PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Portage boys win handily, Poynette girls edge out victory at Pauquette Invite

Kikkert also played a hand in the Warriors’ relay success, teaming with Spencer Andrews, Hammer and Ian Karpelenia to win the 800 relay in 1:36.58. The team of Andrews, Hunter Francis, Kaden Chapman and Karpelenia also won the 400 relay with a top time of 48.02 seconds.

The Warriors’ distance relays also flexed their muscles, sweeping both the 1,600 and 3,200 relays ahead of the Pumas, who also finished second in the 400 and 800 relays, while Brandon Simons won the 300 hurdles in 47.06 seconds. Portage didn’t have a bad day in the field either as Garrett Lynch and Riley Hibner took home individual wins in the high jump and pole vault, respectively.

Lynch rolled over the competition in the high jump as he was the lone competitor to clear 5-feet, 4-inches, ultimately finishing his night with a top mark of 5-8. Hibner also stole the show as the only vaulter to clear 10-6, ending his night at 11-3.

Lynch (17-9½) and Hunter Francis (17-7) took second and third in the long jump, while Simons (37-5) and Francis (36-4¼) took second and third in the triple jump.

Senior Brandon Rowe tallied the lone win for the Rio boys as he won the triple jump with a top mark of 38-10. While their relays fell short the Pumas’ distance crew picked up a win in the 3,200 as Tucker Johnson motored to a winning time of 11:00.14.