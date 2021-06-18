PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Portage's state dreams come to agonizing end at Div. 2 Whitewater sectional

The foursome’s top finish of the night came in the 400-meter relay, with their time of 52.47 seconds earning them sixth place, just 0.32 seconds behind fourth-place Walworth Big Foot (:52.15). Earlier in the night, following an hour-long delay caused by lightning in the area, the group finished seventh in the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:50.58.

The quartet looked to get over the hump in the final event of the night, but once again were turned away at the finish, taking seventh in the 1,600 relay with a time of 4:18.39. Despite the close finishes, the group, which was thrown together early in the season due to injury issues, posted season-best times in both the 400 and 1,600 relays, with the latter being just the second time the girls had run it this season.

“We had to throw them in there because you have to ride those horses, and those were our horses. We just wanted to give them as many chances as we could, and we were wondering how they’d come back in that mile relay having just given it up in the last two races,” Meixner said.

“We were right in it on the first two legs and we’re very proud,” he added, lauding Garrigan’s opening split of 1:01 for the 1,600 relay. “They were so tough, but they just did awesome.”