PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Portage boys win handily, Poynette girls edge out victory at Pauquette Invite

POYNETTE — Success hasn’t been hard to come by this season for the Portage boys track and field team.
The Warriors motored to victory in both of their home meets to open the season, including a quadrangular win over rivals Baraboo, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie on May 4. The hits kept coming on Thursday as Portage hit the road and rolled to a third-straight win at the Pauquette Invite at Poynette High School.
The Warriors racked 172 points, easily surpassing the runner-up Pumas (105) in the team race as the only two teams to break the century mark. The girls team race as a bit tighter, as again Portage and Poynette claimed the top-two spots.
However, it was the Pumas that seized the girls team title, scoring 109 points to narrowly tip the Warriors (106) and prevent a Portage sweep. The Westfield/Montello girls finished fourth with 66.5 points while the Pioneers boys took sixth (35), and both Rio teams each finished in seventh (56.5 girls, 18 boys) in a tune up ahead of their highly anticipated and long awaited home invite on Friday.
Speed was again the name of the game for the Warriors as Portage won both sprint relays and Jaden Kikkert swept both the 100- and 200-meter dashes. The junior narrowly topped teammate Greg Hammer to win the 100 in 11.91 seconds, and later top Prairie du Chien’s Kurt Wall by six-tenths of a second to win the 200 in 24.48 seconds.
Kikkert also played a hand in the Warriors’ relay success, teaming with Spencer Andrews, Hammer and Ian Karpelenia to win the 800 relay in 1:36.58. The team of Andrews, Hunter Francis, Kaden Chapman and Karpelenia also won the 400 relay with a top time of 48.02 seconds.
The Warriors’ distance relays also flexed their muscles, sweeping both the 1,600 and 3,200 relays ahead of the Pumas, who also finished second in the 400 and 800 relays, while Brandon Simons won the 300 hurdles in 47.06 seconds. Portage didn’t have a bad day in the field either as Garrett Lynch and Riley Hibner took home individual wins in the high jump and pole vault, respectively.
Lynch rolled over the competition in the high jump as he was the lone competitor to clear 5-feet, 4-inches, ultimately finishing his night with a top mark of 5-8. Hibner also stole the show as the only vaulter to clear 10-6, ending his night at 11-3.
Lynch (17-9½) and Hunter Francis (17-7) took second and third in the long jump, while Simons (37-5) and Francis (36-4¼) took second and third in the triple jump.
Senior Brandon Rowe tallied the lone win for the Rio boys as he won the triple jump with a top mark of 38-10. While their relays fell short the Pumas’ distance crew picked up a win in the 3,200 as Tucker Johnson motored to a winning time of 11:00.14.
Johnson, who finished second in the 1,600 behind New Lisbon’s Owen Jones, topped teammate Austin Kruger (11:23.81) in the two-mile, with the latter adding a third-place finish in the 1,600. Rounding out the area winners was Westfield/Montello’s Darren Leibsle as the Pioneers senior won the shot put with a top mark of 39-8.
Poynette’s Reggie Buss finished second behind Leibsle with a throw of 39-½, while Portage’s Jedidiah Hoege took third in the discus (108-2). Portage’s Emmett Brockley took third in the 200 (:25.36) and second in the 400 (:56.76), while Jeremy Saloun was third in the two-mile (11:30.25).
Poynette added top-three finishes from Trent Sickenberger (second in the 800 in 2:15.15), Jimmy Heath (third in the 100 in :12.17) and Tyler Milewski (third in the 400 in :58.10).
Helping lead the way for the Pumas girls’ victory was the duo of Katelyn Chadwick and Megan Reddeman as the senior duo continued their rocksteady start a combined five individual wins. After her fifth-place finish at the WIAA Div. 2 state cross country meet last fall, Chadwick continued to prove why she’s one of the best distance runners in the state, sweeping the 1,600 and 3,200 in dominant fashion.
She started her afternoon by nearly beating the competition by a minute in the 1,600 with a time of 5:22.11. Chadwick’s two-mile run was even more impressive as she crossed the finish line in 11:46.23, over two minutes ahead of Portage’s Macy Goldthorpe, who also finished second in the mile.
Reddeman flexed her muscles on the track and in the field, winning the 300 hurdles, as well as the high jump and pole vault. Like her two-win counterpart, Reddeman took gold in the 300 hurdles with ease, winning in nearly six seconds by a time of 53.57, after taking seconds in the 100 hurdles (:18.86).
That dominance continued as she won the high jump by six inches, topping out at 5 feet, before winning the pole vault by a foot-and-a-half with a top clearance of 9-6. Along with the top duo, the Pumas added a win by Jessica Bruchs in the 400, with the senior hitting the finish line in 1:07.01.
While the Pumas found plenty of individual success, the Portage girls sprint relays kept things in cruise control as the team of Genna Garrigan, Emma Kreuziger, Makenna Bisch and Stella Brees won both the 400 and 800 relays. The Warriors speedy quartet took first in the 400 with a time of 54.03 seconds after winning by over six seconds in the 800 relay (1:53.01).
Bisch picked up the Warriors lone individual event win as she took first in the triple jump with a top mark of 32 feet. Rounding out the area individual event winners were Rio’s Riley Landsverk and Westfield/Montello’s Sidney Hoffa.
Landsverk eclipsed the Pioneers’ Katie Alcorta down the home stretch to win the 800 in 2:48.55, while Hoffa edged out Rio’s Sarah Hagenow to win the long jump with a top distance of 15-5. Hoffa added a runner-up finish in the 100 (:14.10), while Rio’s Adeline Hutzler (:28.83) and Garrigan (:29.13) took second and third in the 200.
Portage’s Emily Preuss added second-place finishes in both the shot put (31-9) and discus (100-1) behind New Lisbon’s Amelia Retzlaff, while Bruchs took third in the triple jump (30-9) and long jump (14-11).
Westfield/Montello’s Salina Warren (second in the high jump at 4-6) and Kayla Tassler (third in the 400 in 1:12.24), Poynette’s Felicia Ritzke (third in the 800 in 2:57.64), Portage’s Greta Shortreed (third in the 3,200 in 14:01.25) and Rio’s Courtney Quist (second in the pole vault at 8-0) rounded out the area girls’ top-three individuals.
The Vikings added runner-up finishes in both the 1,600 and 3,200 relays, while the Pioneers were second in the 400 and third in both the 800 and 3,200 relays.
PAUQUETTE INVITATIONAL
BOYS
Team scores: Portage 172, Poynette 105, New Lisbon 85, Markesan 82, Prairie du Chien 57, Westfield/Montello 35, Rio 18.
100 meters: 1, Kikkert, Por, :11.91; 2, Hammer, Por, :12.07; 3, Heath, Poy, :12.17. 200: 1, Kikkert, :24.48; 3, Brockley, Por, :25.36. 400: 1, Hanneman, Mar, :55.69; 2, Brockley, Por, :56.76; 3, Milewski, Poy, :58.10. 800: 1, Jones, NL, 2:06.41; 2, Sickenberger, Poy, 2:15.15; 3, Fimreite, Por, 2:15.65. 1,600: 1, Jones, NL, 4:44.47; 2, Johnson, Poy, 4:56.06; 3, Kruger, Poy, 5:03.52. 3,200: 1, Johnson, Poy, 11:00.14; 2, Kruger, Poy, 11:23.81; 3, Saloun, Por, 11:30.25.
110 hurdles: 1, Brooks, Mar, :18.47; 2, Simons, Por, :18.90. 300 hurdles: 1, Simons, Por, :47.06. 400 relay: 1, Portage (Andrews, Francis, Chapman, Karpelena), :48.02; 2, Poynette (Pinheiro, Chadwick, O’Dey, Heath), :48.41. 800 relay: 1, Portage (Kikkert, Andrews, Hammer, Karpelenia), 1:36.58; 2, Poynette (Pinheiro, Chadwick, Mueller, Heath), 1:39.30). 1,600 relay: 1, Portage (Brockley, Hammer, Hibner, Chapman), 3:46.59; 2, Poynette (Sickenberger, Milewski, T. Chadwick, B. Chadwick), 3:48.22. 3,200 relay: 1, Portage (Fimreite, Saloun, Goldthorpe, Zajicek), 9:21.01; 2, Poynette (T. Chadwick, Stewart, Bartz, Sickenberger), 9:26.98.
High jump: 1, Lynch, Por, 5-8. Pole vault: 1, Hibner, P, 11-3. Long jump: 1, Van Abel, Mar, 18-5; 2, Lynch, Por, 17-9½; 3, Francis, Por, 17-7. Triple jump: 1, Rowe, Rio, 38-10; 2, Simons, Por, 37-5; 3, Francis, Por, 36-4¼. Shot put: 1, Leibsle, WM, 39-8; 2, Buss, Poy, 39-0½. Discus: 1, Wall, PdC, 118-6; 3, Hoege, Por, 108-2.
GIRLS
Team scores: Poynette 109, Portage 106, Prairie du Chien 99, Westfield/Montello 66.5; Markesan 59; New Lisbon 57; RIo 56.5.
100 meters: 1, Fisher, PdC, :13.90. 200: 1, Hart, NL, :28.45; 3, Garrigan, Poy, :29.13. 400: 1, Bruchs, Poy, 1:07.01. 800: 1, Landsverk, R, 2:48.55; 3, Ritzke, Poy, 2:57.64. 1,600: 1, Chadwick, Poy, 5:22.11; 2, Goldthorpe, Por, 6:17.38. 3,200: 1, Chadwick, Poy, 11:46.23; 2, Goldthorpe, Poy, 13;57.93; 3, Shortreed, Por, 14:01.25.
100 hurdles: 1, Amend, Mar, :17.99; 2, Reddeman, Poy, :18.86. 300 hurdles: 1, Reddeman, Poy, :53.57. 400 relay: 1, Portage (Bisch, Garrigan, Kreuziger, Brees), :54.03. 800 relay: 1, Portage (Brees, Garrigan, Kreuziger, Bosch), 1:53.01. 1,600 relay: 1, Prairie du Chien, 4:39.61. 3,200 relay: 1, Prairie du Chien, 11:19.94.
High jump: 1, Reddeman, Poy, 5-0. Pole vault: 1, Reddeman, Poy, 9-6. Long jump: 1, Hoffa, WM, 15-5; 3, Bruchs, Poy, 14-11. Triple jump: 1, Bosch, Por, 32-0; 3, Bruchs, 30-9. Shot put: 1, Retzlaff, NL, 32-0¾; 2, Preuss, Por, 31-9. Discus: 1, Retzlaff, NL, 103-7; 2, Preuss, Por, 100-1.
