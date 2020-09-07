PREP SPORTS: Portage "higher-risk" sports officially kickoff 2020 fall season

The fate of fall sports was mostly up in the air for months thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
After “lower-risk” sports like girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and diving, and boys and girls cross country were allowed to begin practicing on Aug. 17, “higher-risk” sports officially joined the fray on Monday. Following a three-week delay, schools participating in football, girls and boys volleyball, and boys soccer this fall were given the green light to finally start practicing.
Among area schools to kick things off on Monday was Portage, as the Warriors football and volleyball teams kicked off their respective campaigns. The Portage football team is entering its second season under head coach Shane Haak.
The Warriors finished 2-7 overall in their first season under Haak, including 1-6 in Badger North Conference play. The Warriors will feature plenty of turnover this year after losing 15 seniors, including leading rusher and first team all-league pick Delnato Sheppard Jr., second team receiver Ryan Schultz, honorable mention linebackers Colton Brandsma and Matthew Miles, and starting quarterback Brett Walker.
The Portage volleyball team will also see some new faces after losing half of last year’s group that went 13-25 overall, including 0-7 in Badger North Conference play. The Warriors bid adieu to six seniors, including honorable mention all-league pick McKena Yelk, and fellow three-year varsity players Gabrielle Garrigan and Katelyn Belleau.
Aside from the football and volleyball teams, the Portage boys soccer team will hold its first practice on Tuesday. The United is facing a new adventure this season as Portage will play on its own as Poynette is not sponsoring “higher-risk” fall sports this fall.
Portage/Poynette went 6-11-2 last season, including 0-6-1 in Badger North play. The United will return all but one of its Portage players this season after losing Nelson Lu to graduation. Seniors Hunter Collins, a second team all-league pick last year, Ben LaBarge and Garrett Lynch lead a bevy of returnees.
The Warriors volleyball and boys soccer teams will open their seasons on Sept. 15 with respective trips to Reedsburg and Watertown, while the Portage football team will head to Reedsburg on Sept. 25.
