The Portage prep volleyball team continued to put together its best stretch of the season Saturday, going 1-2 at a home quadrangular.
The Warriors sandwiched straight-set losses to Madison Memorial and Reedsburg with a three-set win over Lodi to improve their overall record on the season to 6-19.
“They looked really good yesterday,” Portage coach Kristin Maass said Sunday. “Overall, it was very encouraging and they played really well.”
Opening against Madison Memorial, Portage went toe to toe with the Spartans the entire opening set. Madison Memorial, which went 3-0 in the round-robin tournament, ultimately came out on top, taking the first set 25-23. After coming so close, the Warriors failed to get back up for the second set, falling 25-9.
Portage seniors Katelyn Belleau and juniors Genna Garrigan and Emma Kreuziger each had two kills, while senior Abby Leeland had five assists. Senior Gabrielle Garrigan had six digs and Leeland and senior McKena Yelk each had an ace.
In its second match against Lodi, Portage again traded punches in the opening set but finished on the short end, falling 25-23 to the Blue Devils. Rather than fold, the Warriors rose up in the second set, clipping Lodi, 25-22, to force a decisive third set.
Portage kept its momentum and took the third set 15-6. Yelk had a team-high nine kills and four aces, while Gabrielle Garrigan added seven kills and four blocks. Genna Garrigan added eight digs and Leeland notched 13 assists.
“I complimented the girls on their fight to come back and not just giving up when the chips were down,” Maass said. “They did a really nice job with that yesterday. They just kept fighting really hard.”
Looking to finish in second place on the day, the Warriors were turned back in another hard-fought loss to Reedsburg. For the third consecutive match, Portage battled all the way to the end of the opening set but fell again, 25-23. The Beavers built a 23-16 lead before a point by Yelk got the Warriors the serve back. From there, Portage scored six straight points to tie things at 23 but couldn’t get over the hump.
Needing a win to stay alive, the Warriors fell short again against the Beavers as Reedsburg finished things off, 25-17. Yelk had five kills and a pair of aces, while Gabrielle Garrigan had nine digs and four kills, and Leeland and Belleau each had seven assists.
While they dropped each of their first sets, Maass lauded the group’s fight from the jump and also knows that the group is starting to peak at the right time.
“I’m thinking it’s an important time for us to playing what could be some of our best volleyball,” she said. “I think the girls are really starting to learn how to work as a team, compete hard and not give up in areas they could or have in the past. I think it’s really important it’s at this time of the season.”
Portage returns to action Thursday when it hosts Mt. Horeb for its annual Pink Out game and will be signing posters afterward.
Goldthorpe leads Warriors girls in Reedsburg
Sophomore Macy Goldthorpe continued to shine for the Portage girls cross country team Saturday, finishing eighth in the large-school division to lead the Warriors at the Reedsburg Invitational at the Hartje Outdoor Learning Center.
Portage finished sixth out of seven teams with 113 points, just eight behind the host Beavers, while Evansville (64) claimed the girls team title. Goldthorpe finished 14th overall among 92 total runners, posting a time of 21 minutes, 58.3 seconds on the 5,000-meter course.
Three other Warriors finished inside the top 30. Junior Aubrey Reitmann took 20th with a time of 22:52.8, while freshman Greta Shortreed (22:59.5) and junior Abby Shaver (23:10.5) took 23rd and 29th.
Junior Callie Krueger rounded out the Warriors’ top five, finishing 33rd with a time of 23:47.4.
On the boys side, the Warriors had just one finisher in the top 30 as they finished seventh with 181 points. Sauk Prairie captured the boys team title with 36 points, placing all five scorers inside the top 15.
Leading the Portage competitors was sophomore Jeremy Saloun, who took 29th with a time of 18:48.2. Junior Levi Wood was close behind, running a time of 18:51.6 to finish 31st.
Sophomore Jacob Goldthorpe (19:28.2) and freshman Jaden Cole (19:46.5) finished 37th and 39th, while freshman Joe Shaver rounded out the varsity finishers with a 20:46.1 to take 45th.
The Warriors return to action on Tuesday when they host the Portage Invitational.
PORTAGE QUADRANGULAR</&hspag4>
Final standings: Madison Memorial 3-0, Reedsburg 2-1, Portage 1-2, Lodi 0-3.
MADISON MEMORIAL 2, PORTAGE 0</&hspag4>
Madison Memorial 25 25
Portage 23 9
PORTAGE (leaders): Kills — Genna Garrigan, Katelyn Belleau, Emma Kreuziger 2. Digs — Gabrielle Garrigan 6. Aces — Abby Leeland, McKena Yelk 1. Assists — Abby Leeland 5.
PORTAGE 2, LODI 1</&hspag4>
Portage 23 25 15
Lodi 25 22 6
PORTAGE (leaders): Kills — Yelk 9. Blocks — Belleau, Gab. Garrigan 1. Digs — Gen. Garrigan 8. Aces — Yelk 4. Assists — Leeland 13.
REEDSBURG 2, PORTAGE 0</&hspag4>
Reedsburg 25 25
Portage 23 17
PORTAGE (leaders): Kills — Yelk 5. Blocks — Kreuziger 2. Digs — Gen. Garrigan, Gab. Garrigan 9. Aces — Yelk 2. Assists — Leeland, Belleau 7.
REEDSBURG INVITATIONAL</&hspag4>
LARGE SCHOOLS
BOYS
Team scores: Sauk Prairie 36; Madison East 49; Evansville 79; Baraboo 91; Tomah 105; Reedsburg 162; Portage 181.
Top 10 individuals — 1, Siltman, Evan, 16:44; 2, Haas, SP, 17:08; 3, Desroches, SP, 17:23; 4, Exo, Bar, 17:25; 5, Hanson, ME, 17:28; 6, C. Oser, ME, 17:28; 7, Lenning, Tomah, 17:32; 8, Wankerl, SP, 17:33; 9, Loetscher, ME, 17:35; 10, Boerger, SP, 17:40.
Portage: 29, Jeremy Saloun 18:48; 31, Levi Wood 18:52; 37, Jacob Goldthorpe 19:28; 39, Jaden Cole 19:47; 45, Joe Shaver 20:46; 46, Alex Rietmann, 20:57; 48, Emerson Pease, 21:07.
GIRLS
Team scores: Evansville 64; Baraboo 71; Madison East 94; Sauk Prairie 95; Reedsburg 105; Portage 113; Tomah 116.
Top 10 individuals — 1, Weyh, Bar, 20:55; 2, Wilcox-Borg, Tomah, 20:56; 3, McBride, Reed, 21:19; 4, Marquardt, SP, 21:38; 5, Jurt, SP, 21:39; 6, Hazard, Evan, 21:51; 7, Krayer, Bar, 21:58; 8, Goldthorpe, Por, 21:58; 9, Gasser, Reed, 21:59; 10, Reiner, ME, 22:00.
Portage: 8, Macy Goldthorpe 21:58; 20, Aubrey Reitmann 22:53; 23, Greta 23:00; 29, Abby Shaver 23:11; 33, Callie Krueger 23:47; 38, Jamie Shaver, 24:17; 43, Tristan Babcock, 24:40. At Hartje Center, Reedsburg, 5,000 meters.
