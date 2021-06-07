 Skip to main content
PREP SOFTBALL: Portage starts fast, draws 12 walks to beat Reedsburg
PREP ROUNDUP

PREP SOFTBALL: Portage starts fast, draws 12 walks to beat Reedsburg

The Portage High School softball team used a six-run first inning to claim an 8-5 home win over Reedsburg on Monday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Alayna Haugh singlehandedly gave Reedsburg (4-14) a brief lead. The outfielder singled up the middle, stole second and third base, and scored on a wild pitch to give the Beavers a 1-0 lead after the top of the first inning.

Portage (8-13) answered by scoring six two-out runs in the bottom of the first. Paige Edwards hit an RBI single in the inning, while Maddy DeMarte hit an RBI double and the Warriors also drew seven walks.

The lead held up the rest of the way, although Reedsburg nearly closed the gap with two runs in the third and one in the fourth to pull within 6-4. Portage answered in the fifth, adding a pair of insurance runs in an inning that started with consecutive walks to Anna Tamboli, Madelyn Johnson and DeMarte. Payton Woodhouse hit a sacrifice fly before Loomis' RBI single gave the Warriors an 8-4 lead.

Reedsburg scored a run in the top of the seventh, but stranded two runners on base. Edwards allowed three runs in 2 1/3 innings for Portage, while Sydni Kratz had seven strikeouts and allowed two hits and two runs, including one earned, in 4 2/3 innings.

Reedsburg outhit Portage, 6-5, but the Warriors drew 12 walks. Reedsburg's Melissa Dietz went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Ruby Olson went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI.

The Warriors evened the season series after suffering a 13-11 loss at Reedsburg on April 27.

Portage is seeded fourth in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs and will host No. 5 Sauk Prairie on Monday in the regional semifinals. No. 6 Reedsburg will visit No. 3 Wisconsin Dells on Monday.

