second win of the season, so I think that will be good for her.”

Arocena Blanco and Owens were not alone in going the distance. Portage junior Riley Wood went to super tiebreaker at No. 3 singles, as well as the Warriors’ No. 1 and No. 2 doubles teams.

Wood, who was unable to play last week, showed little rust in taking the opening set over Tomah junior Sabin Steinhoff, 6-2. She couldn’t keep the momentum rolling, however, dropping the second set, 2-6, before falling in the super tiebreaker, 10-6.

“She clearly had a strong first set, but couldn’t walk away with a win for the entire match. Still, it’s good (for her) to get back in the groove of things,” Pulliam said.

Portage’s top team of senior Makenna Bisch and junior Izzy Kruger, and the Warriors No. 2 doubles duo of junior Allison Kallungi and freshman Hannah Kallungi got off to rough starts, dropping their opening sets, 6-2 and 6-0.