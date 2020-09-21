PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Super tiebreaker losses sink Portage in 5-2 defeat against Tomah

Sometimes in tennis, a lucky bounce can seal a crucial point in a match.
The Portage girls tennis team had a few too many balls bounce against them Monday night as it suffered a 5-2 dual meet loss to Tomah at Wayne Bartels Middle School. The host Warriors took the Timberwolves to a super tiebreaker in five of the seven matches, but were only able to secure a pair of wins in a spirited competition between former South Central Conference foes.
“I’m very happy with their performance. There are a couple things we can definitely improve upon, but obviously it shows how comparable the opponents are when you have five matches go to super tiebreaker,” Portage coach Sarah Pulliam said.
“I think it shows some of the work we’ve been doing, so I’m happy with that.”
Leading the way for the Warriors (0-5) was the duo of senior foreign exchange student Ane Arocena Blanco and senior Kylie Owens. Arocena Blanco, from Spain, earned her second straight win at No. 2 singles while Owens also picked up her second victory on the year at No. 4 singles.
The Warriors’ twosome had nearly identical matches, as both girls dropped their first sets, 1-6, before rallying with 6-3 wins in the second set. Arocena Blanco finished things off in super tiebreaker, besting Tomah sophomore Olivia Czarnecki, 10-5, while Owens topped junior Macy Arch, 10-6.
“I think going into Baraboo tomorrow, it will be a great advantage for us,” Pulliam said of Arocena Blanco’s victory. “And then with Kylie, it’s her second win of the season, so I think that will be good for her.”
Arocena Blanco and Owens were not alone in going the distance. Portage junior Riley Wood went to super tiebreaker at No. 3 singles, as well as the Warriors’ No. 1 and No. 2 doubles teams.
Wood, who was unable to play last week, showed little rust in taking the opening set over Tomah junior Sabin Steinhoff, 6-2. She couldn’t keep the momentum rolling, however, dropping the second set, 2-6, before falling in the super tiebreaker, 10-6.
“She clearly had a strong first set, but couldn’t walk away with a win for the entire match. Still, it’s good (for her) to get back in the groove of things,” Pulliam said.
Portage’s top team of senior Makenna Bisch and junior Izzy Kruger, and the Warriors No. 2 doubles duo of junior Allison Kallungi and freshman Hannah Kallungi got off to rough starts, dropping their opening sets, 6-2 and 6-0.
The groups persevered, as Bisch and Krueger held on for a 4-6 win in the second set, while the Kallungi sisters outlasted the Tomah team of Kendra Lene and Sydney Schroeder in a tiebreaker, 6-7 (7). The rallies eventually went for naught as the Timberwolves teams shut the door on the comeback bids with 10-8 and 10-7 victories.
“With Makenna and Izzy, we noticed on Friday, with more work with them, they’re becoming a really good team together,” Pulliam said. “Allison and Hannah were kind of a throw in with the loss of Molly Voigt, but for them, who haven’t played together to bounce back and take it to a third set after a 6-0 loss (in the first set), I was very proud of that.”
Along with the five super tiebreaker matches, Portage senior Britta McKinnon fell in straight sets at No. 1 singles to Tomah junior Cadence Thomson, 6-4, 6-1, and the Portage No. 3 doubles team of juniors Ruby Atkinson and Lauren Hein also fell in straight sets.
Despite coming up on the short end of the stick, Pulliam was pleased with the Warriors’ resilience despite losing six of the first seven sets. She’s also been impressed with the group’s positive attitude and is hoping they can roll that over into Tuesday’s dual meet with rival Baraboo.
“With these five super tiebreakers, we have some good momentum going into Baraboo, who should be a very even opponent for us,” she said.
SINGLES: No. 1 — Cadence Thomson, T, def. Britta McKinnon, 6-4, 6-1. No. 2 — Ane Arocena Blanco, P, def. Olivia Czarnecki, 1-6, 6-3, 10-5. No. 3 — Sabin Steinhoff, T, def. Riley Wood, 6-2, 2-6, 10-6. No. 4 — Kylie Owens, P, def. Macy Arch, 1-6, 6-3, 10-6.
DOUBLES: No. 1 — Jenna Hausman/Dierdre Martin, T, def. Makenna Bisch/Izzy Krueger, 6-2, 4-6, 10-8. No. 2 — Kendra Lene/Sydney Schroeder, T, def. Allison Kallungi/Hannah Kallungi, 6-0, 6-7 (7), 10-7. No. 3 — Makenzie Kohn/Moriah Murray, T, def. Ruby Atkinson/Lauren Hein, 6-3, 6-0.
