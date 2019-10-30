Eventhough he’s originally from Schaumburg, Illinois, Ed Carlson has called Portage his home for the last 22 years.
The social studies teacher will continue to call Portage his home for the foreseeable future after being named the next Portage athletic director at the Portage School Board meeting last August. Carlson is serving the 2019-20 school year as assistant athletic director under Tim Haak, who will retire at the end of the season after six years at the helm of the Warriors athletics department
“I really think that I’ve adopted myself into the community; I love Portage and I love Portage athletics,” Carlson said. “Ever since the first day I was hired here, I’ve been involved in athletics programs, not only as a coach, but as an athletics worker, a fan and anyone that’s been here for a while has seen me at quite a few events.”
“I think my experiences I’ve had throughout coaching and all of those others leadership opportunities I’ve had, has really prepared me for this opportunity and I’m just so excited about it. I love this community, I love this high school and I love Portage athletics.”
After receiving his undergraduate degree from UW-Whitewater in 1998, Carlson was hired by the Portage School District. Carlson admittedly didn’t enter school wanting to go into education, but rather started his time as a Warhawk with an eye for sports broadcasting.
That viewpoint changed thanks in part to his sister Mary and Carlson’s realization that “it could be a lot more than teaching.” His love for education took off from there, and ultimately led to Carlson student teaching at Jefferson High School. During the fall semester of his senior year is where Carlson got his first taste of dealing with athletics as Jefferson’s head JV boys soccer coach.
Making connections
Carlson will be the first to tell you that he didn’t know the first thing about soccer, but at the encouragement of his co-operating teacher, he dove into the game. While he learned the X’s and O’s, Carlson said that the bigger picture of coaching became clear.
“I think a lot of people focus on the X’s and O’s, and that’s a big part of it, but in order to be a successful coach, you have to be able to build relationships and understand your players,” he said. “That really taught me a lot and that’s what I had to focus on, because I didn’t have the expertise to offer those other things.”
It’s that ability to make and foster relationships that makes Carlson believe he’s the right man for the job, a skill that stood out to his predecessor.
“He knows a lot of community members and one of his true strengths is that he’s a person that builds relationships,” Haak said. “He’ll continue to do that and I think that’s very much a positive for him, all of those past relationships he’s built, and he’ll continue to foster them. Whether it’s athletes or community members, he has a very good base with that.”
Carlson continued to coach during his time at Jefferson as the Eagles’ head freshman baseball coach in the spring and quickly picked things up when he started in Portage as the Warriors’ head girls curling coach in 1998.
Carlson spent just two years at the helm, but it started a long coaching career that saw him rise through the ranks with the Warriors’ football and boys basketball programs, as well as the Portage boys and girls golf teams in which he has been the head coach since 2001 and 2007.
Maximizing his opportunities
On top of all of his coaching, Carlson has been a frequent fixture at sporting events as not only an announcer, but also as a game manager. Outside of his athletic management opportunities, he has also had a number of academic leadership positions as dean of students and substitute assistant principal.
Carlson believes that all of those experiences give him a sound sense of how to operate.
“You have to understand the lives of coaches and what they go through, the ups and downs, the hard work and what it takes to be successful,” he said. “It’s not just a one sport thing. I have a broad background, and in addition to that, I’ve attended and helped out a lot.”
“I think by having a lot of different backgrounds as a head coach and an assistant coach, I can provide a lot of mentorship in that area because I’ve been in a lot of situations they’ve been in and I think that’s important.”
Carlson has had plenty of help along the way. Throughout his coaching career Carlson said “there are just too many (coaches) to name,” that have inspired him.
Along with coaches, Carlson has had a very tenured predecessor in Haak, who has 40 years of teaching experience, as well as former principal Robin Kvalo, who gave Carlson numerous administrative opportunities after he obtained his administrative degree from Viterbo University last year.
“I’ve been fortunate to work with some great leaders here, some administrators that have empowered me into putting me into positions of leadership,” Carlson said. “I just had experiences both in the academic and athletic administration circles and it was great. I just have such a passion and I love students.”
While he doesn’t officially start as full-time athletic director until July 1, Carlson is getting a taste of what his future will be like under Haak. Carlson said that Haak “has a great understanding of what the heartbeat of a community is,” and is excited to continue to grow alongside him.
Haak admitted he sees a lot of himself in Carlson, namely the pair’s love for teaching, and said that the best piece of advice he can give his successor is to “just be who you are and do the best job you can.”
Carlson plans to do just that, on top of stressing strong communication skills, understanding the importance of being a close-knit coaching family within the athletic department and never rushing to quick judgments and decisions, with one constant being the same throughout.
“The most important thing that will always guide my decision is what’s best for kids; that’s No. 1 and trumps all other things,” Carlson said. “I think sometimes that gets lost and you always hear about all of the things that go on, and this and that, but what it comes down to is how we provide the best opportunities for our student athletes.”
