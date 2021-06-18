PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Portage's state dreams come to agonizing end at Div. 2 Whitewater sectional

WHITEWATER — While bittersweet, defeats and close losses can be a major turning point.
The Portage track and field team may have had its own on Thursday as the Warriors came agonizingly close to qualifying over a half-dozen individuals and relays to the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet. None of them made it through the Div. 2 Whitewater sectional.
Despite the slew of near misses, Portage brought 16 qualifiers as the boys finished in 19th place with 12 points, and the girls in 24th with nine.
It definitely gave head coach Brad Meixner and the rest of the Warriors coaching staff plenty to be proud of.
“It’s really cool for us, and the fact that these kids didn’t give up all night,” Meixner said. “They were working hard all night, they were in it all night and it’s just there’s 28 other teams here. It’s a lot of competition and it’s not easy, but all he coaches are just happy as heck.
“It was one of the most fun seasons we’ve had in a long time, just watching them day in and day out.”
Among the oh-so-close finishes was the Warrior girls’ trio of sprint relays as the foursome of seniors Genna Garrigan, Makenna Bisch and Emma Krueziger, as well as freshman Estella Brees, notched a sixth and two seventh-place finishes.
The foursome’s top finish of the night came in the 400-meter relay, with their time of 52.47 seconds earning them sixth place, just 0.32 seconds behind fourth-place Walworth Big Foot (:52.15). Earlier in the night, following an hour-long delay caused by lightning in the area, the group finished seventh in the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:50.58.
The quartet looked to get over the hump in the final event of the night, but once again were turned away at the finish, taking seventh in the 1,600 relay with a time of 4:18.39. Despite the close finishes, the group, which was thrown together early in the season due to injury issues, posted season-best times in both the 400 and 1,600 relays, with the latter being just the second time the girls had run it this season.
“We had to throw them in there because you have to ride those horses, and those were our horses. We just wanted to give them as many chances as we could, and we were wondering how they’d come back in that mile relay having just given it up in the last two races,” Meixner said.
“We were right in it on the first two legs and we’re very proud,” he added, lauding Garrigan’s opening split of 1:01 for the 1,600 relay. “They were so tough, but they just did awesome.”
Along with the relays’ close calls, Bisch narrowly missed out in the girls triple jump, settling for seventh with a mark of 34 feet, 3¼ inches, while Brees took 10th in the long jump with a personal-best jump of 16-1½.
The Warrior boys weren’t immune to the heartbreak either, as the teams’ 400, 800 and 3,200 relays, as well as senior Garrett Lynch and junior Riley Hibner, each finished just off the podium. The sprint relay teams of juniors Greg Hammer and Jaden Kikkert, sophomore Ian Karpelenia and senior Spencer Andrews finished sixth in the 400 relay with a time of 45.56 seconds, another personal record.
The group added a seventh-place finish in the 800 relay (1:35.69), while the distance relay team of juniors Jeremy Saloun, Jacob Goldthorpe, Jacob Zajicek and Mitchell Fimreite also took seventh in 8:59.15.
Hibner posted the best boys individual finish of the day, taking sixth in the pole vault with a personal-record height of 13 feet. While his automatic shot at state is gone, Meixner said that Hibner could be added as an extra qualifier should his height be among the top eight in the state following the conclusion of the Fox Valley Luther sectional, which was suspended until 3:30 on Friday.
Whether or not that materializes, Meixner has big things in mind for Hibner next season thanks to his immense practice habits.
“He’s a wrestler and stuff, so we can never go home with Riley because he wants to stay and vault, all night long,” Meixner said. “Just from his sophomore year to his junior year, and he’s got one more year left. He’s going to be amazing next year.”
Lynch was forced to settle for seventh in the high jump at 5-10, while Kikkert took 12th (:11.52) and Hammer 15th (:11.67) in the 100, and senior Brandon Simons and junior Emily Breuss were 11th in the boys 300 hurdles (:45.39) and girls discus (93-2), respectively.
Rounding out the Warriors' qualifiers were Saloun (16th in the 1,600, 5:05.57) and the girls 3,200 relay team of Macy Goldthorpe, Callie Krueger, Natalie Weidner and Greta Shortreed (11th in 11:42.30).
As stinging as the close losses were, for the Warriors returnees — a baker’s dozen combined between the two groups — the experience looking ahead to next year is invaluable.
“That’s the key. Now they know what they need to do and those guys will work hard to do that for next year. We’re just stoked for next year,” Meixner said.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.