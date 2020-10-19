PREP VOLLEYBALL: Portage battles but swept by Tomah in regular season finale

Portage swept by Tomah to end regular season

The Portage girls volleyball team fought to the end but was unable to pick up its first win of the season on Monday night, suffering a sweep defeat at the hands of Tomah in a non-conference regular season finale at Tomah High School.

The Warriors (0-13) went toe-to-toe with the Timberwolves throughout as each set was determined by fewer than eight points, but it wasn’t enough as they suffered a 25-17, 25-18, 25-21 loss.

Senior Emma Kreuziger helped lead the way for the Warriors with six kills, while junior Sydni Kratz dished out 17 assists. Senior Genna Garrigan put down a team-high two aces, while adding five digs and three kills.

Dannika Koput had nine kills while Ella Plueger had 18 assists and a block to lead Tomah (6-7).

Portage won’t have much time to dwell on the loss as the Warriors will head to Hartland Arrowhead on Tuesday for a WIAA Division 1 regional quarterfinal match-up.

TOMAH 3, PORTAGE 0

Portage 17 18 21

Tomah 25 25 25