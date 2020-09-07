PREP SPORTS: Portage "higher-risk" sports officially kickoff 2020 fall season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The fate of fall sports was mostly up in the air for months thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After “lower-risk” sports like girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and diving, and boys and girls cross country were allowed to begin practicing on Aug. 17, “higher-risk” sports officially joined the fray on Monday. Following a three-week delay, schools participating in football, girls and boys volleyball, and boys soccer this fall were given the green light to finally start practicing.

Among area schools to kick things off on Monday was Portage, as the Warriors football and volleyball teams kicked off their respective campaigns. The Portage football team is entering its second season under head coach Shane Haak.

The Warriors finished 2-7 overall in their first season under Haak, including 1-6 in Badger North Conference play. The Warriors will feature plenty of turnover this year after losing 15 seniors, including leading rusher and first team all-league pick Delnato Sheppard Jr., second team receiver Ryan Schultz, honorable mention linebackers Colton Brandsma and Matthew Miles, and starting quarterback Brett Walker.